First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported a net income of $73.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $70.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "We continue to successfully navigate the challenging interest rate cycle delivering another quarter of strong operating results. Consistent with our guidance, we grew the loan portfolio for the ninth consecutive quarter, prudently managed our expense base, sustained our profitability profile, and returned over 100% of earnings in the form of buybacks and dividends during the first quarter. Core deposit balances stabilized during the quarter although we continue to see internal migration of customers seeking higher yields in time deposits, as expected. That said, we remain well positioned to redeploy investment portfolio cash flows into higher-yielding assets under a higher-for-longer interest rate environment which should be margin accretive for the year. Early delinquency metrics improved and we took advantage of market opportunities to sell a portfolio of previously charged-off consumer loans which positively impacted the provision expense for the quarter. Multiple technological investments are planned throughout the year to continue strengthening our competitive position in the markets we serve, including the recently announced strategic partnership with nCino which we believe will simplify our commercial lending operations and allow for a more seamless and agile interaction with our clients. We have ample balance sheet flexibility to execute on our business plans while navigating the current operating environment and look forward to sharing our progress with all stakeholders over the course of the year." Q1 Q4 Q1 2024 2023 2023 (in thousands, except per share and financial ratios) Financial Highlights Net interest income $196,520 $196,682 $200,885 Provision for credit losses $12,167 $18,812 $15,502 Non-interest income $33,983 $33,609 $32,518 Non-interest expenses $120,923 $126,605 $115,268 Income before income taxes $97,413 $84,874 $102,633 Income tax expense $23,955 $5,385 $31,935 Net Income $73,458 $79,489 $70,698 Selected Financial Data Net Interest Margin 4.16% 4.14% 4.34% Efficiency Ratio 52.46% 54.98% 49.39% Earnings per share - diluted $0.44 $0.46 $0.39 Book Value per Share $8.88 $8.85 $7.82 Tangible Book Value per Share (1) $8.58 $8.54 $7.50 Return on Average Common Equity 19.56% 23.69% 21.00% Return on Average Assets 1.56% 1.70% 1.55% (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the definition of and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

Results for First Quarter of 2024 compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

Profitability Net Income - $73.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share compared to $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share. Net income for the respective periods included $0.9 million ($0.6 million after-tax) and $6.3 million ($3.9 million after-tax, or a decrease of $0.03 per diluted share), respectively, related to the estimated Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") special assessment expense. Income before income taxes - $97.4 million compared to $84.9 million. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (Non-GAAP)(1) - $110.5 million, compared to $110.0 million. Net interest income - $196.5 million compared to $196.7 million. The decrease includes a net reduction of $1.1 million associated with the effect of one less day in the first quarter of 2024. Net interest margin increased to 4.16%, compared to 4.14%. Provision for credit losses - $12.2 million compared to $18.8 million. First quarter of 2024 includes a $9.5 million recovery associated with a bulk sale of fully charged-off consumer loans, a $5.0 million recovery of a commercial and industrial loan and higher volume of loans. Non-interest expenses - $120.9 million compared to $126.6 million, mainly driven by the aforementioned $6.3 million FDIC special assessment recognized in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 52.46%, compared to 54.98%. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the FDIC special assessment, the adjusted efficiency ratio(1) was 52.05% and 52.24%, respectively. Balance Sheet Total loans - grew by $130.7 million, primarily attributed to growth in the commercial and construction loan portfolios in the Puerto Rico and Florida regions. Total loan originations, other than credit card utilization activity, of $1.1 billion, down $214.9 million. Core deposits (other than brokered and government deposits) - $12.6 billion, decreased by $25.8 million, reflecting a decline of $28.3 million in the Florida region, partially offset by increases of $1.3 million in the Virgin Islands region and $1.2 million in the Puerto Rico region. This decrease is net of a $93.9 million increase in time deposits. Government deposits (fully collateralized) - increased by $73.0 million and totaled $3.2 billion. Variance reflects growth of $56.8 million in the Puerto Rico region, $14.2 million in the Virgin Islands region, and $2.0 million in the Florida region. Asset Quality Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") coverage ratio - 2.14%, compared to 2.15%. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ratio decreased to 0.37% (31 basis points decrease due to aforementioned bulk sale), compared to 0.69%. Non-performing assets - Increased by $3.7 million to $129.6 million, mainly driven by inflow of a $10.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Florida region, partially offset by lower other real estate owned ("OREO"). Liquidity and Capital Liquidity - Cash and cash equivalents increased to $684.5 million, compared to $663.2 million. When adding $2.0 billion of free high-quality liquid securities that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, total core liquidity amounted to $2.7 billion, or 14.45% of total assets, compared to 14.93%. Including the $972.5 million in available lending capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB"), available liquidity amounted to 19.60% of total assets, compared to 19.82%. Capital - Repurchased $50.0 million of common stock and paid $26.6 million in common stock dividends. Capital ratios exceeded required regulatory levels. The Corporation's estimated total capital, common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital, tier 1 capital, and leverage ratios were 18.36%, 15.90%, 15.90%, and 10.65%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, the tangible common equity ratio(1) amounted to 7.59% compared to 7.67%.

NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES

This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. The Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted non-interest expenses, and adjusted efficiency ratio exclude the effect of items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance (the "Special Items"). Other non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net interest income and adjusted net interest income margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, and certain capital ratios. These measures should be read in conjunction with the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Special Items

The financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 included the following Special Item:

FDIC Special Assessment Expense

On November 16, 2023, the FDIC approved a final rule to implement a special assessment to recover the loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund associated with protecting uninsured deposits following certain financial institution failures during the first half of 2023. Under the final rule, the FDIC will collect the special assessment at a quarterly rate of 3.36 basis points to be applied to the special assessment base during an eight-quarter collection period. The base for the special assessment is equal to the estimated uninsured deposits reported for the December 31, 2022 reporting period, adjusted to exclude the first $5 billion of such amount. As such, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the Corporation recorded a charge of $6.3 million ($3.9 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%).

Under the final rule, the FDIC retains the ability to cease collection early, extend the special assessment collection period, or impose an additional shortfall special assessment on a one-time basis after the receiverships of the two failed institutions are terminated. During the first quarter of 2024, the FDIC informed that the estimated loss attributable to the protection of uninsured depositors of the financial institution failures increased, when compared with the estimate described in the final rule. As such, the Corporation recorded a $0.9 million ($0.6 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%) additional expense to increase the estimated FDIC special assessment to $7.3 million.

The FDIC special assessment is reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as part of "FDIC deposit insurance" expenses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance, which are regarded as Special Items.

Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total common equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible common equity ratio is tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is tangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. Refer to the Tangible Common Equity section for a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Refer to Exhibit A hereto for a reconciliation of the Corporation's net interest income to adjusted net interest income excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers.

NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Net income was $73.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The following table reconciles, for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Item identified above, and shows, for the first quarter of 2023, net income and earnings per diluted share.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except per share information) Net income, as reported (GAAP) $ 73,458 $ 79,489 $ 70,698 Adjustments: FDIC special assessment expense 947 6,311 - Income tax impact of adjustments (1) (355 ) (2,367 ) - Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 74,050 $ 83,433 $ 70,698 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 167,798 171,351 181,236 Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.49 $ 0.39 (1) See Non-GAAP Disclosures - Special Items - FDIC Special Assessment Expense above for discussion of the individual tax impact related to the above adjustments.

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)

Income before income taxes was $97.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $84.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $110.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $110.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 97,413 $ 84,874 $ 108,990 $ 100,939 $ 102,633 Add: Provision for credit losses expense 12,167 18,812 4,396 22,230 15,502 Add: FDIC special assessment expense 947 6,311 - - - Less: Gain recognized from legal settlement - - - (3,600 ) - Less: Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - (1,605 ) - Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 110,527 $ 109,997 $ 113,386 $ 117,964 $ 118,135 Change from most recent prior period (amount) $ 530 $ (3,389 ) $ (4,578 ) $ (171 ) $ (4,107 ) Change from most recent prior period (percentage) 0.5 % -3.0 % -3.9 % -0.1 % -3.4 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Disclosures above for the definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.

NET INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net Interest Income Interest income $ 268,505 $ 265,481 $ 263,405 $ 252,204 $ 242,396 Interest expense 71,985 68,799 63,677 52,389 41,511 Net interest income $ 196,520 $ 196,682 $ 199,728 $ 199,815 $ 200,885 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 12,207,840 $ 12,004,881 $ 11,783,456 $ 11,591,516 $ 11,519,399 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 6,720,395 6,835,407 7,325,226 7,333,989 7,232,347 Average interest-earning assets $ 18,928,235 $ 18,840,288 $ 19,108,682 $ 18,925,505 $ 18,751,746 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,838,159 $ 11,665,459 $ 11,671,938 $ 11,176,385 $ 10,957,892 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.69 % 5.59 % 5.47 % 5.35 % 5.24 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 2.44 % 2.34 % 2.16 % 1.88 % 1.54 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.31 % 3.47 % 3.70 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.16 % 4.14 % 4.15 % 4.23 % 4.34 %

Net interest income amounted to $196.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.2 million, compared to $196.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which includes a net reduction of approximately $1.1 million associated with the effect of one less day in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income reflects the following:

A $3.3 million net increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, consisting of: - A $2.2 million increase in interest expense on brokered CDs, primarily related to a $177.7 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio. - A $2.1 million increase in interest expense on time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, mainly due to approximately $1.6 million associated with higher rates paid in the first quarter of 2024 on new issuances and renewals, and $0.8 million of additional interest expense associated with a $99.5 million increase in the average balance, partially offset by $0.3 million associated with the effect of one less day in the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of non-brokered time deposits in the first quarter of 2024 increased 22 basis points to 3.39% when compared to the previous quarter. Partially offset by: - A $1.0 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, of which approximately $0.4 million was driven by a decrease in average rates paid in the first quarter of 2024, primarily on public sector deposits; $0.3 million was due to a $100.9 million decrease in the average balance; and $0.3 million was associated with the effect of one less day in the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, excluding public sector deposits, remained stable at 0.75% in the first quarter of 2024, when compared to the previous quarter. A $0.5 million net decrease in investment securities, driven by a $0.3 million decrease in interest income on debt securities mainly associated with a $146.4 million decrease in the average balance and a $0.2 million decrease in interest income associated with dividends received on other equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023. Partially offset by: A $3.2 million net increase in interest income on loans, consisting of: - A $2.5 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, due to a $3.6 million increase in interest income associated with a $156.9 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio, which includes the full effect of the $150.0 million commercial and industrial participated loan funded late in the fourth quarter of 2023 in connection with the financial closing of a public-private partnership (P3) for improvement of infrastructure for toll roads, and higher market interest rates. This variance was partially offset by $1.1 million associated with the effect of one less day in the first quarter of 2024. - A $0.9 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, due to a $1.6 million increase in interest income related to an increase of $48.2 million in the average balance of this portfolio, mainly in the auto loans and finance leases portfolios, and higher yields, partially offset by $0.7 million associated with the effect of one less day in the first quarter of 2024. Partially offset by: - A $0.2 million decrease in interest income on residential mortgage loans, mainly driven by higher collections on nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter of 2023, including $0.5 million recognized on the payoff of a nonaccrual loan in the Puerto Rico region. A $0.3 million increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, driven by a $29.4 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing cash balances, primarily consisting of cash balances deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FED").

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 4.16%, a 2 basis points increase when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, mostly reflecting a change in asset mix from lower-yielding interest-earning assets to higher-yielding interest-earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 9,662 $ 9,662 $ 9,552 $ 9,287 $ 9,541 Mortgage banking activities 2,882 2,094 2,821 2,860 2,812 Gain on early extinguishment of debt - - - 1,605 - Insurance commission income 5,507 2,379 2,790 2,747 4,847 Card and processing income 11,312 11,015 10,841 11,135 10,918 Other non-interest income 4,620 8,459 4,292 8,637 4,400 Non-interest income $ 33,983 $ 33,609 $ 30,296 $ 36,271 $ 32,518

Non-interest income increased by $0.4 million to $34.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $33.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to:

A $3.1 million increase in insurance commission income mainly driven by $3.2 million in seasonal contingent commissions recorded in the first quarter of 2024 based on the prior year's production of insurance policies. A $0.8 million increase in revenues from mortgage banking activities, mainly driven by an increase in the net realized gain on sales of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market due to a higher volume of sales and higher margins. During the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, net realized gains of $1.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, were recognized as a result of Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securitization transactions and whole loan sales to U.S. government-sponsored enterprises amounting to $31.5 million and $23.7 million respectively. A $0.3 million increase in card and processing income, mainly in merchant-related fees, due to higher transactional volumes. Partially offset by: A $3.8 million decrease in other non-interest income, mainly driven by a $3.0 million gain recognized on the sale of a banking premise in the Florida region during the fourth quarter of 2023.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Employees' compensation and benefits $ 59,506 $ 55,584 $ 56,535 $ 54,314 $ 56,422 Occupancy and equipment 21,381 21,847 21,781 21,097 21,186 Business promotion 3,842 6,725 4,759 4,167 3,975 Professional service fees: Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees 1,366 952 930 1,231 848 Outsourcing technology services 7,469 7,003 7,261 7,278 8,141 Other professional fees 3,841 3,295 2,831 3,087 2,984 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,129 5,535 5,465 5,124 5,112 FDIC deposit insurance 3,102 8,454 2,143 2,143 2,133 Other insurance and supervisory fees 2,293 2,308 2,356 2,352 2,368 Net gain on OREO operations (1,452 ) (1,005 ) (2,153 ) (1,984 ) (1,996 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 5,751 7,360 6,779 6,540 5,318 Communications 2,097 2,134 2,219 1,992 2,216 Other non-interest expenses 6,598 6,413 5,732 5,576 6,561 Total non-interest expenses $ 120,923 $ 126,605 $ 116,638 $ 112,917 $ 115,268

Non-interest expenses amounted to $120.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $5.7 million, from $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest expenses for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023 include the aforementioned FDIC special assessment expense of $0.9 million and $6.3 million, respectively. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the effect of this Special Item, adjusted non-interest expenses decreased by $0.3 million mainly due to:

A $2.9 million decrease in business promotion expenses, mainly as a result of decreases in advertising and public relations activities. A $1.6 million decrease in credit and debit card processing expenses, mainly due to $1.3 million in certain credit card expense reimbursements recognized during the first quarter of 2024. A $0.4 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses, in part due to a decrease in depreciation charges. A $0.4 million increase in net gain on OREO operations, mainly driven by an increase in net realized gains on sales of OREO properties, primarily residential properties in Puerto Rico. A $0.4 million decrease in taxes, other than income taxes, mainly in the municipal tax accrual. Partially offset by: A $3.9 million increase in employees' compensation and benefits expense, mainly driven by a seasonal increase in payroll taxes and bonuses, and stock-based compensation expense of retirement-eligible employees. A $1.4 million increase in professional service fees, mainly in consulting fees, in part driven to information technology infrastructure enhancements.

INCOME TAXES

The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $23.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a reduction in the effective tax rate for the year related to higher than previously forecasted business activities during the fourth quarter with preferential tax treatment under the Puerto Rico tax code, coupled with a lower pre-tax income.

The Corporation's estimated annual effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, was 24.3% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to 23.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $147.7 million, net of a valuation allowance of $140.1 million against the deferred tax assets.

CREDIT QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:

(Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 32,685 $ 32,239 $ 31,946 $ 33,252 $ 36,410 Construction 1,498 1,569 1,640 1,677 1,794 Commercial mortgage 11,976 12,205 21,632 21,536 21,598 Commercial and Industrial 25,067 15,250 18,809 9,194 13,404 Consumer and finance leases 21,739 22,444 19,137 16,362 15,936 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 92,965 $ 83,707 $ 93,164 $ 82,021 $ 89,142 OREO 28,864 32,669 28,563 31,571 32,862 Other repossessed property 6,226 8,115 7,063 5,404 4,743 Other assets (1) 1,551 1,415 1,448 2,111 2,203 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 129,606 $ 125,906 $ 130,238 $ 121,107 $ 128,950 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 57,515 $ 59,452 $ 62,892 $ 63,211 $ 74,380 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.76 % 0.69 % 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.77 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.75 % 0.69 % 0.78 % 0.70 % 0.77 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.69 % 0.67 % 0.70 % 0.63 % 0.68 % (1) Residential pass-through mortgage-backed security ("MBS") issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $8.6 million as of March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023- $8.3 million; September 30, 2023 - $8.9 million; June 30, 2023 - $9.5 million; March 31, 2023 - $10.4 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $8.8 million as of March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023- $7.9 million; September 30, 2023 - $8.5 million; June 30, 2023 - $6.5 million; March 31, 2023 - $7.1 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Variances in credit quality metrics:

Total non-performing assets increased by $3.7 million to $129.6 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $125.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment increased by $9.3 million to $93.0 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $83.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing assets was mainly driven by: - The inflow to nonaccrual status of a $10.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Florida region in the power generation industry during the first quarter of 2024. - A $0.5 million increase in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans. Partially offset by: - A $3.8 million decrease in the OREO portfolio balance, mainly attributable to the sale of residential properties in the Puerto Rico region. - A $1.9 million decrease in other repossessed property, consisting of repossessed automobiles. - A $0.7 million decrease in nonaccrual consumer loans, consisting mainly of auto loans and finance leases. Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $46.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $11.9 million, compared to inflows of $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was mostly related to the aforementioned inflow of the $10.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Florida region. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $31.2 million, an increase of $3.1 million compared to inflows of $28.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to inflows of $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. See Early Delinquency below for additional information. Adversely classified commercial and construction loans increased by $9.0 million to $76.5 million as of March 31, 2024, mainly driven by the aforementioned inflow to nonaccrual status of a $10.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Florida region.

Early Delinquency

Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $133.7 million as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $17.1 million, compared to $150.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows:

Consumer loans in early delinquency decreased by $15.5 million to $96.5 million, mainly in the auto loan portfolio. Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency decreased by $4.0 million to $32.5 million. Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency increased by $2.4 million to $4.7 million, mainly due to certain commercial loans that matured and are in the process of renewal but for which the Corporation continues to receive interest and principal payments from the borrower.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table summarizes the activity of the ACL for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the first quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023:

Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential Mortgage Loans Commercial and Construction Loans Consumer Loans and Finance Leases Total Loans and Finance Leases Unfunded Loans Commitments Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 57,397 $ 71,426 $ 133,020 $ 261,843 $ 4,638 $ 2,197 $ 511 $ 269,189 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (464 ) (2,799 ) 16,180 12,917 281 (962 ) (69 ) 12,167 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (244 ) 4,710 (15,634 ) (11,168 ) - - - (11,168 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 56,689 $ 73,337 $ 133,566 $ 263,592 $ 4,919 $ 1,235 $ 442 $ 270,188 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,801,587 $ 5,830,014 $ 3,679,847 $ 12,311,448 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.02 % 1.26 % 3.63 % 2.14 % Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Loans and Finance Leases Debt Securities Residential Mortgage Loans Commercial and Construction Loans Consumer Loans and Finance Leases Total Loans and Finance Leases Unfunded Loans Commitments Held-to-Maturity Available-for-Sale Total ACL Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance $ 57,200 $ 76,875 $ 129,540 $ 263,615 $ 4,761 $ 2,250 $ 465 $ 271,091 Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense (90 ) (4,905 ) 23,970 18,975 (123 ) (53 ) 13 18,812 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 287 (544 ) (20,490 ) (20,747 ) - - 33 (20,714 ) Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 57,397 $ 71,426 $ 133,020 $ 261,843 $ 4,638 $ 2,197 $ 511 $ 269,189 Amortized cost of loans and finance leases $ 2,821,726 $ 5,706,092 $ 3,657,665 $ 12,185,483 Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost 2.03 % 1.25 % 3.64 % 2.15 %

The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases

As of March 31, 2024, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $263.6 million, an increase of $1.8 million, from $261.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.14% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 2.15% as of December 31, 2023. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 283.54% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 312.81% as of December 31, 2023.

The ACL for commercial and construction loans increased by $1.9 million to $73.3 million as of March 31, 2024, when compared to December 31, 2023, mainly due to increased volume, particularly in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio, coupled with a deterioration on the economic outlook of certain macroeconomic variables.

The ACL for consumer loans increased by $0.6 million mainly due to increases in historical charge-off levels, mainly in credit cards, and increases in portfolio volumes in the auto loan and finance leases portfolios. Such increase was partially offset by updated macroeconomic variables, mainly in the projection of unemployment rates across all regions.

Meanwhile, the ACL for residential mortgage loans decreased by $0.7 million, mainly due to updated macroeconomic variables, mainly in the projection of unemployment rates, partially offset by newly originated loans that have a longer life.

The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

- Provision for credit losses for the consumer loan and finance lease portfolios was an expense of $16.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to an expense of $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in provision expense reflects a $9.5 million recovery associated with the aforementioned bulk sale during the first quarter of 2024 and updated macroeconomic variables, partially offset by increases in charge-off levels, mainly in credit cards, and increases in portfolio volume. - Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was a net benefit of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net benefit of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net benefit recorded during the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to updated macroeconomic variables, partially offset by newly originated loans that have a longer life. - Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolios was a net benefit of $2.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net benefit of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net benefit recorded during the first quarter of 2024 was mainly driven by the aforementioned $5.0 million recovery of a commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by a deterioration on the economic outlook of certain macroeconomic variables and increased volume. Meanwhile, the net benefit recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an improvement on the economic outlook of certain macroeconomic variables, such as the commercial real estate ("CRE") price index, which was partially offset by increased volume particularly in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio.

Net Charge-Offs

The following table presents ratios of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio for the last five quarters:

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Residential mortgage 0.03% -0.04% -0.01% 0.06% 0.07% Construction -0.02% 0.01% -3.18% -0.99% -0.17% Commercial mortgage -0.01% 0.09% -0.01% 0.01% -0.03% Commercial and Industrial -0.59% 0.00% -0.02% 0.87% 0.00% Consumer loans and finance leases 1.70% (1) 2.26% 1.79% 1.51% 1.54% Total loans 0.37% (1) 0.69% 0.48% 0.67% 0.46% (1) The $9.5 million recovery associated with the bulk sale of fully charged-off consumer loans during the first quarter of 2024 reduced the consumer loans and finance leases and total net charge-offs to related average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 by 104 basis points and 31 basis points, respectively.

The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.

Net charge-offs were $11.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, or an annualized 0.37% of average loans, compared to $20.8 million, or an annualized 0.69% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $9.6 million decrease in net charge-offs was mainly driven by a $9.5 million recovery associated with the aforementioned bulk sale of fully charged-off consumer loans during the first quarter of 2024, which reduced the total net charge-offs ratio by 31 basis points, and a $5.0 million recovery associated with a commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by an increase in consumer loans charge-offs reflected in the auto loans, finance leases and credit cards portfolios.

Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments

As of March 31, 2024, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures increased to $4.9 million, compared to $4.6 million as of December 31, 2023

Allowance for Credit Losses for Debt Securities

As of March 31, 2024, the ACL for debt securities was $1.6 million, of which $1.2 million related to Puerto Rico municipal bonds classified as held-to-maturity, compared to $2.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

LIQUIDITY

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $21.4 million to $684.5 million as of March 31, 2024. When adding $2.0 billion of free high-quality liquid securities that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, total core liquidity amounted to $2.7 billion as of March 31, 2024, or 14.45% of total assets, compared to $2.8 billion, or 14.93% of total assets as of December 31, 2023. In addition, as of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had $972.5 million available for credit with the FHLB based on the value of collateral pledged with the FHLB. As such, the basic liquidity ratio (which includes cash, free high-quality liquid assets such as U.S. government and government-sponsored enterprises' obligations that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets) was approximately 19.60% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 19.82% as of December 31, 2023.

In addition to the aforementioned available credit from the FHLB, the Corporation also maintains borrowing capacity at the FED Discount Window Program. The Corporation does not consider borrowing capacity from the FED Discount Window as a primary source of liquidity but had approximately $1.6 billion available for funding under the FED's Borrower-In-Custody ("BIC") Program as of March 31, 2024. Also, the Corporation has access to financing with other counterparties through repurchase agreements. Combined, as of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had $5.4 billion, or 121% of estimated uninsured deposits (excluding fully collateralized government deposits), available to meet liquidity needs.

The Corporation's total deposits, excluding brokered CDs, amounted to $15.8 billion as of each of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, which includes government deposits of $3.2 billion that are fully collateralized. Excluding fully collateralized government deposits and FDIC-insured deposits, as of March 31, 2024, the estimated amount of uninsured deposits amounted to $4.4 billion, which represent 27.93% of total deposits, compared to $4.4 billion, or 28.13% of total deposits, as of December 31, 2023. Refer to Table 10 in the accompanying tables (Exhibit A) for additional information about the deposits composition.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were approximately $18.9 billion as of March 31, 2024, down $18.6 million from December 31, 2023.

The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:

A $21.4 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, related to the cash flows from the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by loan growth, the repurchases of common stock, and the payment of common stock dividends.

A $185.0 million decrease in investment securities, mainly driven by principal repayments of $171.5 million, which include scheduled repayments of $91.4 million and maturities of $80.1 million, and a $15.1 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates.

A $130.7 million increase in total loans. The variance consisted of increases of $80.9 million in the Florida region and $50.1 million in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by a decrease of $0.3 million in the Virgin Islands region. On a portfolio basis, the variance consisted of increases of $123.9 million in commercial and construction loans, and $22.2 million in consumer loans, primarily auto loans and finance leases, partially offset by a $15.4 million decrease in residential mortgage loans. The growth of $56.8 million in commercial and industrial loans was mainly in the Puerto Rico region driven by increased lines of credit utilization and the origination of two term loans, which includes the origination of a $13.6 million loan to a municipality in Puerto Rico, partially offset by multiple payoffs and paydowns. In addition, the growth of $44.6 million in commercial mortgage loans was driven by the origination of three term loans in the Florida region, each in excess of $10 million, with an aggregate balance of $52.3 million.



Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals, and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $214.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The variances by geography and portfolio basis follow:



Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $807.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $254.5 million, compared to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $254.5 million decline in total loan originations consisted of decreases of $209.9 million in commercial and construction loans, $31.1 million in consumer loans and $13.5 million in residential mortgage loans. The decrease in commercial and construction loans was mainly driven by the $150.0 million commercial and industrial participated loan funded in the fourth quarter of 2023 in connection with the financial closing of a public-private partnership (P3) for improvement of infrastructure for toll roads.



Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $19.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $0.4 million decline in total loan originations consisted of decreases of $1.3 million in consumer loans and $0.2 million in commercial and construction loans, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in residential mortgage loans.



Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $260.4 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $220.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $40.0 million growth in total loan originations was mainly due to a $41.4 million increase in commercial and construction loans, principally in commercial mortgage loans, mainly due to the aforementioned origination during the first quarter of 2024 of three large relationships each over $10 million with an aggregate balance of $52.3 million.

Total liabilities were approximately $17.4 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million from December 31, 2023.

Total deposits decreased $10.4 million consisting of: A $57.6 million decrease in brokered CDs. The decline reflects maturing short-term brokered CDs amounting to $195.4 million with an all-in cost of 5.42% that were paid off during the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by $138.0 million of new issuances with original average maturities of approximately 2 years and an all-in cost of 4.79%. A $25.8 million decrease in deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting a decline of $28.3 million in the Florida region, partially offset by increases of $1.3 million in the Virgin Islands region, and $1.2 million in the Puerto Rico region. The decrease in such deposits is net of a $93.9 million increase in time deposits. A $73.0 million increase in government deposits, which includes increases of $56.8 million in the Puerto Rico region, $14.2 million in the Virgin Islands region, and $2.0 million in the Florida region.



Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.5 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of $17.9 million from December 31, 2023, mainly driven by a $50.0 million in stock repurchases under the 2023 capital plan authorization of $225 million, $26.9 million in common stock dividends declared in the first quarter of 2024, and a $15.1 million decrease in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss, partially offset by net income generated in the first quarter of 2024.

As of March 31, 2024, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 15.90%, 15.90%, 18.36%, and 10.65%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital, and leverage ratios of 16.10%, 16.10%, 18.57%, and 10.78%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank, were 16.12%, 16.89%, 18.15%, and 11.31%, respectively, as of March 31, 2024, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 16.33%, 17.11%, 18.36%, and 11.45%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)

On a non-GAAP basis, the Corporation's tangible common equity ratio decreased to 7.59% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 7.67% as of December 31, 2023.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except ratios and per share information) Tangible Equity: Total common equity - GAAP $ 1,479,717 $ 1,497,609 $ 1,303,068 $ 1,397,999 $ 1,405,593 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Other intangible assets (11,542 ) (13,383 ) (15,229 ) (17,092 ) (19,073 ) Tangible common equity - non-GAAP $ 1,429,564 $ 1,445,615 $ 1,249,228 $ 1,342,296 $ 1,347,909 Tangible Assets: Total assets - GAAP $ 18,890,961 $ 18,909,549 $ 18,594,608 $ 19,152,455 $ 18,977,114 Goodwill (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) (38,611 ) Other intangible assets (11,542 ) (13,383 ) (15,229 ) (17,092 ) (19,073 ) Tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 18,840,808 $ 18,857,555 $ 18,540,768 $ 19,096,752 $ 18,919,430 Common shares outstanding 166,707 169,303 174,386 179,757 179,789 Tangible common equity ratio - non-GAAP 7.59 % 7.67 % 6.74 % 7.03 % 7.12 % Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP $ 8.58 $ 8.54 $ 7.16 $ 7.47 $ 7.50

Exposure to Puerto Rico Government

As of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had $313.7 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities, and public corporations, an increase of $15.8 million when compared to $297.9 million as of December 31, 2023, mainly due to the origination of a $13.6 million loan to a municipality in Puerto Rico that is supported by assigned property tax revenues. As of March 31, 2024, approximately $202.9 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $59.2 million consisted of loans and obligations which are supported by one or more specific sources of municipal revenues. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $8.9 million in a loan extended to an affiliate of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and $39.6 million in loans to agencies of Puerto Rico public corporations. In addition, the total direct exposure included an obligation of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.1 million (fair value of $1.6 million as of March 31, 2024), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.6 million as of March 31, 2024, of which $0.3 million is due to credit deterioration.

The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $107.1 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities.

As of March 31, 2024, the Corporation had $2.8 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $2.7 billion as of December 31, 2023. Approximately 20% of the public sector deposits as of March 31, 2024, were from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico, and 80% were from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning the Corporation's future economic, operational, and financial performance. The words or phrases "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "would," "will," "plans," "forecast," "believe," and similar expressions are meant to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. The Corporation cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and advises readers that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties more fully discussed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" of the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K"), and the following, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements: the effect of the current interest rate environment and inflation levels or changes in interest rates on the level, composition and performance of the Corporation's assets and liabilities, and corresponding effects on the Corporation's net interest income, net interest margin, loan originations, deposit attrition, overall results of operations, and liquidity position; the effects of changes in the interest rate environment, including any adverse change in the Corporation's ability to attract and retain clients and gain acceptance from current and prospective customers for new products and services, including those related to the offering of digital banking and financial services; volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumored failures of other depository institutions, and actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system, which could result in, among other things, bank deposit runoffs, liquidity constraints, and increased regulatory requirements and costs; the effect of continued changes in the fiscal and monetary policies and regulations of the U.S. federal government, the Puerto Rico government and other governments, including those determined by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the FDIC, government-sponsored housing agencies and regulators in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, that may affect the future results of the Corporation; uncertainty as to the ability of FirstBank to retain its core deposits and generate sufficient cash flow through its wholesale funding sources, such as securities sold under agreements to repurchase, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs, which may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; adverse changes in general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, including in the interest rate environment, unemployment rates, market liquidity, housing absorption rates, real estate markets, and U.S. capital markets, which may affect funding sources, loan portfolio performance and credit quality, market prices of investment securities, and demand for the Corporation's products and services, and which may reduce the Corporation's revenues and earnings and the value of the Corporation's assets; the impact of government financial assistance for hurricane recovery and other disaster relief on economic activity in Puerto Rico, and the timing and pace of disbursements of funds earmarked for disaster relief; the ability of the Corporation, FirstBank, and third-party service providers to identify and prevent cyber-security incidents, such as data security breaches, ransomware, malware, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking," identity theft, and state-sponsored cyberthreats, and the occurrence of and response to any incidents that occur, which may result in misuse or misappropriation of confidential or proprietary information, disruption, or damage to our systems or those of third-party service providers on which we rely, increased costs and losses and/or adverse effects to our reputation; general competitive factors and other market risks as well as the implementation of existent or planned strategic growth opportunities, including risks, uncertainties, and other factors or events related to any business acquisitions, dispositions, strategic partnerships, strategic operational investments and any anticipated efficiencies or other expected results related thereto; uncertainty as to the implementation of the debt restructuring plan of Puerto Rico and the fiscal plan for Puerto Rico as certified on April 3, 2023, by the oversight board established by the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act, or any revisions to it, on our clients and loan portfolios, and any potential impact from future economic or political developments and tax regulations in Puerto Rico; the impact of changes in accounting standards, or assumptions in applying those standards, and of forecasts of economic variables considered for the determination of the ACL; the ability of FirstBank to realize the benefits of its net deferred tax assets; the ability of FirstBank to generate sufficient cash flow to make dividends to the Corporation; environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") matters, including our climate-related initiatives and commitments; the impacts of natural or man-made disasters, the emergence or continuation of widespread health emergencies, geopolitical conflicts (including sanctions, war or armed conflict, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the possible expansion of such conflicts in surrounding areas and potential geopolitical consequences), terrorist attacks, or other catastrophic external events, including impacts of such events on general economic conditions and on the Corporation's assumptions regarding forecasts of economic variables; the risk that additional portions of the unrealized losses in the Corporation's debt securities portfolio are determined to be credit-related resulting in additional charges to the provision for credit losses on the Corporation's debt securities portfolio, and the potential for additional credit losses that could emerge from the downgrade of the U.S.'s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Rating to 'AA+' from 'AAA' in August 2023 and subsequent negative ratings outlooks; the impacts of applicable legislative, tax, or regulatory changes, as well as of the 2024 U.S. and Puerto Rico general election, on the Corporation's financial condition or performance; the risk of possible failure or circumvention of the Corporation's internal controls and procedures and the risk that the Corporation's risk management policies may not be adequate; the risk that the FDIC may further increase the deposit insurance premium and/or require further special assessments, causing an additional increase in the Corporation's non-interest expenses; any need to recognize impairments on the Corporation's financial instruments, goodwill, and other intangible assets; the risk that the impact of the occurrence of any of these uncertainties on the Corporation's capital would preclude further growth of FirstBank and preclude the Corporation's Board of Directors from declaring dividends; and uncertainty as to whether FirstBank will be able to continue to satisfy its regulators regarding, among other things, its asset quality, liquidity plans, maintenance of capital levels, and compliance with applicable laws, regulations and related requirements. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any "forward-looking statements" to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S., and the British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency. First BanCorp.'s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FBP. Additional information about First BanCorp. may be found at www.1firstbank.com.

EXHIBIT A

Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except for share information) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 680,734 $ 661,925 Money market investments: Time deposits with other financial institutions 300 300 Other short-term investments 3,485 939 Total money market investments 3,785 1,239 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $442 as of March 31, 2024 and $511 as of December 31, 2023) 5,047,179 5,229,984 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $1,235 as of March 31, 2024 and $2,197 as of December 31, 2023 (fair value of $338,120 as of March 31, 2024 and $346,132 as of December 31, 2023) 348,095 351,981 Total debt securities 5,395,274 5,581,965 Equity securities 51,390 49,675 Total investment securities 5,446,664 5,631,640 Loans, net of ACL of $263,592 as of March 31, 2024 and $261,843 as of December 31, 2023 12,047,856 11,923,640 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market 12,080 7,368 Total loans, net 12,059,936 11,931,008 Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments 73,154 77,716 Premises and equipment, net 141,471 142,016 OREO 28,864 32,669 Deferred tax asset, net 147,743 150,127 Goodwill 38,611 38,611 Other intangible assets 11,542 13,383 Other assets 258,457 229,215 Total assets $ 18,890,961 $ 18,909,549 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 5,346,326 $ 5,404,121 Interest-bearing deposits 11,199,185 11,151,864 Total deposits 16,545,511 16,555,985 Advances from the FHLB 500,000 500,000 Other borrowings 161,700 161,700 Accounts payable and other liabilities 204,033 194,255 Total liabilities 17,411,244 17,411,940 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.10 par value, 223,663,116 shares issued (March 31, 2024 - 166,707,047 shares outstanding; December 31, 2023 - 169,302,812 shares outstanding) 22,366 22,366 Additional paid-in capital 959,319 965,707 Retained earnings 1,892,714 1,846,112 Treasury stock, at cost (March 31, 2024 - 56,956,069 shares; December 31, 2023 - 54,360,304 shares) (740,447 ) (697,406 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (654,235 ) (639,170 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,479,717 1,497,609 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,890,961 $ 18,909,549

Table 2 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (In thousands, except per share information) Net interest income: Interest income $ 268,505 $ 265,481 $ 242,396 Interest expense 71,985 68,799 41,511 Net interest income 196,520 196,682 200,885 Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit): Loans 12,917 18,975 16,256 Unfunded loan commitments 281 (123 ) (105 ) Debt securities (1,031 ) (40 ) (649 ) Provision for credit losses - expense 12,167 18,812 15,502 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 184,353 177,870 185,383 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 9,662 9,662 9,541 Mortgage banking activities 2,882 2,094 2,812 Card and processing income 11,312 11,015 10,918 Other non-interest income 10,127 10,838 9,247 Total non-interest income 33,983 33,609 32,518 Non-interest expenses: Employees' compensation and benefits 59,506 55,584 56,422 Occupancy and equipment 21,381 21,847 21,186 Business promotion 3,842 6,725 3,975 Professional service fees 12,676 11,250 11,973 Taxes, other than income taxes 5,129 5,535 5,112 FDIC deposit insurance 3,102 8,454 2,133 Net gain on OREO operations (1,452 ) (1,005 ) (1,996 ) Credit and debit card processing expenses 5,751 7,360 5,318 Other non-interest expenses 10,988 10,855 11,145 Total non-interest expenses 120,923 126,605 115,268 Income before income taxes 97,413 84,874 102,633 Income tax expense 23,955 5,385 31,935 Net income $ 73,458 $ 79,489 $ 70,698 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 73,458 $ 79,489 $ 70,698 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.39

Table 3 - Selected Financial Data

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (Shares in thousands) Per Common Share Results: Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.44 $ 0.47 $ 0.39 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.39 Cash dividends declared $ 0.16 $ 0.14 $ 0.14 Average shares outstanding 167,142 170,624 180,215 Average shares outstanding diluted 167,798 171,351 181,236 Book value per common share $ 8.88 $ 8.85 $ 7.82 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 8.58 $ 8.54 $ 7.50 Common Stock Price: End of period $ 17.54 $ 16.45 $ 11.42 Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent): Profitability: Return on Average Assets 1.56 1.70 1.55 Return on Average Common Equity 19.56 23.69 21.00 Interest Rate Spread (2) 3.35 3.34 3.84 Net Interest Margin (2) 4.27 4.23 4.48 Efficiency ratio (3) 52.46 54.98 49.39 Capital and Other: Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets 7.99 7.16 7.36 Total capital 18.36 18.57 19.02 Common equity Tier 1 capital 15.90 16.10 16.33 Tier 1 capital 15.90 16.10 16.33 Leverage 10.65 10.78 10.57 Tangible common equity ratio (1) 7.59 7.67 7.12 Dividend payout ratio 36.41 30.05 35.69 Basic liquidity ratio (4) 19.60 19.82 21.42 Core liquidity ratio (5) 14.45 14.93 16.77 Loan to deposit ratio 74.48 73.65 72.22 Uninsured deposits, excluding fully collateralized deposits, to total deposits (6) 27.93 28.13 35.68 Asset Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment 2.14 2.15 2.29 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding 0.37 0.69 0.46 Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases to net charge-offs 115.66 91.46 122.51 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.69 0.67 0.68 Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment 0.76 0.69 0.77 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment 283.54 312.81 297.91 Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans 437.28 508.75 503.62 (1) Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures, Statement of Financial Condition above and Table 4 below for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (3) Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (4) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets. (5) Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day to total assets. (6) Exclude insured deposits not covered by federal deposit insurance.

Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis

The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2024 and fourth and first quarters of 2023. The table also reconciles net interest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.

Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Net Interest Income Interest income - GAAP $ 268,505 $ 265,481 $ 242,396 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (2 ) 8 6 Interest income excluding valuations - non-GAAP 268,503 265,489 242,402 Tax-equivalent adjustment 4,813 4,262 6,347 Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 273,316 $ 269,751 $ 248,749 Interest expense - GAAP $ 71,985 $ 68,799 $ 41,511 Net interest income - GAAP $ 196,520 $ 196,682 $ 200,885 Net interest income excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 196,518 $ 196,690 $ 200,891 Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP $ 201,331 $ 200,952 $ 207,238 Average Balances Loans and leases $ 12,207,840 $ 12,004,881 $ 11,519,399 Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances 6,720,395 6,835,407 7,232,347 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 18,928,235 $ 18,840,288 $ 18,751,746 Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 11,838,159 $ 11,665,459 $ 10,957,892 Average Assets (1) $ 18,858,299 $ 18,581,625 $ 18,557,156 Average Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 5,308,531 $ 5,384,264 $ 5,999,066 Average Yield/Rate Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP 5.69 % 5.59 % 5.24 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP 2.44 % 2.34 % 1.54 % Net interest spread - GAAP 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.70 % Net interest margin - GAAP 4.16 % 4.14 % 4.34 % Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations - non-GAAP 5.69 % 5.59 % 5.24 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 2.44 % 2.34 % 1.54 % Net interest spread excluding valuations - non-GAAP 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.70 % Net interest margin excluding valuations - non-GAAP 4.16 % 4.14 % 4.34 % Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 5.79 % 5.68 % 5.38 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 2.44 % 2.34 % 1.54 % Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 3.35 % 3.34 % 3.84 % Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP 4.27 % 4.23 % 4.48 % (1) Includes, among other things, the ACL on loans and finance leases and debt securities, as well as unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities.

Table 5 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)

Average Volume Interest income (1) / expense Average Rate (1) Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Money market and other short-term investments $ 533,747 $ 503,293 $ 404,249 $ 7,254 $ 6,933 $ 4,650 5.45 % 5.47 % 4.67 % Government obligations (2) 2,684,169 2,738,478 2,909,976 9,053 9,161 10,765 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.50 % MBS 3,451,293 3,543,423 3,864,145 15,238 15,481 19,396 1.77 % 1.73 % 2.04 % FHLB stock 34,635 34,745 40,838 854 830 421 9.89 % 9.48 % 4.18 % Other investments 16,551 15,468 13,139 66 232 139 1.60 % 5.95 % 4.29 % Total investments (3) 6,720,395 6,835,407 7,232,347 32,465 32,637 35,371 1.94 % 1.89 % 1.98 % Residential mortgage loans 2,810,304 2,812,428 2,835,240 40,473 40,711 39,794 5.78 % 5.74 % 5.69 % Construction loans 218,854 211,641 146,041 4,537 4,295 2,676 8.32 % 8.05 % 7.43 % C&I and commercial mortgage loans 5,504,782 5,355,145 5,167,727 99,074 96,299 85,885 7.22 % 7.13 % 6.74 % Finance leases 863,685 844,780 735,500 17,127 16,584 13,809 7.95 % 7.79 % 7.61 % Consumer loans 2,810,215 2,780,887 2,634,891 79,640 79,225 71,214 11.37 % 11.30 % 10.96 % Total loans (4) (5) 12,207,840 12,004,881 11,519,399 240,851 237,114 213,378 7.91 % 7.84 % 7.51 % Total interest-earning assets $ 18,928,235 $ 18,840,288 $ 18,751,746 $ 273,316 $ 269,751 $ 248,749 5.79 % 5.68 % 5.38 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Time deposits $ 2,892,355 $ 2,792,843 $ 2,342,360 $ 24,410 $ 22,304 $ 10,782 3.39 % 3.17 % 1.87 % Brokered CDs 749,760 572,105 166,698 9,680 7,452 1,587 5.18 % 5.17 % 3.86 % Other interest-bearing deposits 7,534,344 7,635,223 7,544,901 28,935 29,918 17,516 1.54 % 1.55 % 0.94 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - 925 91,004 - 13 1,069 0.00 % 5.58 % 4.76 % Advances from the FHLB 500,000 502,446 629,167 5,610 5,709 7,176 4.50 % 4.51 % 4.63 % Other borrowings 161,700 161,917 183,762 3,350 3,403 3,381 8.31 % 8.34 % 7.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 11,838,159 $ 11,665,459 $ 10,957,892 $ 71,985 $ 68,799 $ 41,511 2.44 % 2.34 % 1.54 % Net interest income $ 201,331 $ 200,952 $ 207,238 Interest rate spread 3.35 % 3.34 % 3.84 % Net interest margin 4.27 % 4.23 % 4.48 % (1) On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures. (2) Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies. (3) Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes. (4) Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans. (5) Interest income on loans includes $3.2 million, $3.0 million, and $3.1 million, for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.

Table 6 - Loan Portfolio by Geography

As of March 31, 2024 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,164,347 $ 162,893 $ 474,347 $ 2,801,587 Commercial loans: Construction loans 144,094 3,530 89,664 237,288 Commercial mortgage loans 1,705,745 63,502 592,484 2,361,731 Commercial and Industrial loans 2,163,439 126,560 940,996 3,230,995 Commercial loans 4,013,278 193,592 1,623,144 5,830,014 Finance leases 871,927 - - 871,927 Consumer loans 2,734,347 67,946 5,627 2,807,920 Loans held for investment 9,783,899 424,431 2,103,118 12,311,448 Loans held for sale 12,080 - - 12,080 Total loans $ 9,795,979 $ 424,431 $ 2,103,118 $ 12,323,528 As of December 31, 2023 Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Consolidated (In thousands) Residential mortgage loans $ 2,187,875 $ 168,131 $ 465,720 $ 2,821,726 Commercial loans: Construction loans 111,664 3,737 99,376 214,777 Commercial mortgage loans 1,725,325 65,312 526,446 2,317,083 Commercial and Industrial loans 2,130,368 119,040 924,824 3,174,232 Commercial loans 3,967,357 188,089 1,550,646 5,706,092 Finance leases 856,815 - - 856,815 Consumer loans 2,726,457 68,498 5,895 2,800,850 Loans held for investment 9,738,504 424,718 2,022,261 12,185,483 Loans held for sale 7,368 - - 7,368 Total loans $ 9,745,872 $ 424,718 $ 2,022,261 $ 12,192,851

Table 7 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography

As of March 31, 2024 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 17,521 $ 6,693 $ 8,471 $ 32,685 Construction 531 967 - 1,498 Commercial mortgage 3,037 8,939 - 11,976 Commercial and Industrial 13,431 1,119 10,517 25,067 Consumer and finance leases 21,503 203 33 21,739 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 56,023 17,921 19,021 92,965 OREO 24,577 4,287 - 28,864 Other repossessed property 5,916 287 23 6,226 Other assets (1) 1,551 - - 1,551 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 88,067 $ 22,495 $ 19,044 $ 129,606 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 51,614 $ 5,762 $ 139 $ 57,515 As of December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Puerto Rico Virgin Islands United States Total Nonaccrual loans held for investment: Residential mortgage $ 18,324 $ 6,688 $ 7,227 $ 32,239 Construction 595 974 - 1,569 Commercial mortgage 3,106 9,099 - 12,205 Commercial and Industrial 13,414 1,169 667 15,250 Consumer and finance leases 21,954 419 71 22,444 Total nonaccrual loans held for investment 57,393 18,349 7,965 83,707 OREO 28,382 4,287 - 32,669 Other repossessed property 7,857 252 6 8,115 Other assets (1) 1,415 - - 1,415 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 95,047 $ 22,888 $ 7,971 $ 125,906 Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3) $ 53,308 $ 6,005 $ 139 $ 59,452 (1) Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. (2) Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $8.6 million as of March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $8.3 million). (3) These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $8.8 million as of March 31, 2024 (December 31, 2023 - $7.9 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.

Table 8 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases

Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period $ 261,843 $ 263,615 $ 260,464 Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02 - - 2,116 Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense 12,917 18,975 16,256 Net (charge-offs) recoveries of loans and finance leases: Residential mortgage (244 ) 287 (486 ) Construction 10 (4 ) 63 Commercial mortgage 40 (539 ) 150 Commercial and Industrial 4,660 (1 ) (28 ) Consumer loans and finance leases (15,634 ) (1) (20,490 ) (12,968 ) Net charge-offs (11,168 ) (1) (20,747 ) (13,269 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period $ 263,592 $ 261,843 $ 265,567 Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total loans held for investment 2.14 % 2.15 % 2.29 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.37 % 0.69 % 0.46 % Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases to net charge-offs during the period 1.16x 0.91x 1.23x (1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, includes a recovery totaling $9.5 million associated with the bulk sale of fully charged-off consumer loans.

Table 9 - Annualized Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Residential mortgage 0.03% -0.04% 0.07% Construction -0.02% 0.01% -0.17% Commercial mortgage -0.01% 0.09% -0.03% Commercial and Industrial -0.59% 0.00% 0.00% Consumer loans and finance leases 1.70% (1) 2.26% 1.54% Total loans 0.37% (1) 0.69% 0.46% (1) The recovery associated with the aforementioned bulk sale reduced the consumer loans and finance leases and total net charge-offs to related average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 by 104 basis points and 31 basis points, respectively.

Table 10 - Deposits

As of March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands) Time deposits $ 2,961,526 $ 2,833,730 Interest-bearing saving and checking accounts 7,511,973 7,534,800 Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,346,326 5,404,121 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs (1) 15,819,825 15,772,651 Brokered CDs 725,686 783,334 Total deposits $ 16,545,511 $ 16,555,985 Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits $ 12,574,900 $ 12,600,719 (1) As of each March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, government deposits amounted to $3.2 billion.

