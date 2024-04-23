COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) announces results for the first quarter of 2024. Comparisons are to the first quarter of 2023.

Net Income of $138.4 million versus $173.2 million

Earnings Before Taxes of $201.6 million versus $237.4 million

Net Sales of $849.7 million versus $971.2 million

Diluted EPS* of $1.21 versus $1.54

(*adjusted retroactively to reflect the two-for-one stock split that took effect on October 20, 2023)

First Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights:

COMEX copper averaged $3.86 per pound during the quarter, 5.6% lower than in the first quarter of 2023.

The decrease in net sales was attributable to lower demand for our products that are primarily consumed in residential building, as well as lower selling prices as a result of the lower copper prices.

We recorded a $10.3 million loss on our investment in Tecumseh Products Company, largely driven by restructuring charges in its international operations.

Net cash generated from operations was $173.6 million, and our cash balance was $1.36 billion at quarter end.

Our current ratio was 6.0 to 1.

Regarding the quarter performance, Greg Christopher, Mueller's CEO said, " The first quarter of 2023 represented the tail end of the period of robust demand we experienced stemming from the market's overreaction to the 2022 supply chain crisis. Given this normalization of demand, as well as the effects persistent inflation and high interest rates have had on business conditions, our 2024 first quarter performance was in line with our expectations. The rationalization actions we took in 2023 had their intended impact and contributed to the sustained margins."

Regarding the outlook, Mr. Christopher continued, " As reported in our annual report, our long-term outlook for our business remains positive and we are well positioned for the expected rebound in demand. Additionally, we anticipate another strong year of cash flow from operations. Our capital allocation priorities remain reinvestment in our operations to be a low cost producer and growth through acquisition. As previously reported, we are excited to complete our acquisition of Nehring Electrical Works, and look forward to capitalizing on the strong growth and expansion platform it will provide to us in the critical electrical transmission infrastructure market."

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is an industrial corporation whose holdings manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. It includes a network of companies and brands throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

*********************

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These include economic and currency conditions, continued availability of raw materials and energy, market demand, pricing, competitive and technological factors, and the availability of financing, among others, as set forth in the Company's SEC filings. The words "outlook," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "target," "encourage," "anticipate," "appear," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. The Company has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this report.

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Net sales $ 849,654 $ 971,192 Cost of goods sold 608,703 678,798 Depreciation and amortization 9,169 10,657 Selling, general, and administrative expense 48,357 52,631 Operating income 183,425 229,106 Interest expense (115 ) (143 ) Interest income 17,245 6,235 Realized gains on short-term investments 365 1,910 Other income, net 630 326 Income before income taxes 201,550 237,434 Income tax expense (51,834 ) (61,357 ) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates, net of foreign tax (8,007 ) (984 ) Consolidated net income 141,709 175,093 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,346 ) (1,854 ) Net income attributable to Mueller Industries, Inc. $ 138,363 $ 173,239 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share (1) 111,416 111,386 Effect of dilutive stock-based awards (1) 2,729 1414 Adjusted weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share (1) 114,145 112,800 Basic earnings per share (1) $ 1.24 $ 1.56 Diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.21 $ 1.54 Dividends per share (1) $ 0.20 $ 0.15 (1) Adjusted retroactively to reflect the two-for-one stock split that occurred on October 20, 2023. MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, CONTINUED (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands) March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Summary Segment Data: Net sales: Piping Systems Segment $ 590,168 $ 662,479 Industrial Metals Segment 156,067 165,234 Climate Segment 116,810 152,954 Elimination of intersegment sales (13,391 ) (9,475 ) Net sales $ 849,654 $ 971,192 Operating income: Piping Systems Segment $ 142,680 $ 163,854 Industrial Metals Segment 24,271 27,215 Climate Segment 32,575 53,988 Unallocated income (expenses) (16,101 ) (15,951 ) Operating income $ 183,425 $ 229,106

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) March 30,

2024 December 30,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,357,952 $ 1,170,893 Short-term investments - 98,146 Accounts receivable, net 424,406 351,561 Inventories 356,869 380,248 Other current assets 45,379 39,173 Total current assets 2,184,606 2,040,021 Property, plant, and equipment, net 390,517 385,165 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,819 35,170 Other assets 285,300 298,945 Total assets $ 2,894,242 $ 2,759,301 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current portion of debt $ 705 $ 796 Accounts payable 160,133 120,485 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,072 7,893 Other current liabilities 192,371 187,964 Total current liabilities 361,281 317,138 Long-term debt 130 185 Pension and postretirement liabilities 11,361 12,062 Environmental reserves 14,919 15,030 Deferred income taxes 22,687 19,134 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 25,451 26,683 Other noncurrent liabilities 10,043 10,353 Total liabilities 445,872 400,585 Total Mueller Industries, Inc. stockholders' equity 2,424,374 2,337,445 Noncontrolling interests 23,996 21,271 Total equity 2,448,370 2,358,716 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,894,242 $ 2,759,301

MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands) March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net income $ 141,709 $ 175,093 Reconciliation of consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,250 10,746 Stock-based compensation expense 6,231 5,637 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 1 (15 ) Loss from unconsolidated affiliates 8,007 984 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 2,024 - Insurance proceeds - noncapital related 15,000 - Gain on disposals of properties (1,567 ) (115 ) Gain on sales of securities (365 ) - Deferred income tax expense 940 372 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business sold: Receivables (75,200 ) (111,547 ) Inventories 22,502 (581 ) Other assets 11,984 (17,950 ) Current liabilities 33,948 50,842 Other liabilities (907 ) (2,275 ) Other, net 68 427 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 173,625 $ 111,618 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures $ (16,406 ) $ (7,556 ) Insurance proceeds - capital related - 8,000 Purchase of short-term investments - 50,000 Proceeds from the sale of securities 96,465 - Issuance of notes receivable (12,500 ) - Proceeds from sales of properties 2,878 118 Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates - 644 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 70,437 $ 51,206 MUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (In thousands) March 30,

2024 April 1,

2023 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid to stockholders of Mueller Industries, Inc. $ (22,255 ) $ (16,729 ) Repurchase of common stock (27,930 ) - Repayments of debt (56 ) (56 ) (Repayment) issuance of debt by consolidated joint ventures, net (77 ) 297 Net cash used to settle stock-based awards (2,489 ) (2,611 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (52,807 ) $ (19,099 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (670 ) 2,573 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 190,585 146,298 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 1,174,223 465,296 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,364,808 $ 611,594

Contacts

Jeffrey A. Martin

(901) 753-3226