STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $212.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $216.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First quarter 2024 results include $13.2 million pre-tax ($20.8 million after tax), or $0.121 per diluted share, of net charges related to an increase in the FDIC special assessment estimate, Ametros acquisition expenses, securities repositioning, a net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), and a discrete tax adjustment. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.351 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

" We reported solid results in the first quarter, including an adjusted return on assets of 1.26 percent and an adjusted return on tangible common equity of 17.85 percent," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. " We also enhanced our distinctive deposit franchise with the close of the Ametros acquisition, which expands our expertise in healthcare financial services."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2024:

Revenue of $667.1 million.

Period end loan and lease balance of $51.1 billion, up $0.4 billion or 0.7 percent from prior quarter; consisting of 80.9 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.1 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 84.1 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $60.7 billion, down $36.5 million or 0.1 percent from prior quarter; core deposit growth of $1.5 billion from prior quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $45.5 million.

Return on average assets of 1.15 percent; adjusted 1.26 percent 1 .

. Return on average tangible common equity of 16.30 percent 1 ; adjusted 17.85 percent 1 .

; adjusted 17.85 percent . Net interest margin of 3.35 percent, down 7 basis points from prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.51 percent.

Efficiency ratio of 45.25 percent 1 .

. Tangible common equity ratio of 7.15 percent1.

" Webster generated strong deposit growth in key businesses this quarter, including HSA Bank and Ametros," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. " Our funding profile and overall balance sheet strength puts us in a unique position to deliver for our clients."

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2023

Effective January 1, 2024, Webster realigned certain of its business banking operations and related accounts from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers. As a result, $1.5 billion of loans and $2.2 billion of deposits were moved from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking. Prior period results have been recast accordingly.

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its regional banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At March 31, 2024, Commercial Banking had $39.9 billion in loans and leases and $16.1 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $3.0 billion in assets under administration and management.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended March 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 341,942 $ 360,293 (5.1 )% Non-interest income 34,280 33,720 1.7 Operating revenue 376,222 394,013 (4.5 ) Non-interest expense 106,225 98,833 (7.5 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 269,997 $ 295,180 (8.5 ) Percent At March 31, Increase/ (In millions) 2024 2023 (Decrease) Loans and leases $ 39,883 $ 40,127 (0.6 )% Deposits 16,075 16,287 (1.3 ) AUA / AUM (off balance sheet) 3,017 2,670 13.0

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $25.2 million, to $270.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $18.4 million, to $341.9 million, primarily driven by lower deposit balances and higher rates paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.6 million, to $34.3 million, primarily driven by increases in cash management fees and interest rate hedging activities, partially offset by lower net loan servicing income. Non-interest expense increased $7.4 million, to $106.2 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in talent, operational support, and technology to support balance sheet growth.

Healthcare Financial Services

Webster established a Healthcare Financial Services segment this quarter, which is comprised of HSA Bank and the newly acquired Ametros business. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At March 31, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $14.7 billion in total footings comprising $9.5 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended March 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 86,138 $ 71,730 20.1 % Non-interest income 31,061 24,067 29.1 Operating revenue 117,199 95,797 22.3 Non-interest expense 52,127 43,700 (19.3 ) Pre-tax, net revenue $ 65,072 $ 52,097 24.9 At March 31, Percent (Dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Increase Number of accounts (thousands) 3,344 3,172 5.4 % Deposits $ 9,474 $ 8,273 14.5 Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet) 5,194 3,776 37.6 Total footings $ 14,668 $ 12,049 21.7

Pre-tax net revenue increased $13.0 million, to $65.1 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in pre-tax net revenue was partially attributable to the acquisition of Ametros in the quarter. Net interest income increased $14.4 million, to $86.1 million, primarily due to $5.7 million from Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread, and deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $7.0 million, to $31.1 million, primarily due to $4.6 million from Ametros, as well as higher account fees and interchange fees at HSA Bank. Non-interest expense increased $8.4 million, to $52.1 million, primarily due to $7.3 million from Ametros, coupled with higher compensation and benefits expense, and service contract expense related to account growth at HSA Bank.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the consumer lending and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At March 31, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.2 billion in loans and $26.9 billion in deposits, as well as $8.1 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:

Percent Three months ended March 31, Favorable/ (In thousands) 2024 2023 (Unfavorable) Net interest income $ 205,777 $ 234,604 (12.3 )% Non-interest income 33,978 27,636 22.9 Operating revenue 239,755 262,240 (8.6 ) Non-interest expense 120,121 116,555 (3.1 ) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 119,634 $ 145,685 (17.9 ) At March 31, Percent (In millions) 2024 2023 Increase Loans $ 11,209 $ 10,777 4.0 % Deposits 26,914 25,708 4.7 AUA (off balance sheet) 8,125 7,750 4.8

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $26.1 million, to $119.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $28.8 million, to $205.8 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $6.3 million, to $34.0 million, primarily driven by a net gain on sale of MSRs, partially offset by lower deposit service fees and loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million, to $120.1 million, primarily driven by higher compensation and operational support expenses, partially offset by decreases in technology costs and professional services expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Net interest income was $567.7 million compared to $595.3 million.

Net interest margin was 3.35 percent compared to 3.66 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 87 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $68.1 billion and increased by $2.0 billion, or 3.1 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $50.9 billion and increased by $0.8 billion, or 1.7 percent.

Average deposits totaled $60.6 billion and increased by $5.8 billion, or 10.5 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses was $45.5 million in the quarter, contributing to a $5.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from prior quarter. The provision also contributed to a decrease in the reserve on unfunded loan commitments of $0.2 million. The provision for credit losses was $36.0 million in the prior quarter, and $46.7 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $37.5 million, compared to $34.0 million in the prior quarter, and $24.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.29 percent, compared to 0.27 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.20 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.26 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.25 percent at December 31, 2023, and 1.21 percent at March 31, 2023. The allowance represented 226 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2024, compared to 303 percent at December 31, 2023, and 332 percent at March 31, 2023.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Total non-interest income was $99.4 million compared to $70.8 million, an increase of $28.6 million. Total non-interest income includes a $9.8 million loss on the sale of investment securities and an $11.7 million net gain on the sale of MSRs, compared to a $16.7 million loss on the sale of investment securities a year ago. Excluding those items, total non-interest income increased $10.0 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and BOLI events.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Total non-interest expense was $335.9 million compared to $332.5 million, an increase of $3.4 million. Total non-interest expense includes $11.9 million related to an increase to the FDIC special assessment estimate and $3.1 million of Ametros acquisition expenses, compared to $29.4 million of Sterling merger charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $17.8 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and higher performance-based incentive accruals.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2023:

Income tax expense was $69.3 million compared to $65.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 24.3 percent compared to 23.0 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the current period reflects the recognition of a $10.9 million discrete expense for an out-of-period adjustment, impacting the effective tax rate in the current period by 3.8 percentage points.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $16.3 billion, compared to $16.0 billion at December 31, 2023, and $14.9 billion at March 31, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $758.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $708.7 million at December 31, 2023, and $766.4 million at March 31, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $897.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $810.2 million at December 31, 2023, and $742.8 million at March 31, 2023.

Loans and leases:

Total loans and leases were $51.1 billion, compared to $50.7 billion at December 31, 2023, and $50.9 billion at March 31, 2023. Compared to December 31, 2023, commercial loans and leases decreased by $303.1 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $711.8 million, residential mortgages decreased by $1.8 million, and consumer loans decreased by $34.3 million.

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases decreased by $1.3 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.4 billion, residential mortgages increased by $224.6 million, and consumer loans decreased by $101.9 million.

Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.2 billion in the prior quarter, and $3.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $2.9 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter, and $2.5 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $283.6 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023, and $185.0 million, or 0.36 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023.

Past due loans and leases were $125.2 million, compared to $46.6 million at December 31, 2023, and $44.2 million at March 31, 2023. The increase from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial real estate.

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $60.7 billion, compared to $60.8 billion at December 31, 2023, and $55.3 billion at March 31, 2023. Core deposits to total deposits 1 were 88.6 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023, and 91.8 percent at March 31, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.1 percent, compared to 83.5 percent at December 31, 2023, and 92.1 percent at March 31, 2023.

were 88.6 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023, and 91.8 percent at March 31, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.1 percent, compared to 83.5 percent at December 31, 2023, and 92.1 percent at March 31, 2023. Total borrowings were $4.9 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at December 31, 2023, and $9.9 billion at March 31, 2023.

Capital:

The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 1 were 10.01 percent and 16.30 percent, respectively, compared to 10.94 percent and 17.66 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.

were 10.01 percent and 16.30 percent, respectively, compared to 10.94 percent and 17.66 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023. The tangible equity 1 and tangible common equity 1 ratios were 7.54 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, compared to 7.55 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.51 percent, compared to 10.42 percent at March 31, 2023.

and tangible common equity ratios were 7.54 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, compared to 7.55 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.51 percent, compared to 10.42 percent at March 31, 2023. Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $49.07 and $30.22, respectively, compared to $45.85 and $29.47, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 18.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $76 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.

Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.

The efficiency ratio, which represents the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. The return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) represents net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits reflect total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated excluding an FDIC special assessment estimate, Ametros acquisition expenses, loss on sale of investment securities, and net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, each of which have been tax-effected, and a discrete tax adjustment.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Refer the tables on page 18 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Income and performance ratios: Net income $ 216,323 $ 185,393 $ 226,475 $ 234,968 $ 221,004 Net income available to common stockholders 212,160 181,230 222,313 230,806 216,841 Earnings per diluted common share 1.23 1.05 1.28 1.32 1.24 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.15 % 1.01 % 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.22 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1) 16.30 14.49 17.51 18.12 17.66 Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized) 10.01 9.03 11.00 11.38 10.94 Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue 14.89 10.05 13.34 13.28 10.62 Asset quality: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 Nonperforming assets 289,254 218,600 218,402 222,215 186,551 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.26 % 1.25 % 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.21 % Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.29 0.27 0.23 0.16 0.20 Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.56 0.41 0.43 0.42 0.36 Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets 0.57 0.43 0.44 0.43 0.37 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases 226.17 303.39 295.48 287.35 331.81 Other ratios: Tangible equity (1) 7.54 % 8.12 % 7.62 % 7.62 % 7.55 % Tangible common equity (1) 7.15 7.73 7.22 7.23 7.15 Tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 11.01 11.62 11.64 11.16 10.93 Total risk-based capital (2) 13.13 13.72 13.79 13.25 12.99 Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2) 10.51 11.11 11.12 10.65 10.42 Stockholders' equity / total assets 11.49 11.60 11.21 11.18 11.08 Net interest margin 3.35 3.42 3.49 3.35 3.66 Efficiency ratio (1) 45.25 43.04 41.75 42.20 41.64 Equity and share related: Common equity $ 8,463,519 $ 8,406,017 $ 7,915,222 $ 7,995,747 $ 8,010,315 Book value per common share 49.07 48.87 46.00 46.15 45.85 Tangible book value per common share (1) 30.22 32.39 29.48 29.69 29.47 Common stock closing price 50.77 50.76 40.31 37.75 39.42 Dividends declared per common share 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.40 Common shares issued and outstanding 172,464 172,022 172,056 173,261 174,712 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic 170,445 170,415 171,210 172,739 172,766 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 170,704 170,623 171,350 172,803 172,883 (1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconcilations" section beginning on page 18. (2) Presented as preliminary for March 31, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 322,041 $ 429,323 $ 201,683 Interest-bearing deposits 1,223,187 1,286,472 2,232,388 Investment securities: Available-for-sale 8,601,141 8,959,729 7,798,977 Held-to-maturity, net 7,679,891 7,074,588 7,063,223 Total investment securities, net 16,281,032 16,034,317 14,862,200 Loans held for sale 239,763 6,541 210,724 Loans and leases: Commercial 19,469,014 19,772,102 20,775,337 Commercial real estate 21,869,502 21,157,732 20,513,738 Residential mortgages 8,226,154 8,227,923 8,001,563 Consumer 1,533,972 1,568,295 1,635,885 Total loans and leases 51,098,642 50,726,052 50,926,523 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (641,442 ) (635,737 ) (613,914 ) Loans and leases, net 50,457,200 50,090,315 50,312,609 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 381,451 326,882 584,724 Premises and equipment, net 423,128 429,561 431,432 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,861,310 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,237,828 1,247,938 1,233,994 Deferred tax assets, net 341,292 369,212 315,525 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,003,862 1,890,088 1,597,806 Total assets $ 76,161,693 $ 74,945,249 $ 74,844,395 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Deposits: Demand $ 10,212,509 $ 10,732,516 $ 12,007,387 Health savings accounts 8,603,184 8,287,889 8,272,507 Interest-bearing checking 9,498,036 8,994,095 8,560,750 Money market 18,615,031 17,662,826 14,203,858 Savings 6,881,663 6,642,499 7,723,198 Certificates of deposit 5,928,773 5,574,048 3,855,406 Brokered certificates of deposit 1,008,547 2,890,411 674,373 Total deposits 60,747,743 60,784,284 55,297,479 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 361,886 458,387 306,154 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,659,930 2,360,018 8,560,461 Long-term debt 914,520 1,048,820 1,071,413 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,730,116 1,603,744 1,314,594 Total liabilities 67,414,195 66,255,253 66,550,101 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,463,519 8,406,017 8,010,315 Total stockholders' equity 8,747,498 8,689,996 8,294,294 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,161,693 $ 74,945,249 $ 74,844,395

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 792,045 $ 716,356 Interest on investment securities 147,585 99,250 Loans held for sale 82 16 Other interest and dividends 12,138 15,306 Total interest income 951,850 830,928 Interest expense: Deposits 335,971 150,204 Borrowings 48,140 85,441 Total interest expense 384,111 235,645 Net interest income 567,739 595,283 Provision for credit losses 45,500 46,749 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 522,239 548,534 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 42,589 45,436 Loan and lease related fees 19,767 23,005 Wealth and investment services 7,924 6,587 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 5,946 6,728 (Loss) on sale of investment securities (9,826 ) (16,747 ) Other income 32,953 5,757 Total non-interest income 99,353 70,766 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 188,540 173,200 Occupancy 19,439 20,171 Technology and equipment 45,836 44,366 Marketing 4,281 3,476 Professional and outside services 12,981 32,434 Intangible assets amortization 9,194 9,497 Deposit insurance 24,223 12,323 Other expenses 31,429 37,000 Total non-interest expense 335,923 332,467 Income before income taxes 285,669 286,833 Income tax expense 69,346 65,829 Net income 216,323 221,004 Preferred stock dividends (4,163 ) (4,163 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,160 $ 216,841 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 170,704 172,883 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.24 Diluted 1.23 1.24

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 792,045 $ 789,423 $ 793,626 $ 771,973 $ 716,356 Interest on investment securities 147,585 128,924 113,395 109,319 99,250 Loans held for sale 82 280 17 421 16 Other interest and dividends 12,138 14,520 23,751 51,683 15,306 Total interest income 951,850 933,147 930,789 933,396 830,928 Interest expense: Deposits 335,971 325,793 293,955 251,466 150,204 Borrowings 48,140 36,333 49,698 98,101 85,441 Total interest expense 384,111 362,126 343,653 349,567 235,645 Net interest income 567,739 571,021 587,136 583,829 595,283 Provision for credit losses 45,500 36,000 36,500 31,498 46,749 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 522,239 535,021 550,636 552,331 548,534 Non-interest income: Deposit service fees 42,589 37,459 41,005 45,418 45,436 Loan and lease related fees 19,767 21,362 19,966 20,528 23,005 Wealth and investment services 7,924 7,767 7,254 7,391 6,587 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 5,946 6,587 6,620 6,293 6,728 (Loss) on sale of investment securities (9,826 ) (16,825 ) - (48 ) (16,747 ) Other income 32,953 7,465 15,537 9,792 5,757 Total non-interest income 99,353 63,815 90,382 89,374 70,766 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 188,540 184,914 180,333 173,305 173,200 Occupancy 19,439 18,478 18,617 20,254 20,171 Technology and equipment 45,836 46,486 55,261 51,815 44,366 Marketing 4,281 5,176 4,810 5,160 3,476 Professional and outside services 12,981 18,804 26,874 29,385 32,434 Intangible assets amortization 9,194 8,618 8,899 9,193 9,497 Deposit insurance 24,223 58,725 13,310 13,723 12,323 Other expenses 31,429 36,020 54,474 41,254 37,000 Total non-interest expense 335,923 377,221 362,578 344,089 332,467 Income before income taxes 285,669 221,615 278,440 297,616 286,833 Income tax expense 69,346 36,222 51,965 62,648 65,829 Net income 216,323 185,393 226,475 234,968 221,004 Preferred stock dividends (4,163 ) (4,163 ) (4,162 ) (4,162 ) (4,163 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 212,160 $ 181,230 $ 222,313 $ 230,806 $ 216,841 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 170,704 170,623 171,350 172,803 172,883 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.23 $ 1.05 $ 1.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 Diluted 1.23 1.05 1.28 1.32 1.24

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average balance Interest Yield/rate Average balance Interest Yield/rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans and leases $ 50,938,418 $ 801,864 6.24 % $ 50,095,192 $ 725,543 5.80 % Investment securities (1) 16,243,349 153,645 3.64 14,633,245 105,974 2.79 Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock 343,992 4,352 5.09 459,375 4,910 4.34 Interest-bearing deposits 572,401 7,786 5.38 898,884 10,396 4.63 Loans held for sale 13,418 82 2.45 4,630 16 1.39 Total interest-earning assets 68,111,578 $ 967,729 5.59 % 66,091,326 $ 846,839 5.08 % Non-interest-earning assets 7,221,187 6,225,199 Total assets $ 75,332,765 $ 72,316,525 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 10,582,416 $ - - % $ 12,629,928 $ - - % Health savings accounts 8,605,640 3,191 0.15 8,292,450 3,027 0.15 Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings 34,055,685 249,650 2.95 29,853,370 123,048 1.67 Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits 7,321,625 83,130 4.57 4,024,472 24,129 2.43 Total deposits 60,565,366 335,971 2.23 54,800,220 150,204 1.11 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings 270,818 2,108 3.08 915,023 7,827 3.42 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,689,632 37,367 5.50 5,673,826 68,126 4.80 Long-term debt (1) 980,926 8,665 3.64 1,072,252 9,488 3.65 Total borrowings 3,941,376 48,140 4.88 7,661,101 85,441 4.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 64,506,742 $ 384,111 2.39 % 62,461,321 $ 235,645 1.52 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 2,066,031 1,639,528 Total liabilities 66,572,773 64,100,849 Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 Common stockholders' equity 8,476,013 7,931,697 Total stockholders' equity 8,759,992 8,215,676 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,332,765 $ 72,316,525 Tax-equivalent net interest income 583,618 611,194 Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments (15,879 ) (15,911 ) Net interest income $ 567,739 $ 595,283 Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.66 % (1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Loans and leases (actual): Commercial non-mortgage $ 17,976,128 $ 18,214,261 $ 18,058,524 $ 19,499,160 $ 19,014,810 Asset-based lending 1,492,886 1,557,841 1,632,962 1,718,251 1,760,527 Commercial real estate 21,869,502 21,157,732 20,583,254 20,661,071 20,513,738 Residential mortgages 8,226,154 8,227,923 8,228,451 8,140,182 8,001,563 Consumer 1,533,972 1,568,295 1,584,955 1,607,384 1,635,885 Loans and leases 51,098,642 50,726,052 50,088,146 51,626,048 50,926,523 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (641,442 ) (635,737 ) (635,438 ) (628,911 ) (613,914 ) Loans and leases, net $ 50,457,200 $ 50,090,315 $ 49,452,708 $ 50,997,137 $ 50,312,609 Loans and leases (average): Commercial non-mortgage $ 18,235,402 $ 18,181,417 $ 18,839,776 $ 19,220,435 $ 18,670,917 Asset-based lending 1,523,616 1,588,350 1,663,481 1,756,051 1,790,992 Commercial real estate 21,403,765 20,764,834 20,614,334 20,518,355 19,970,326 Residential mortgages 8,225,151 8,240,390 8,200,938 8,067,349 7,995,327 Consumer 1,550,484 1,577,349 1,593,659 1,622,525 1,667,630 Loans and leases $ 50,938,418 $ 50,352,340 $ 50,912,188 $ 51,184,715 $ 50,095,192

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Nonperforming loans and leases: Commercial non-mortgage $ 203,626 $ 134,617 $ 121,067 $ 109,279 $ 86,537 Asset-based lending 34,915 35,090 10,350 9,450 9,450 Commercial real estate 14,323 11,314 31,004 47,972 35,832 Residential mortgages 8,407 5,591 27,312 26,751 25,096 Consumer 22,341 22,932 25,320 25,417 28,105 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 283,612 $ 209,544 $ 215,053 $ 218,869 $ 185,020 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets: Commercial non-mortgage $ 5,540 $ 8,954 $ 2,687 $ 2,152 $ 153 Residential mortgages - - 662 662 662 Consumer 102 102 - 532 716 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 5,642 $ 9,056 $ 3,349 $ 3,346 $ 1,531 Total nonperforming assets $ 289,254 $ 218,600 $ 218,402 $ 222,215 $ 186,551 Past due 30-89 days: Commercial non-mortgage $ 15,365 $ 7,071 $ 38,875 $ 32,074 $ 9,645 Commercial real estate 72,999 9,002 3,491 1,970 17,115 Residential mortgages 17,580 21,047 16,208 10,583 10,710 Consumer 6,824 9,417 12,016 6,718 6,110 Total past due 30-89 days $ 112,768 $ 46,537 $ 70,590 $ 51,345 $ 43,580 Past due 90 days or more and accruing 12,460 52 138 29 602 Total past due loans and leases $ 125,228 $ 46,589 $ 70,728 $ 51,374 $ 44,182

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 $ 594,741 Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02 - - - - 5,873 Provision 43,194 34,300 35,839 35,249 37,821 Charge-offs: Commercial portfolio 38,461 28,794 27,360 21,945 26,410 Consumer portfolio 1,330 6,878 3,642 1,085 1,098 Total charge-offs 39,791 35,672 31,002 23,030 27,508 Recoveries: Commercial portfolio 553 396 292 1,024 1,574 Consumer portfolio 1,749 1,275 1,398 1,754 1,413 Total recoveries 2,302 1,671 1,690 2,778 2,987 Total net charge-offs 37,489 34,001 29,312 20,252 24,521 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 641,442 $ 635,737 $ 635,438 $ 628,911 $ 613,914 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance 24,495 24,734 23,040 22,366 26,051 Total ACL, ending balance $ 665,937 $ 660,471 $ 658,478 $ 651,277 $ 639,965

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 335,923 $ 377,221 $ 362,578 $ 344,089 $ 332,467 Less: Foreclosed property activity (330 ) (96 ) (492 ) (432 ) (262 ) Intangible assets amortization 9,194 8,618 8,899 9,193 9,497 Operating lease depreciation 663 900 1,146 1,639 1,884 FDIC special assessment estimate 11,862 47,164 - - - Merger related expenses (1) 3,139 30,679 61,625 40,840 29,373 Non-interest expense $ 311,395 $ 289,956 $ 291,400 $ 292,849 $ 291,975 Net interest income $ 567,739 $ 571,021 $ 587,136 $ 583,829 $ 595,283 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 15,879 17,830 17,906 17,292 15,911 Non-interest income 99,353 63,815 90,382 89,374 70,766 Other income (2) 7,626 5,099 3,614 5,035 4,311 Less: Operating lease depreciation 663 900 1,146 1,639 1,884 (Loss) on sale of investment securities (9,826 ) (16,825 ) - (48 ) (16,747 ) Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights 11,655 - - - - Income $ 688,105 $ 673,690 $ 697,892 $ 693,939 $ 701,134 Efficiency ratio 45.25 % 43.04 % 41.75 % 42.20 % 41.64 % ROATCE: Net income $ 216,323 $ 185,393 $ 226,475 $ 234,968 $ 221,004 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 4,163 4,162 4,162 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,263 6,808 7,030 7,262 7,503 Adjusted income $ 219,423 $ 188,038 $ 229,343 $ 238,068 $ 224,344 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 877,692 $ 752,152 $ 917,372 $ 952,272 $ 897,376 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,759,992 $ 8,312,798 $ 8,370,469 $ 8,395,298 $ 8,215,676 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,090,751 2,838,770 2,847,560 2,856,581 2,849,673 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,385,262 $ 5,190,049 $ 5,238,930 $ 5,254,738 $ 5,082,024 Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 16.30 % 14.49 % 17.51 % 18.12 % 17.66 % (1) Merger related expenses include Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2023 periods primarily include charges related to the merger with Sterling. (2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.

At or for the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 Tangible equity: Stockholders' equity $ 8,747,498 $ 8,689,996 $ 8,199,201 $ 8,279,726 $ 8,294,294 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,861,310 Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,496,589 $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 Total assets $ 76,161,693 $ 74,945,249 $ 73,130,851 $ 74,038,243 $ 74,844,395 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,250,909 2,834,600 2,843,217 2,852,117 2,861,310 Tangible assets $ 72,910,784 $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 Tangible equity 7.54 % 8.12 % 7.62 % 7.62 % 7.55 % Tangible common equity: Tangible stockholders' equity $ 5,496,589 $ 5,855,396 $ 5,355,984 $ 5,427,609 $ 5,432,984 Less: Preferred stock 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 283,979 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,212,610 $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 Tangible assets $ 72,910,784 $ 72,110,649 $ 70,287,634 $ 71,186,126 $ 71,983,085 Tangible common equity 7.15 % 7.73 % 7.22 % 7.23 % 7.15 % Tangible book value per common share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,212,610 $ 5,571,417 $ 5,072,005 $ 5,143,630 $ 5,149,005 Common shares outstanding 172,464 172,022 172,056 173,261 174,712 Tangible book value per common share $ 30.22 $ 32.39 $ 29.48 $ 29.69 $ 29.47 Core deposits: Total deposits $ 60,747,743 $ 60,784,284 $ 60,331,767 $ 58,747,532 $ 55,297,479 Less: Certificates of deposit 5,928,773 5,574,048 5,150,139 4,743,204 3,855,406 Brokered certificates of deposit 1,008,547 2,890,411 2,337,380 2,542,854 674,373 Core deposits $ 53,810,423 $ 52,319,825 $ 52,844,248 $ 51,461,474 $ 50,767,700 Three months ended

March 31, 2024 Adjusted ROATCE: Net income $ 216,323 Less: Preferred stock dividends 4,163 Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected 7,263 FDIC special assessment estimate, tax-effected 8,917 Ametros acquisition expenses, tax-effected 2,360 Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected 7,386 Net (gain) on sale of mortgage servicing rights, tax-effected (8,761 ) Discrete tax adjustment 10,929 Adjusted income $ 240,254 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 961,016 Average stockholders' equity $ 8,759,992 Less: Average preferred stock 283,979 Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 3,090,751 Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 5,385,262 Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity 17.85 % Adjusted ROAA: Net income $ 216,323 Add: FDIC special assessment estimate, tax-effected 8,917 Ametros acquisition expenses, tax-effected 2,360 Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected 7,386 Net (gain) on sale of mortgage servicing rights, tax-effected (8,761 ) Discrete tax adjustment 10,929 Adjusted income $ 237,154 Adjusted income, annualized basis $ 948,616 Average assets $ 75,332,765 Adjusted return on average assets 1.26 %

GAAP to adjusted reconciliation: Three months ended March 31, 2024 (In millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Income Net Income Available to Common Stockholders Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 285.7 $ 212.2 $ 1.23 FDIC special assessment estimate 11.9 8.9 0.05 Ametros acquisition expenses 3.1 2.4 0.01 Loss on sale of investment securities 9.8 7.4 0.04 Net (gain) on sale of mortgage servicing rights (11.7 ) (8.8 ) (0.05 ) Discrete tax adjustment - 10.9 0.07 Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 298.9 $ 233.0 $ 1.35 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

