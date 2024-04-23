LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today announced first quarter 2024 sales of $1.0 billion. Sales were down 1 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the first quarter. First quarter 2024 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations ("EPS") were $0.80 compared to $0.78 in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the company reported first quarter 2024 EPS of $0.94 compared to $0.91 in the first quarter of 2023. Segment income, adjusted net income, free cash flow and adjusted EPS are described in the attached schedules.

John L. Stauch, Pentair's President and Chief Executive Officer commented: " Our balanced water portfolio delivered strong first quarter results that exceeded our expectations. For the first time in nearly four years, we are pleased to be entering what we believe to be a more normal operating environment. Order rates remained solid and our backlog and lead times have been normalizing. Our Transformation initiatives remained on track and continue to fuel our return on sales goal of 24 percent with potential upside by the end of fiscal 2026 as we highlighted at our recent Investor Day."

First quarter 2024 operating income was $181 million, down 2 percent compared to operating income for the first quarter of 2023, and return on sales ("ROS") was 17.8 percent, or flat when compared to the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted basis, the company reported segment income of $217 million for the first quarter of 2024, up 3 percent compared to segment income for the first quarter of 2023, and ROS was 21.4 percent, an increase of 90 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Flow sales were down 2 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 2 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $77 million was up 19 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, and ROS was 20.1 percent, an increase of 350 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Water Solutions sales were flat compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales increased 1 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $56 million was up 6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, and ROS was 20.4 percent, an increase of 110 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Pool sales were down 1 percent compared to sales for the same period last year. Excluding currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures, core sales declined 1 percent in the first quarter. Segment income of $111 million was down 5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, and ROS was 30.8 percent, a decrease of 110 basis points when compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations was $107 million for the first quarters of 2024 and 2023. Free cash flow used for continuing operations for the quarter was $127 million compared to $123 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Pentair paid a regular cash dividend of $0.23 per share in the first quarter of 2024. Pentair previously announced on February 19, 2024 that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on May 3, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2024. This year marks the 48th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

OUTLOOK

Mr. Stauch concluded, " We are reiterating our full year outlook and introducing strong Q2 guidance reflecting solid execution across all three segments while being mindful of the uncertainty across the global macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape. We continue to focus on investing in the long-term growth of Pentair and remain confident in our balanced water portfolio and Transformation initiatives."

The company updates its estimated 2024 GAAP EPS from continuing operations to approximately $3.76 to $3.86 and reiterates its guidance on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $4.15 to $4.25. This is an increase of 11 percent to 13 percent compared to 2023. The Company anticipates full year 2024 sales to increase 2 percent to 3 percent on a reported basis.

In addition, the company introduces second quarter 2024 GAAP EPS from continuing operations guidance of approximately $1.08 to $1.10 and on an adjusted EPS basis of approximately $1.15 to $1.17. The company expects second quarter sales to be up approximately 1 percent to 2 percent on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2023.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer John L. Stauch and Chief Financial Officer Robert P. Fishman will discuss the company's first quarter 2024 results on a conference call with investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern today. A live audio webcast of the call, along with the related presentation, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.pentair.com, shortly before the call begins.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the attachments to this release and in the presentations, each of which can be found on Pentair's website. The webcast and presentations will be archived at the Company's website following the conclusion of the event.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to international hostilities; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and Transformation Program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") goals and targets. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2023 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 10,500 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions, except per-share data March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net sales $ 1,017.2 $ 1,028.6 Cost of goods sold 627.1 646.8 Gross profit 390.1 381.8 % of net sales 38.4 % 37.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 185.2 173.3 % of net sales 18.2 % 16.8 % Research and development expenses 24.1 24.9 % of net sales 2.4 % 2.4 % Operating income 180.8 183.6 % of net sales 17.8 % 17.8 % Other expense Other expense 0.1 0.7 Net interest expense 27.3 32.4 % of net sales 2.7 % 3.1 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 153.4 150.5 Provision for income taxes 19.9 22.0 Effective tax rate 13.0 % 14.6 % Net income from continuing operations 133.5 128.5 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.2 ) 1.2 Net income $ 133.3 $ 129.7 Earnings per ordinary share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Discontinued operations - 0.01 Basic earnings per ordinary share $ 0.80 $ 0.79 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Discontinued operations - 0.01 Diluted earnings per ordinary share $ 0.80 $ 0.79 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 165.7 164.8 Diluted 167.2 165.8 Cash dividends paid per ordinary share $ 0.23 $ 0.22

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 In millions Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 109.1 $ 170.3 Accounts receivable, net 807.4 561.7 Inventories 675.1 677.7 Other current assets 157.0 159.3 Total current assets 1,748.6 1,569.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 363.1 362.0 Other assets Goodwill 3,255.8 3,274.6 Intangibles, net 1,026.2 1,042.4 Other non-current assets 345.0 315.3 Total other assets 4,627.0 4,632.3 Total assets $ 6,738.7 $ 6,563.3 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 308.8 $ 278.9 Employee compensation and benefits 96.0 125.4 Other current liabilities 514.5 545.3 Total current liabilities 919.3 949.6 Other liabilities Long-term debt 2,084.3 1,988.3 Pension and other post-retirement compensation and benefits 73.1 73.6 Deferred tax liabilities 39.0 40.0 Other non-current liabilities 295.8 294.7 Total liabilities 3,411.5 3,346.2 Equity 3,327.2 3,217.1 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,738.7 $ 6,563.3

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended In millions March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Operating activities Net income $ 133.3 $ 129.7 Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.2 (1.2 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries (0.9 ) (0.2 ) Depreciation 14.9 14.7 Amortization 13.5 13.8 Deferred income taxes 4.8 (14.0 ) Share-based compensation 7.9 7.2 Asset impairment and write-offs 0.8 4.1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable (249.5 ) (184.8 ) Inventories (3.2 ) 6.0 Other current assets (11.8 ) (17.4 ) Accounts payable 33.0 (24.9 ) Employee compensation and benefits (28.3 ) (12.8 ) Other current liabilities (28.1 ) (28.7 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 6.0 1.9 Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations (107.4 ) (106.6 ) Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2 ) - Net cash used for operating activities (107.6 ) (106.6 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures (19.3 ) (16.6 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 0.2 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 0.2 Net cash used for investing activities (19.3 ) (16.2 ) Financing activities Net borrowings of revolving long-term debt 101.4 173.6 Repayments of long-term debt (6.3 ) - Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld 6.1 (4.1 ) Dividends paid (38.0 ) (36.2 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 63.2 133.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2.5 (0.2 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (61.2 ) 10.3 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 170.3 108.9 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109.1 $ 119.2

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of the GAAP Operating Activities Cash Flow to the Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Three months

ended Three months

ended In millions March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net cash used for operating activities of continuing operations $ (107.4 ) $ (106.6 ) Capital expenditures (19.3 ) (16.6 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 0.2 Free cash flow from continuing operations (126.7 ) (123.0 ) Net cash used for operating activities of discontinued operations (0.2 ) - Free cash flow $ (126.9 ) $ (123.0 )

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Supplemental Financial Information by Reportable Segment (Unaudited) 2024 2023 In millions First

Quarter First

Quarter Net sales Flow $ 384.3 $ 391.8 Water Solutions 273.1 272.0 Pool 359.5 364.3 Other 0.3 0.5 Consolidated $ 1,017.2 $ 1,028.6 Segment income (loss) Flow $ 77.3 $ 65.0 Water Solutions 55.6 52.4 Pool 110.8 116.2 Other (26.4 ) (22.6 ) Consolidated $ 217.3 $ 211.0 Return on sales Flow 20.1 % 16.6 % Water Solutions 20.4 % 19.3 % Pool 30.8 % 31.9 % Consolidated adjusted return on sales 21.4 % 20.5 %

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) Actual Forecast In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Full

Year Net sales $ 1,017.2 approx Up 1% - 2% approx Up 2% - 3% Operating income 180.8 approx Up 17% - 18% approx Up 14% - 17% Return on sales 17.8 % Adjustments: Restructuring and other 4.6 approx $ - approx $ 5 Transformation costs 17.0 approx - approx 17 Intangible amortization 13.5 approx 14 approx 55 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements (0.3 ) approx - approx - Asset impairment and write-offs 0.8 approx - approx 1 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.9 approx 1 approx 4 Segment income 217.3 approx Up 10% - 12% approx Up 8% - 11% Adjusted return on sales 21.4 % Net income from continuing operations-as reported 133.5 approx $180 - $183 approx $626 - $643 Adjustments to operating income 35.6 approx 14 approx 78 Income tax adjustments (11.3 ) approx (2) approx (13) Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted $ 157.8 approx $192 - $195 approx $691 - $708 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported $ 0.80 approx $1.08 - $1.10 approx $3.76 - $3.86 Adjustments 0.14 approx 0.07 approx 0.39 Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted $ 0.94 approx $1.15 - $1.17 approx $4.15 - $4.25

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 Excluding the Effect of Adjustments (Unaudited) In millions, except per-share data First

Quarter Second

Quarter Third

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Full

Year Net sales $ 1,028.6 $ 1,082.5 $ 1,008.8 $ 984.6 $ 4,104.5 Operating income 183.6 208.5 180.1 167.0 739.2 Return on sales 17.8 % 19.3 % 17.9 % 17.0 % 18.0 % Adjustments: Restructuring and other 2.9 0.6 1.6 (1.7 ) 3.4 Transformation costs 8.5 6.0 13.5 16.3 44.3 Intangible amortization 13.8 13.9 13.8 13.8 55.3 Legal accrual adjustments and settlements (1.9 ) 4.1 - - 2.2 Asset impairment and write-offs 3.9 0.5 1.8 1.7 7.9 Equity income of unconsolidated subsidiaries 0.2 0.6 1.3 0.7 2.8 Segment income 211.0 234.2 212.1 197.8 855.1 Adjusted return on sales 20.5 % 21.6 % 21.0 % 20.1 % 20.8 % Net income from continuing operations-as reported 128.5 154.2 132.1 208.1 622.9 Pension and other post retirement mark to market loss - - - 6.1 6.1 Other income - (5.1 ) - - (5.1 ) Adjustments to operating income 27.2 25.1 30.7 30.1 113.1 Income tax adjustments (1) (4.6 ) (3.1 ) (6.6 ) (98.5 ) (112.8 ) Net income from continuing operations-as adjusted $ 151.1 $ 171.1 $ 156.2 $ 145.8 $ 624.2 Continuing earnings per ordinary share-diluted Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as reported $ 0.78 $ 0.93 $ 0.79 $ 1.25 $ 3.75 Adjustments 0.13 0.10 0.15 (0.38 ) - Diluted earnings per ordinary share-as adjusted $ 0.91 $ 1.03 $ 0.94 $ 0.87 $ 3.75

(1) Income tax adjustments in the fourth quarter include $74.3 million resulting from favorable impacts of worthless stock deductions related to exiting certain businesses in our Water Solutions segment and favorable discrete items primarily related to the recognition of deferred tax assets.

Pentair plc and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Sales Growth to Core Net Sales Growth by Segment For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (Unaudited) Q1 Net Sales Growth Core Currency Total Total Pentair (1.1 )% - % (1.1 )% Flow (2.1 )% 0.2 % (1.9 )% Water Solutions 0.8 % (0.4 )% 0.4 % Pool (1.3 )% - % (1.3 )%

