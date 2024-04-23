CHARLESTON, W. Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City Holding Company ("Company" or "City") (NASDAQ:CHCO), a $6.3 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, today announced net income of $29.5 million and diluted earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company achieved a return on assets of 1.92% and a return on tangible equity of 22.7%.
Net Interest Income
The Company's net interest income decreased approximately $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $54.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $54.4 million during the first quarter of 2024. The Company's tax equivalent net interest income decreased approximately $0.2 million, or 0.4%, from $54.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $54.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. Due to an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities (20 basis points), net interest income declined $1.7 million. Additionally, lower yields on investment securities lowered net interest income by $0.4 million and an increase in the average balance of interest bearing liabilities ($48.4 million) decreased net interest income by $0.2 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in average loan balances of $46.6 million, which increased net interest income by $0.7 million, an increase of 15 basis points on loans yields which increased net interest income by $0.7 million, and an increase of 23 basis points on deposits in depository institutions yield which increased net interest income by $0.6 million. The Company's reported net interest margin declined from 3.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.95% for the first quarter of 2024.
Credit Quality
The Company's ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate owned increased from 0.21%, or $8.6 million, at December 31, 2023 to 0.28%, or $11.5 million, at March 31, 2024. Total past due loans decreased from $10.9 million, or 0.27% of total loans outstanding, at December 31, 2023, to $6.7 million, or 0.16% of total loans outstanding, at March 31, 2024.
As a result of the Company's quarterly analysis of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, the Company recorded a recovery of credit losses of $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses of $2.9 million for the comparable period in 2023, and a recovery of credit losses of $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The recovery of credit losses was primarily related to a decline in loan balances from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a reduction in the loss rate of residential real estate loans that were partially offset by net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income was $17.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $18.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company reported $0.2 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities compared to $0.8 million of realized gains from the sale of investment securities and $0.4 million of unrealized fair value gains on the Company's equity securities during the first quarter of 2023.
Exclusive of these items, non-interest income increased $0.6 million, or 2.9%, from $17.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 to $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. This increase was largely attributable to an increase of $0.5 million, or 7.2%, in service charges, an increase of $0.4 million, or 16.4%, in trust and investment management fee income, and a $0.2 million, or 3.0%, increase in bankcard revenues. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in other income of $0.6 million.
Non-interest Expenses
Non-interest expenses decreased $2.7 million, or 7.1%, from $38.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $35.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company recognized $5.6 million of acquisition and integration expenses (included in other expenses) associated with the completed acquisition of Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. ("Citizens") and its principal banking subsidiary, Citizens Commerce Bank, on March 10, 2023. Excluding these expenses, non-interest expenses increased $2.9 million from $33.0 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2023 to $35.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. This increase was largely due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million due to salary adjustments and increased health insurance costs. In addition, bankcard expenses increased $0.5 million, other expenses increased $0.5 million, and FDIC insurance expense increased $0.3 million.
Balance Sheet Trends
Loans declined $34.1 million (0.8%) from December 31, 2023 to $4.09 billion at March 31, 2024. Commercial and industrial loans decreased $19.2 million and commercial real estate loans decreased $14.6 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in home equity loans of $4.1 million (2.5%).
Period-end deposit balances increased $121.5 million from December 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Total average depository balances remained flat from the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, at $4.93 billion. Average savings deposit balances decreased $20.5 million, average interest-bearing demand deposit balances decreased $15.8 million, and average noninterest-bearing demand deposit balances decreased $11.5 million. These decreases were essentially offset by an increase in average time deposit balances of $47.2 million.
Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 19.5% compared to 20.1% for the year ended December 31, 2023, and 20.5%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Capitalization and Liquidity
The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 80.9% and the loan to asset ratio was 64.8% at March 31, 2024. The Company maintained investment securities totaling 21.8% of assets as of the same date. The Company's deposit mix is weighted heavily toward checking and saving accounts, which fund 62.6% of assets at March 31, 2024. Time deposits fund 17.4% of assets at March 31, 2024, with only 13.0% of time deposits having balances of more than $250,000, reflecting the core retail orientation of the Company.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia ("City National"). City National has borrowing facilities with the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank that can be accessed as necessary to fund operations and to provide contingency funding. These borrowing facilities are collateralized by various loans held on City National's balance sheet. As of March 31, 2024, City National had the capacity to borrow an additional $1.5 billion from these existing borrowing facilities. In addition, approximately $660 million of City National's investment securities were pledged to collateralize customer repurchase agreements and various deposit accounts, leaving approximately $720 million of City National's investment securities unpledged at March 31, 2024.
The Company continues to be strongly capitalized with tangible equity of $520 million at March 31, 2024. The Company's tangible equity ratio declined slightly from 8.6% at December 31, 2023 to 8.5% at March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2024, City National's Leverage Ratio was 9.4%, its Common Equity Tier I ratio was 14.6%, its Tier I Capital ratio was 14.6%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 15.1%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered "well capitalized," which is the highest possible regulatory designation.
On March 27, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.715 per share payable April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2024. On January 31, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors authorized the Company to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares of its common stock (approximately 7% of outstanding shares) in open market transactions at prices that are accretive to the earnings per share of continuing shareholders (the "2024 Program"). No time limit was placed on the duration of the share repurchase program. As part of this authorization, the Company terminated its previous repurchase program that was approved in May 2022. The Company had repurchased 849,681 shares under the 2022 program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased 36,000 common shares at a weighted average price of $100.24 per share as part of 2024 Program. As of March 31, 2024, the Company could repurchase 964,000 additional shares under the 2024 program.
City National operates 97 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, and Ohio.
On April 8, 2024, City National announced that it had been ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for consumer banking in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. City National has claimed the top honor in five of the last seven years and outscored all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements that are included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events and are subject to inherent uncertainty, risks, and changes in circumstances, many of which are outside of management's control. Uncertainty, risks, changes in circumstances and other factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 under "ITEM 1A Risk Factors" and the following: (1) general economic conditions, especially in the communities and markets in which we conduct our business; (2) credit risk, including risk that negative credit quality trends may lead to a deterioration of asset quality, risk that our allowance for credit losses may not be sufficient to absorb actual losses in our loan portfolio, and risk from concentrations in our loan portfolio; (3) changes in the real estate market, including the value of collateral securing portions of our loan portfolio; (4) changes in the interest rate environment; (5) operational risk, including cybersecurity risk and risk of fraud, data processing system failures, and network breaches; (6) changes in technology and increased competition, including competition from non-bank financial institutions; (7) changes in consumer preferences, spending and borrowing habits, demand for our products and services, and customers' performance and creditworthiness; (8) difficulty growing loan and deposit balances; (9) our ability to effectively execute our business plan, including with respect to future acquisitions; (10) changes in regulations, laws, taxes, government policies, monetary policies and accounting policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in deposit insurance premiums; (11) deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments the Company has made in the securities of other financial institutions; (12) regulatory enforcement actions and adverse legal actions; (13) difficulty attracting and retaining key employees; and (14) other economic, competitive, technological, operational, governmental, regulatory, and market factors affecting our operations. Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist stockholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of the Company and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made. Further, the Company is required to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its March 31, 2024 Form 10-Q. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on the preliminary March 31, 2024 results and will adjust the amounts if necessary.
CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
Earnings
Net Interest Income (fully taxable equivalent)
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
55,855
$
55,757
$
53,767
Net Income available to common shareholders
29,523
27,452
29,839
32,733
24,341
Per Share Data
Earnings per share available to common shareholders:
Basic
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
2.16
$
1.63
Diluted
1.97
1.84
1.98
2.16
1.63
Weighted average number of shares (in thousands):
Basic
14,795
14,758
14,922
14,994
14,818
Diluted
14,819
14,785
14,945
15,012
14,844
Period-end number of shares (in thousands)
14,825
14,832
14,901
15,007
15,260
Cash dividends declared
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.72
$
0.65
$
0.65
Book value per share (period-end)
$
46.02
$
45.65
$
40.94
$
42.39
$
42.66
Tangible book value per share (period-end)
35.10
34.69
29.98
31.50
31.91
Market data:
High closing price
$
111.40
$
115.77
$
99.49
$
97.92
$
100.27
Low closing price
99.28
87.43
87.51
83.57
89.17
Period-end closing price
104.22
110.26
90.35
89.99
90.88
Average daily volume (in thousands)
63
62
62
80
84
Treasury share activity:
Treasury shares repurchased (in thousands)
36
70
109
269
218
Average treasury share repurchase price
$
100.24
$
90.61
$
89.33
$
88.93
$
92.10
Key Ratios (percent)
Return on average assets
1.92
%
1.78
%
1.94
%
2.12
%
1.63
%
Return on average tangible equity
22.7
%
23.5
%
24.1
%
27.4
%
19.9
%
Yield on interest earning assets
5.33
%
5.23
%
5.08
%
4.87
%
4.66
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities
1.90
%
1.70
%
1.46
%
1.22
%
0.86
%
Net Interest Margin
3.95
%
3.98
%
4.03
%
4.00
%
4.05
%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue
25.0
%
25.6
%
24.6
%
27.1
%
24.7
%
Efficiency Ratio
48.5
%
47.4
%
46.4
%
44.6
%
45.7
%
Price/Earnings Ratio (a)
13.17
14.95
11.40
10.40
13.95
Capital (period-end)
Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
11.09
%
10.27
%
10.73
%
10.38
%
10.31
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
8.46
%
8.57
%
7.55
%
7.90
%
8.05
%
|Consolidated City Holding Company risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I
16.15
%
15.70
%
15.36
%
15.47
%
15.64
%
Tier I
16.15
%
15.70
%
15.36
%
15.47
%
15.64
%
Total
16.69
%
16.23
%
15.89
%
16.01
%
16.18
%
Leverage
10.45
%
10.23
%
10.05
%
9.80
%
10.20
%
City National Bank risk based capital ratios (b):
CET I
14.60
%
13.79
%
14.73
%
14.82
%
14.08
%
Tier I
14.60
%
13.79
%
14.73
%
14.82
%
14.08
%
Total
15.14
%
14.32
%
15.27
%
15.36
%
14.63
%
Leverage
9.42
%
8.94
%
9.61
%
9.36
%
9.18
%
Other (period-end)
Branches
97
98
99
99
99
FTE
953
957
966
963
958
Assets per FTE (in thousands)
$
6,625
$
6,447
$
6,291
$
6,383
$
6,483
Deposits per FTE (in thousands)
5,304
5,157
5,120
5,208
5,362
|(a) The price/earnings ratio is computed based on annualized quarterly earnings.
(b) March 31, 2024 risk-based capital ratios are estimated.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
$
59,128
$
57,755
$
55,582
$
52,352
$
47,004
|Interest on investment securities:
|Taxable
12,040
12,336
12,432
11,794
11,773
|Tax-exempt
830
832
910
950
1,162
|Interest on deposits in depository institutions
1,570
941
1,265
2,585
1,591
|Total Interest Income
73,568
71,864
70,189
67,681
61,530
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
14,097
12,479
10,551
8,567
5,690
|Interest on short-term borrowings
3,621
3,693
2,990
2,963
2,381
|Interest on FHLB long-term advances
1,423
1,026
1,034
649
-
|Total Interest Expense
19,141
17,198
14,575
12,179
8,071
|Net Interest Income
54,427
54,666
55,614
55,502
53,459
|(Recovery of) Provision for credit losses
(180
)
(300
)
200
425
2,918
|Net Interest Income After (Recovery of) Provision for Credit Losses
54,607
54,966
55,414
55,077
50,541
|Non-Interest Income
|Net (losses) gains on sale of investment securities
(1
)
(4,951
)
(730
)
-
773
|Unrealized (losses)/gains recognized on equity securities still held
(152
)
365
-
(294
)
361
|Service charges
7,035
7,158
7,124
6,906
6,563
|Bankcard revenue
6,800
7,109
7,058
7,190
6,603
|Trust and investment management fee income
2,623
2,563
2,409
2,339
2,252
|Bank owned life insurance
927
1,218
807
3,208
804
|Other income
716
774
742
952
1,326
|Total Non-Interest Income
17,948
14,236
17,410
20,301
18,682
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
18,878
18,772
18,289
18,429
17,673
|Occupancy related expense
2,840
2,917
2,950
2,811
2,640
|Equipment and software related expense
2,929
2,824
2,830
2,883
3,092
|FDIC insurance expense
711
868
919
690
445
|Advertising
867
588
790
974
760
|Bankcard expenses
2,039
2,014
2,188
1,736
1,509
|Postage, delivery, and statement mailings
666
615
668
596
647
|Office supplies
453
477
457
591
420
|Legal and professional fees
482
478
529
558
470
|Telecommunications
600
614
568
623
606
|Repossessed asset losses/(gains), net of expenses
229
(50
)
40
22
16
|Other expenses
5,206
4,992
4,800
4,848
10,345
|Total Non-Interest Expense
35,900
35,109
35,028
34,761
38,623
|Income Before Income Taxes
36,655
34,093
37,796
40,617
30,600
|Income tax expense
7,132
6,641
7,957
7,884
6,259
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
29,523
$
27,452
$
29,839
$
32,733
$
24,341
|Distributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
10,505
$
10,508
$
10,554
$
9,668
$
9,833
|Undistributed earnings allocated to common shareholders
18,757
16,696
19,004
22,774
14,294
|Net earnings allocated to common shareholders
$
29,262
$
27,204
$
29,558
$
32,442
$
24,127
|Average common shares outstanding
14,795
14,758
14,922
14,994
14,818
|Shares for diluted earnings per share
14,819
14,785
14,945
15,012
14,844
|Basic earnings per common share
$
1.98
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
2.16
$
1.63
|Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.97
$
1.84
$
1.98
$
2.16
$
1.63
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|($ in 000s)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
$
121,853
$
123,033
$
67,402
$
69,622
$
76,223
|Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions
196,829
33,243
43,314
161,659
226,587
|Cash and cash equivalents
318,682
156,276
110,716
231,281
302,810
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value
1,347,657
1,338,137
1,358,219
1,419,933
1,456,259
|Other securities
30,681
30,966
29,022
29,262
24,728
|Total investment securities
1,378,338
1,369,103
1,387,241
1,449,195
1,480,987
|Gross loans
4,091,788
4,125,923
4,007,482
3,922,142
3,894,686
|Allowance for credit losses
(22,310
)
(22,745
)
(23,128
)
(22,751
)
(22,724
)
|Net loans
4,069,478
4,103,178
3,984,354
3,899,391
3,871,962
|Bank owned life insurance
118,875
118,122
117,979
117,173
124,238
|Premises and equipment, net
71,623
72,146
72,682
73,118
73,430
|Accrued interest receivable
21,759
20,290
19,223
17,973
18,395
|Net deferred tax assets
43,969
42,216
58,811
46,944
42,146
|Goodwill and intangible assets
161,832
162,568
163,461
163,426
164,099
|Other assets
129,627
124,153
161,659
148,333
132,715
|Total Assets
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
$
6,076,126
$
6,146,834
$
6,210,782
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
$
1,359,072
$
1,342,804
$
1,333,474
$
1,373,106
$
1,420,990
|Interest-bearing:
|Demand deposits
1,330,268
1,291,011
1,319,783
1,337,445
1,356,017
|Savings deposits
1,266,211
1,259,457
1,282,642
1,343,571
1,397,523
|Time deposits
1,100,250
1,040,990
1,009,235
960,941
962,235
|Total deposits
5,055,801
4,934,262
4,945,134
5,015,063
5,136,765
|Short-term borrowings
|FHLB short-term advances
-
25,000
-
-
-
|Customer repurchase agreements
304,941
309,856
278,671
271,714
293,256
|FHLB long-term advances
150,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
-
|Other liabilities
121,210
121,868
142,187
123,865
129,711
|Total Liabilities
5,631,952
5,490,986
5,465,992
5,510,642
5,559,732
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
|Common stock
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
47,619
|Capital surplus
175,747
177,424
177,113
176,746
177,529
|Retained earnings
799,024
780,299
763,425
744,248
721,727
|Cost of common stock in treasury
(218,555
)
(217,737
)
(211,430
)
(201,973
)
(179,436
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale
(119,023
)
(107,958
)
(163,171
)
(127,026
)
(112,967
)
|Underfunded pension liability
(2,581
)
(2,581
)
(3,422
)
(3,422
)
(3,422
)
|Total Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(121,604
)
(110,539
)
(166,593
)
(130,448
)
(116,389
)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
682,231
677,066
610,134
636,192
651,050
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
6,314,183
$
6,168,052
$
6,076,126
$
6,146,834
$
6,210,782
|Regulatory Capital
|Total CET 1 capital
$
644,235
$
627,579
$
615,798
$
605,661
$
606,675
|Total tier 1 capital
644,235
627,579
615,798
605,661
606,675
|Total risk-based capital
665,707
648,646
637,245
626,730
627,718
|Total risk-weighted assets
3,989,171
3,996,688
4,009,798
3,913,870
3,878,994
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Loan Portfolio
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Commercial and industrial
$
407,770
$
426,950
$
424,647
$
417,847
$
390,861
|1-4 Family
202,378
206,237
197,081
184,919
181,442
|Hotels
354,929
357,142
321,236
324,745
327,554
|Multi-family
186,555
189,165
192,329
191,483
195,042
|Non Residential Non-Owner Occupied
682,609
680,590
651,498
612,703
617,357
|Non Residential Owner Occupied
232,440
240,328
222,544
222,852
223,096
|Commercial real estate (1)
1,658,911
1,673,462
1,584,688
1,536,702
1,544,491
|Residential real estate (2)
1,786,764
1,788,150
1,768,358
1,746,618
1,737,604
|Home equity
171,292
167,201
159,630
151,012
151,341
|Consumer
63,556
65,246
65,586
65,201
66,994
|DDA overdrafts
3,495
4,914
4,573
4,762
3,395
|Gross Loans
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
$
4,007,482
$
3,922,142
$
3,894,686
|Construction loans included in:
|(1) - Commercial real estate loans
$
6,651
$
2,459
$
2,533
$
3,361
$
4,715
|(2) - Residential real estate loans
19,709
23,066
20,056
20,470
25,224
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Balance at beginning of period
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
22,751
$
22,724
$
17,108
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial and industrial
(306
)
(84
)
-
(69
)
-
|Commercial real estate
(31
)
(5
)
(256
)
(117
)
(3
)
|Residential real estate
(19
)
(68
)
(88
)
(20
)
(32
)
|Home equity
(27
)
(21
)
(112
)
(200
)
(67
)
|Consumer
(115
)
(6
)
(10
)
(109
)
(62
)
|DDA overdrafts
(356
)
(416
)
(422
)
(357
)
(450
)
|Total charge-offs
(854
)
(600
)
(888
)
(872
)
(614
)
|Recoveries:
|Commercial and industrial
25
70
597
86
83
|Commercial real estate
11
17
74
28
158
|Residential real estate
49
4
28
5
10
|Home equity
9
13
18
12
4
|Consumer
98
45
27
28
23
|DDA overdrafts
407
368
321
315
398
|Total recoveries
599
517
1,065
474
676
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(255
)
(83
)
177
(398
)
62
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
(180
)
(300
)
200
425
2,918
|PCD Loan Reserves
-
-
-
-
2,811
|Adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
-
(175
)
|Balance at end of period
$
22,310
$
22,745
$
23,128
$
22,751
$
22,724
|Loans outstanding
$
4,091,788
$
4,125,923
$
4,007,482
$
3,922,142
$
3,894,686
|Allowance as a percent of loans outstanding
0.55
%
0.55
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
0.58
%
|Allowance as a percent of non-performing loans
206.8
%
290.6
%
440.1
%
405.5
%
400.1
%
|Average loans outstanding
$
4,092,529
$
4,045,889
$
3,956,871
$
3,896,284
$
3,700,194
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) as a percent of average loans outstanding
0.02
%
0.01
%
(0.02
)%
0.04
%
(0.01)
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Asset Quality Information, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Nonaccrual Loans
|Residential real estate
$
3,452
$
2,849
$
2,839
$
2,774
$
2,700
|Home equity
121
111
75
24
35
|Commercial and industrial
3,405
2,211
716
741
994
|Commercial real estate
3,807
2,387
1,355
1,821
1,931
|Consumer
1
-
1
36
19
|Total nonaccrual loans
10,786
7,558
4,986
5,396
5,679
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
-
270
269
215
-
|Total non-performing loans
10,786
7,828
5,255
5,611
5,679
|Other real estate owned
752
731
720
874
843
|Total non-performing assets
$
11,538
$
8,559
$
5,975
$
6,485
$
6,522
|Non-performing assets as a percent of loans and other real estate owned
0.28
%
0.21
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
|Past Due Loans
|Residential real estate
$
5,035
$
8,059
$
6,247
$
5,884
$
4,783
|Home equity
1,028
1,235
1,278
784
551
|Commercial and industrial
26
435
568
142
98
|Commercial real estate
138
715
1,478
238
148
|Consumer
75
129
84
57
3
|DDA overdrafts
406
364
398
341
276
|Total past due loans
$
6,708
$
10,937
$
10,053
$
7,446
$
5,859
|Total past due loans as a percent of loans outstanding
0.16
%
0.27
%
0.25
%
0.19
%
0.15
%
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Yields, and Rates
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Assets:
|Loan portfolio (1):
|Residential real estate (2)
$
1,953,647
$
24,148
4.97
%
$
1,945,185
$
23,673
4.83
%
$
1,840,828
$
20,007
4.41
%
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture (2)
2,070,054
33,980
6.60
%
2,031,089
33,038
6.45
%
1,795,309
26,248
5.93
%
|Installment loans to individuals (2), (3)
68,828
999
5.84
%
69,615
1,046
5.96
%
64,057
749
4.74
%
|Total loans
4,092,529
59,127
5.81
%
4,045,889
57,757
5.66
%
3,700,194
47,004
5.15
%
|Securities:
|Taxable
1,200,310
12,040
4.03
%
1,194,448
12,336
4.10
%
1,322,060
11,773
3.61
%
|Tax-exempt (4)
160,847
1,051
2.63
%
153,204
1,053
2.73
%
204,957
1,471
2.91
%
|Total securities
1,361,157
13,091
3.87
%
1,347,652
13,389
3.94
%
1,527,017
13,244
3.52
%
|Deposits in depository institutions
115,953
1,570
5.45
%
71,624
941
5.21
%
160,031
1,590
4.03
%
|Total interest-earning assets
5,569,639
73,788
5.33
%
5,465,165
72,087
5.23
%
5,387,242
61,838
4.66
%
|Cash and due from banks
98,966
87,633
67,975
|Premises and equipment, net
71,954
72,435
71,422
|Goodwill and intangible assets
162,257
163,220
124,546
|Other assets
306,278
342,669
327,442
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
(23,142
)
(23,532
)
(18,143
)
|Total assets
$
6,185,952
$
6,107,590
$
5,960,484
|Liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
1,283,868
$
3,439
1.08
%
$
1,299,683
$
3,467
1.06
%
$
1,234,981
$
1,741
0.57
%
|Savings deposits
1,254,253
2,273
0.73
%
1,274,726
2,369
0.74
%
1,376,317
1,348
0.40
%
|Time deposits (2)
1,073,083
8,385
3.14
%
1,025,870
6,644
2.57
%
902,583
2,601
1.17
%
|Short-term borrowings
313,623
3,621
4.64
%
312,941
3,693
4.68
%
281,861
2,381
3.43
%
|FHLB long-term advances
136,813
1,423
4.18
%
100,000
1,026
4.07
%
-
-
-
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,061,640
19,141
1.90
%
4,013,220
17,199
1.70
%
3,795,742
8,071
0.86
%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,322,540
1,334,021
1,420,676
|Other liabilities
115,589
132,862
129,411
|Stockholders' equity
686,183
627,487
614,655
|Total liabilities and
|stockholders' equity
$
6,185,952
$
6,107,590
$
5,960,484
|Net interest income
$
54,647
$
54,888
$
53,767
|Net yield on earning assets
3.95
%
3.98
%
4.05
%
|(1) For purposes of this table, non-accruing loans have been included in average balances and the following amounts (in thousands) of net loan fees have been included in interest income:
|Loan fees, net
$
133
$
201
$
518
|(2) Included in the above table are the following amounts (in thousands) for the accretion of the fair value adjustments related to the Company's acquisitions:
|Residential real estate
$
45
$
78
$
76
|Commercial, financial, and agriculture
1,065
702
177
|Installment loans to individuals
6
26
4
|Time deposits
63
131
9
$
1,179
$
937
$
266
|(3) Includes the Company's consumer and DDA overdrafts loan categories.
|(4) Computed on a fully federal tax-equivalent basis assuming a tax rate of approximately 21%.
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|September 30, 2023
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Net Interest Income/Margin
|Net interest income ("GAAP")
$
54,427
$
54,666
$
55,614
$
55,502
$
53,459
|Taxable equivalent adjustment
220
223
243
255
308
|Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent
$
54,647
$
54,889
$
55,857
$
55,757
$
53,767
|Tangible Equity Ratio (period end)
|Equity to assets ("GAAP")
10.81
%
10.98
%
10.04
%
10.35
%
10.48
%
|Effect of goodwill and other intangibles, net
(2.35
)%
(2.41
)%
(2.49
)%
(2.45
)%
(2.43
)%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.46
%
8.57
%
7.55
%
7.90
%
8.05
%
|Commercial Loan Information (period end)
|Commercial Sector
|Total
|% of Total Loans
|Average DSC
|Average LTV
|Natural Gas Extraction
$
25,143
0.61%
3.71
N/A
|Natural Gas Distribution
12,800
0.31%
5.46
N/A
|Masonry Contractors
22,804
0.55 %
1.04
84%
|Sheet Metal Work Manufacturing
25,887
0.63%
1.22
68%
|Beer & Ale Merchant Wholesalers
25,414
0.62%
3.28
N/A
|Gasoline Stations with Convenience Stores
43,985
1.07%
4.76
65%
|Lessors of Residential Buildings & Dwellings
429,615
10.42%
1.89
66%
|1-4 Family
185,436
4.50%
2.97
67%
|Multi-Family
177,726
4.31%
1.84
64%
|Lessors of Nonresidential Buildings
600,853
14.58%
1.70
65%
|Office Buildings
125,922
3.05%
1.64
62%
|Lessors of Mini-Warehouses & Self-Storage Units
50,920
1.24%
1.43
61%
|Assisted Living Facilities
27,273
0.66%
1.38
61%
|Hotels & Motels
355,343
8.62%
1.45
63%
|Average Balance
|Median Balance
|Commercial, Financial, and Agriculture Loans
$
446
$
93
|Commercial Real Estate Loans
511
120
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Estimated Uninsured Deposits by Deposit Type
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
16
%
16
%
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand Deposits
12
%
7
%
|Savings Deposits
12
%
11
%
|Time Deposits
15
%
13
%
|Total Deposits
14
%
12
%
|The amounts listed above represent management's best estimate as of the respective period shown of uninsured deposits (either with balances above $250,000 or not collateralized by investment securities).
|CITY HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations, continued
|(Unaudited) ($ in 000s, except per share data)
|Net Growth in DDA Accounts
|Year
|New DDA Accounts
|Net Number of New Accounts
|Percentage
2024 YTD
7,935
1,121
0.4
%
2023*
31,745
4,768
1.9
%
2022
28,442
4,544
1.9
%
2021
32,800
8,860
3.8
%
2020
30,360
6,740
3.0
%
2019
32,040
3,717
1.7
%
2018*
30,400
4,310
2.2
%
2017
28,525
2,711
1.4
%
2016
28,650
2,820
1.5
%
|* - amounts exclude accounts added in connection with the acquisitions of Poage Bankshares, Inc. (2018), Farmers Deposit Bancorp, Inc.(2018) and Citizens Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (2023).
