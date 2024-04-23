STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $212.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $216.8 million, or $1.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
First quarter 2024 results include $13.2 million pre-tax ($20.8 million after tax), or $0.121 per diluted share, of net charges related to an increase in the FDIC special assessment estimate, Ametros acquisition expenses, securities repositioning, a net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), and a discrete tax adjustment. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.351 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"We reported solid results in the first quarter, including an adjusted return on assets of 1.26 percent and an adjusted return on tangible common equity of 17.85 percent," said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also enhanced our distinctive deposit franchise with the close of the Ametros acquisition, which expands our expertise in healthcare financial services."
Highlights for the first quarter of 2024:
- Revenue of $667.1 million.
- Period end loan and lease balance of $51.1 billion, up $0.4 billion or 0.7 percent from prior quarter; consisting of 80.9 percent commercial loans and leases, 19.1 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 84.1 percent.
- Period end deposit balance of $60.7 billion, down $36.5 million or 0.1 percent from prior quarter; core deposit growth of $1.5 billion from prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses of $45.5 million.
- Return on average assets of 1.15 percent; adjusted 1.26 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 16.30 percent1; adjusted 17.85 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.35 percent, down 7 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.51 percent.
- Efficiency ratio of 45.25 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.15 percent1.
"Webster generated strong deposit growth in key businesses this quarter, including HSA Bank and Ametros," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "Our funding profile and overall balance sheet strength puts us in a unique position to deliver for our clients."
Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2023
Effective January 1, 2024, Webster realigned certain of its business banking operations and related accounts from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers. As a result, $1.5 billion of loans and $2.2 billion of deposits were moved from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking. Prior period results have been recast accordingly.
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its regional banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. At March 31, 2024, Commercial Banking had $39.9 billion in loans and leases and $16.1 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $3.0 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
341,942
$
360,293
(5.1
)%
Non-interest income
34,280
33,720
1.7
Operating revenue
376,222
394,013
(4.5
)
Non-interest expense
106,225
98,833
(7.5
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
269,997
$
295,180
(8.5
)
Percent
At March 31,
Increase/
(In millions)
2024
2023
(Decrease)
Loans and leases
$
39,883
$
40,127
(0.6
)%
Deposits
16,075
16,287
(1.3
)
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
3,017
2,670
13.0
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $25.2 million, to $270.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $18.4 million, to $341.9 million, primarily driven by lower deposit balances and higher rates paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.6 million, to $34.3 million, primarily driven by increases in cash management fees and interest rate hedging activities, partially offset by lower net loan servicing income. Non-interest expense increased $7.4 million, to $106.2 million, primarily resulting from continued investments in talent, operational support, and technology to support balance sheet growth.
Healthcare Financial Services
Webster established a Healthcare Financial Services segment this quarter, which is comprised of HSA Bank and the newly acquired Ametros business. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At March 31, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $14.7 billion in total footings comprising $9.5 billion in deposits and $5.2 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
86,138
$
71,730
20.1
%
Non-interest income
31,061
24,067
29.1
Operating revenue
117,199
95,797
22.3
Non-interest expense
52,127
43,700
(19.3
)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$
65,072
$
52,097
24.9
At March 31,
Percent
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,344
3,172
5.4
%
Deposits
$
9,474
$
8,273
14.5
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
5,194
3,776
37.6
Total footings
$
14,668
$
12,049
21.7
Pre-tax net revenue increased $13.0 million, to $65.1 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in pre-tax net revenue was partially attributable to the acquisition of Ametros in the quarter. Net interest income increased $14.4 million, to $86.1 million, primarily due to $5.7 million from Ametros and an increase in net deposit spread, and deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $7.0 million, to $31.1 million, primarily due to $4.6 million from Ametros, as well as higher account fees and interchange fees at HSA Bank. Non-interest expense increased $8.4 million, to $52.1 million, primarily due to $7.3 million from Ametros, coupled with higher compensation and benefits expense, and service contract expense related to account growth at HSA Bank.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the consumer lending and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investments provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At March 31, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.2 billion in loans and $26.9 billion in deposits, as well as $8.1 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended March 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$
205,777
$
234,604
(12.3
)%
Non-interest income
33,978
27,636
22.9
Operating revenue
239,755
262,240
(8.6
)
Non-interest expense
120,121
116,555
(3.1
)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$
119,634
$
145,685
(17.9
)
At March 31,
Percent
(In millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Loans
$
11,209
$
10,777
4.0
%
Deposits
26,914
25,708
4.7
AUA (off balance sheet)
8,125
7,750
4.8
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $26.1 million, to $119.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $28.8 million, to $205.8 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by loan and deposit growth. Non-interest income increased $6.3 million, to $34.0 million, primarily driven by a net gain on sale of MSRs, partially offset by lower deposit service fees and loan related fees. Non-interest expense increased $3.6 million, to $120.1 million, primarily driven by higher compensation and operational support expenses, partially offset by decreases in technology costs and professional services expenses.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Net interest income was $567.7 million compared to $595.3 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.35 percent compared to 3.66 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 51 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 87 basis points.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $68.1 billion and increased by $2.0 billion, or 3.1 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $50.9 billion and increased by $0.8 billion, or 1.7 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $60.6 billion and increased by $5.8 billion, or 10.5 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $45.5 million in the quarter, contributing to a $5.7 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from prior quarter. The provision also contributed to a decrease in the reserve on unfunded loan commitments of $0.2 million. The provision for credit losses was $36.0 million in the prior quarter, and $46.7 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $37.5 million, compared to $34.0 million in the prior quarter, and $24.5 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.29 percent, compared to 0.27 percent in the prior quarter, and 0.20 percent a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.26 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.25 percent at December 31, 2023, and 1.21 percent at March 31, 2023. The allowance represented 226 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2024, compared to 303 percent at December 31, 2023, and 332 percent at March 31, 2023.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest income was $99.4 million compared to $70.8 million, an increase of $28.6 million. Total non-interest income includes a $9.8 million loss on the sale of investment securities and an $11.7 million net gain on the sale of MSRs, compared to a $16.7 million loss on the sale of investment securities a year ago. Excluding those items, total non-interest income increased $10.0 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and BOLI events.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest expense was $335.9 million compared to $332.5 million, an increase of $3.4 million. Total non-interest expense includes $11.9 million related to an increase to the FDIC special assessment estimate and $3.1 million of Ametros acquisition expenses, compared to $29.4 million of Sterling merger charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $17.8 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and higher performance-based incentive accruals.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2023:
- Income tax expense was $69.3 million compared to $65.8 million, and the effective tax rate was 24.3 percent compared to 23.0 percent. The higher effective tax rate in the current period reflects the recognition of a $10.9 million discrete expense for an out-of-period adjustment, impacting the effective tax rate in the current period by 3.8 percentage points.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $16.3 billion, compared to $16.0 billion at December 31, 2023, and $14.9 billion at March 31, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $758.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $708.7 million at December 31, 2023, and $766.4 million at March 31, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $897.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $810.2 million at December 31, 2023, and $742.8 million at March 31, 2023.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $51.1 billion, compared to $50.7 billion at December 31, 2023, and $50.9 billion at March 31, 2023. Compared to December 31, 2023, commercial loans and leases decreased by $303.1 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $711.8 million, residential mortgages decreased by $1.8 million, and consumer loans decreased by $34.3 million.
- Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases decreased by $1.3 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $1.4 billion, residential mortgages increased by $224.6 million, and consumer loans decreased by $101.9 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.5 billion, compared to $3.2 billion in the prior quarter, and $3.3 billion a year ago. In addition, $2.9 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter, and $2.5 million a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $283.6 million, or 0.56 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023, and $185.0 million, or 0.36 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2023.
- Past due loans and leases were $125.2 million, compared to $46.6 million at December 31, 2023, and $44.2 million at March 31, 2023. The increase from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial real estate.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $60.7 billion, compared to $60.8 billion at December 31, 2023, and $55.3 billion at March 31, 2023. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 88.6 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023, and 91.8 percent at March 31, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 84.1 percent, compared to 83.5 percent at December 31, 2023, and 92.1 percent at March 31, 2023.
- Total borrowings were $4.9 billion, compared to $3.9 billion at December 31, 2023, and $9.9 billion at March 31, 2023.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 10.01 percent and 16.30 percent, respectively, compared to 10.94 percent and 17.66 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2023.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.54 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, compared to 7.55 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2023. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.51 percent, compared to 10.42 percent at March 31, 2023.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $49.07 and $30.22, respectively, compared to $45.85 and $29.47, respectively, at March 31, 2023.
1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 18.
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits and administration of medical insurance claim settlements solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $76 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Conference Call
A conference call covering Webster's first quarter 2024 earnings announcement will be held today, Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on April 23, 2024. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 609-800-9909 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: projections of revenues, expenses, expense savings, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; statements of future economic performance; and statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause Webster's actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; continued regulatory changes or other mitigation efforts taken by government agencies in response to volatility in the banking industry, including due to the bank failures in 2023; volatility in Webster's stock price due to investor sentiment, including in light of the bank failures of 2023 and related turmoil in the banking industry; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions, and the impact they may have on Webster or its customers; volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict; the impact of unrealized losses in our available-for-sale securities portfolio; changes in laws and regulations, or existing laws and regulations that Webster becomes subject to, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare administration, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; adverse conditions in the securities markets that could lead to impairment in the value of Webster's securities portfolio; inflation, monetary fluctuations, the possibility of a recession, and changes in interest rates, including the impact of such changes on economic conditions, customer behavior, funding costs, and Webster's loans and leases and securities portfolios; possible changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, the Federal Reserve policies in connection with continued inflationary pressures and the ability of the U.S. Congress to increase the U.S. statutory debt limit as needed, as well as the impact of the 2024 U.S. presidential election; the impact of a potential U.S. federal government shutdown; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable information and technology systems; the effects of any cybersecurity threats, attacks or events, or fraudulent activity, including those that involve Webster's third-party vendors and service providers; performance by Webster's counterparties and third-party vendors; Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other traditional and non-traditional financial service providers; Webster's ability to maintain adequate sources of funding and liquidity; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors, or types and the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon periodic review under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impacts of recently adopted accounting guidance; legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; Webster's ability to appropriately address and environmental, social, governmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from our business activities; Webster's ability to assess and monitor the effect of artificial intelligence on our business and operations; unforeseen events, such as pandemics or natural disasters, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; and the other factors that are described in Webster's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by Webster in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Webster's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Webster to predict all of them. Webster undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.
The efficiency ratio, which represents the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. The return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) represents net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits reflect total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated excluding an FDIC special assessment estimate, Ametros acquisition expenses, loss on sale of investment securities, and net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights, each of which have been tax-effected, and a discrete tax adjustment.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Refer the tables on page 18 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
$
216,323
$
185,393
$
226,475
$
234,968
$
221,004
|Net income available to common stockholders
212,160
181,230
222,313
230,806
216,841
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.23
1.05
1.28
1.32
1.24
|Return on average assets (annualized)
1.15
%
1.01
%
1.23
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
16.30
14.49
17.51
18.12
17.66
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
10.01
9.03
11.00
11.38
10.94
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
14.89
10.05
13.34
13.28
10.62
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
$
641,442
$
635,737
$
635,438
$
628,911
$
613,914
|Nonperforming assets
289,254
218,600
218,402
222,215
186,551
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.26
%
1.25
%
1.27
%
1.22
%
1.21
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.29
0.27
0.23
0.16
0.20
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.56
0.41
0.43
0.42
0.36
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.57
0.43
0.44
0.43
0.37
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
226.17
303.39
295.48
287.35
331.81
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.54
%
8.12
%
7.62
%
7.62
%
7.55
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.15
7.73
7.22
7.23
7.15
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.01
11.62
11.64
11.16
10.93
|Total risk-based capital (2)
13.13
13.72
13.79
13.25
12.99
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
10.51
11.11
11.12
10.65
10.42
|Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.49
11.60
11.21
11.18
11.08
|Net interest margin
3.35
3.42
3.49
3.35
3.66
|Efficiency ratio (1)
45.25
43.04
41.75
42.20
41.64
|Equity and share related:
|Common equity
$
8,463,519
$
8,406,017
$
7,915,222
$
7,995,747
$
8,010,315
|Book value per common share
49.07
48.87
46.00
46.15
45.85
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
30.22
32.39
29.48
29.69
29.47
|Common stock closing price
50.77
50.76
40.31
37.75
39.42
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
172,464
172,022
172,056
173,261
174,712
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
170,445
170,415
171,210
172,739
172,766
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,704
170,623
171,350
172,803
172,883
|(1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconcilations" section beginning on page 18.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for March 31, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
$
322,041
$
429,323
$
201,683
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,223,187
1,286,472
2,232,388
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
8,601,141
8,959,729
7,798,977
|Held-to-maturity, net
7,679,891
7,074,588
7,063,223
|Total investment securities, net
16,281,032
16,034,317
14,862,200
|Loans held for sale
239,763
6,541
210,724
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
19,469,014
19,772,102
20,775,337
|Commercial real estate
21,869,502
21,157,732
20,513,738
|Residential mortgages
8,226,154
8,227,923
8,001,563
|Consumer
1,533,972
1,568,295
1,635,885
|Total loans and leases
51,098,642
50,726,052
50,926,523
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(641,442
)
(635,737
)
(613,914
)
|Loans and leases, net
50,457,200
50,090,315
50,312,609
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
381,451
326,882
584,724
|Premises and equipment, net
423,128
429,561
431,432
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,861,310
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,237,828
1,247,938
1,233,994
|Deferred tax assets, net
341,292
369,212
315,525
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
2,003,862
1,890,088
1,597,806
|Total assets
$
76,161,693
$
74,945,249
$
74,844,395
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
$
10,212,509
$
10,732,516
$
12,007,387
|Health savings accounts
8,603,184
8,287,889
8,272,507
|Interest-bearing checking
9,498,036
8,994,095
8,560,750
|Money market
18,615,031
17,662,826
14,203,858
|Savings
6,881,663
6,642,499
7,723,198
|Certificates of deposit
5,928,773
5,574,048
3,855,406
|Brokered certificates of deposit
1,008,547
2,890,411
674,373
|Total deposits
60,747,743
60,784,284
55,297,479
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
361,886
458,387
306,154
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3,659,930
2,360,018
8,560,461
|Long-term debt
914,520
1,048,820
1,071,413
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,730,116
1,603,744
1,314,594
|Total liabilities
67,414,195
66,255,253
66,550,101
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,463,519
8,406,017
8,010,315
|Total stockholders' equity
8,747,498
8,689,996
8,294,294
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
76,161,693
$
74,945,249
$
74,844,395
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
792,045
$
716,356
|Interest on investment securities
147,585
99,250
|Loans held for sale
82
16
|Other interest and dividends
|12,138
|15,306
|Total interest income
951,850
830,928
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
335,971
150,204
|Borrowings
48,140
85,441
|Total interest expense
384,111
235,645
|Net interest income
567,739
595,283
|Provision for credit losses
45,500
46,749
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
522,239
548,534
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
42,589
45,436
|Loan and lease related fees
19,767
23,005
|Wealth and investment services
7,924
6,587
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
5,946
6,728
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities
(9,826
)
(16,747
)
|Other income
32,953
5,757
|Total non-interest income
99,353
70,766
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
188,540
173,200
|Occupancy
19,439
20,171
|Technology and equipment
45,836
44,366
|Marketing
4,281
3,476
|Professional and outside services
12,981
32,434
|Intangible assets amortization
9,194
9,497
|Deposit insurance
24,223
12,323
|Other expenses
31,429
37,000
|Total non-interest expense
335,923
332,467
|Income before income taxes
285,669
286,833
|Income tax expense
69,346
65,829
|Net income
216,323
221,004
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
$
212,160
$
216,841
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,704
172,883
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
1.23
$
1.24
|Diluted
1.23
1.24
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
$
792,045
$
789,423
$
793,626
$
771,973
$
716,356
|Interest on investment securities
147,585
128,924
113,395
109,319
99,250
|Loans held for sale
82
280
17
421
16
|Other interest and dividends
|12,138
|14,520
|23,751
|51,683
|15,306
|Total interest income
951,850
933,147
930,789
933,396
830,928
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
335,971
325,793
293,955
251,466
150,204
|Borrowings
48,140
36,333
49,698
98,101
85,441
|Total interest expense
384,111
362,126
343,653
349,567
235,645
|Net interest income
567,739
571,021
587,136
583,829
595,283
|Provision for credit losses
45,500
36,000
36,500
31,498
46,749
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
522,239
535,021
550,636
552,331
548,534
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
42,589
37,459
41,005
45,418
45,436
|Loan and lease related fees
19,767
21,362
19,966
20,528
23,005
|Wealth and investment services
7,924
7,767
7,254
7,391
6,587
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
5,946
6,587
6,620
6,293
6,728
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities
(9,826
)
(16,825
)
-
(48
)
(16,747
)
|Other income
32,953
7,465
15,537
9,792
5,757
|Total non-interest income
99,353
63,815
90,382
89,374
70,766
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
188,540
184,914
180,333
173,305
173,200
|Occupancy
19,439
18,478
18,617
20,254
20,171
|Technology and equipment
45,836
46,486
55,261
51,815
44,366
|Marketing
4,281
5,176
4,810
5,160
3,476
|Professional and outside services
12,981
18,804
26,874
29,385
32,434
|Intangible assets amortization
9,194
8,618
8,899
9,193
9,497
|Deposit insurance
24,223
58,725
13,310
13,723
12,323
|Other expenses
31,429
36,020
54,474
41,254
37,000
|Total non-interest expense
335,923
377,221
362,578
344,089
332,467
|Income before income taxes
285,669
221,615
278,440
297,616
286,833
|Income tax expense
69,346
36,222
51,965
62,648
65,829
|Net income
216,323
185,393
226,475
234,968
221,004
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
(4,162
)
(4,162
)
(4,163
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
$
212,160
$
181,230
$
222,313
$
230,806
$
216,841
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,704
170,623
171,350
172,803
172,883
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
$
1.23
$
1.05
$
1.29
$
1.32
$
1.24
|Diluted
1.23
1.05
1.28
1.32
1.24
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
Average balance
Interest
Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
$
50,938,418
$
801,864
6.24
%
$
50,095,192
$
725,543
5.80
%
|Investment securities (1)
16,243,349
153,645
3.64
14,633,245
105,974
2.79
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
343,992
4,352
5.09
459,375
4,910
4.34
|Interest-bearing deposits
572,401
7,786
5.38
898,884
10,396
4.63
|Loans held for sale
13,418
82
2.45
4,630
16
1.39
|Total interest-earning assets
68,111,578
$
967,729
5.59
%
66,091,326
$
846,839
5.08
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
7,221,187
6,225,199
|Total assets
$
75,332,765
$
72,316,525
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
$
10,582,416
$
-
-
%
$
12,629,928
$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,605,640
3,191
0.15
8,292,450
3,027
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
34,055,685
249,650
2.95
29,853,370
123,048
1.67
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,321,625
83,130
4.57
4,024,472
24,129
2.43
|Total deposits
60,565,366
335,971
2.23
54,800,220
150,204
1.11
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
270,818
2,108
3.08
915,023
7,827
3.42
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,689,632
37,367
5.50
5,673,826
68,126
4.80
|Long-term debt (1)
980,926
8,665
3.64
1,072,252
9,488
3.65
|Total borrowings
3,941,376
48,140
4.88
7,661,101
85,441
4.48
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
64,506,742
$
384,111
2.39
%
62,461,321
$
235,645
1.52
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities
2,066,031
1,639,528
|Total liabilities
66,572,773
64,100,849
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,476,013
7,931,697
|Total stockholders' equity
8,759,992
8,215,676
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
75,332,765
$
72,316,525
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
583,618
611,194
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(15,879
)
(15,911
)
|Net interest income
$
567,739
$
595,283
|Net interest margin
3.35
%
3.66
%
|(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities, unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investment securities, and basis adjustments on long-term debt from de-designated fair value hedges are excluded.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Loans and leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
$
17,976,128
$
18,214,261
$
18,058,524
$
19,499,160
$
19,014,810
|Asset-based lending
1,492,886
1,557,841
1,632,962
1,718,251
1,760,527
|Commercial real estate
21,869,502
21,157,732
20,583,254
20,661,071
20,513,738
|Residential mortgages
8,226,154
8,227,923
8,228,451
8,140,182
8,001,563
|Consumer
1,533,972
1,568,295
1,584,955
1,607,384
1,635,885
|Loans and leases
51,098,642
50,726,052
50,088,146
51,626,048
50,926,523
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(641,442
)
(635,737
)
(635,438
)
(628,911
)
(613,914
)
|Loans and leases, net
$
50,457,200
$
50,090,315
$
49,452,708
$
50,997,137
$
50,312,609
|Loans and leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
$
18,235,402
$
18,181,417
$
18,839,776
$
19,220,435
$
18,670,917
|Asset-based lending
1,523,616
1,588,350
1,663,481
1,756,051
1,790,992
|Commercial real estate
21,403,765
20,764,834
20,614,334
20,518,355
19,970,326
|Residential mortgages
8,225,151
8,240,390
8,200,938
8,067,349
7,995,327
|Consumer
1,550,484
1,577,349
1,593,659
1,622,525
1,667,630
|Loans and leases
$
50,938,418
$
50,352,340
$
50,912,188
$
51,184,715
$
50,095,192
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
$
203,626
$
134,617
$
121,067
$
109,279
$
86,537
|Asset-based lending
34,915
35,090
10,350
9,450
9,450
|Commercial real estate
14,323
11,314
31,004
47,972
35,832
|Residential mortgages
8,407
5,591
27,312
26,751
25,096
|Consumer
22,341
22,932
25,320
25,417
28,105
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
$
283,612
$
209,544
$
215,053
$
218,869
$
185,020
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
$
5,540
$
8,954
$
2,687
$
2,152
$
153
|Residential mortgages
-
-
662
662
662
|Consumer
102
102
-
532
716
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
$
5,642
$
9,056
$
3,349
$
3,346
$
1,531
|Total nonperforming assets
$
289,254
$
218,600
$
218,402
$
222,215
$
186,551
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
$
15,365
$
7,071
$
38,875
$
32,074
$
9,645
|Commercial real estate
72,999
9,002
3,491
1,970
17,115
|Residential mortgages
17,580
21,047
16,208
10,583
10,710
|Consumer
6,824
9,417
12,016
6,718
6,110
|Total past due 30-89 days
$
112,768
$
46,537
$
70,590
$
51,345
$
43,580
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
12,460
52
138
29
602
|Total past due loans and leases
$
125,228
$
46,589
$
70,728
$
51,374
$
44,182
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
$
635,737
$
635,438
$
628,911
$
613,914
$
594,741
|Adoption of ASU No. 2022-02
-
-
-
-
5,873
|Provision
43,194
34,300
35,839
35,249
37,821
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
38,461
28,794
27,360
21,945
26,410
|Consumer portfolio
1,330
6,878
3,642
1,085
1,098
|Total charge-offs
39,791
35,672
31,002
23,030
27,508
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
553
396
292
1,024
1,574
|Consumer portfolio
1,749
1,275
1,398
1,754
1,413
|Total recoveries
2,302
1,671
1,690
2,778
2,987
|Total net charge-offs
37,489
34,001
29,312
20,252
24,521
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
$
641,442
$
635,737
$
635,438
$
628,911
$
613,914
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
24,495
24,734
23,040
22,366
26,051
|Total ACL, ending balance
$
665,937
$
660,471
$
658,478
$
651,277
$
639,965
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations
At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
$
335,923
$
377,221
$
362,578
$
344,089
$
332,467
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(330
)
(96
)
(492
)
(432
)
(262
)
|Intangible assets amortization
9,194
8,618
8,899
9,193
9,497
|Operating lease depreciation
663
900
1,146
1,639
1,884
|FDIC special assessment estimate
11,862
47,164
-
-
-
|Merger related expenses (1)
3,139
30,679
61,625
40,840
29,373
|Non-interest expense
$
311,395
$
289,956
$
291,400
$
292,849
$
291,975
|Net interest income
$
567,739
$
571,021
$
587,136
$
583,829
$
595,283
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
15,879
17,830
17,906
17,292
15,911
|Non-interest income
99,353
63,815
90,382
89,374
70,766
|Other income (2)
7,626
5,099
3,614
5,035
4,311
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
663
900
1,146
1,639
1,884
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities
(9,826
)
(16,825
)
-
(48
)
(16,747
)
|Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
11,655
-
-
-
-
|Income
$
688,105
$
673,690
$
697,892
$
693,939
$
701,134
|Efficiency ratio
45.25
%
43.04
%
41.75
%
42.20
%
41.64
%
|ROATCE:
|Net income
$
216,323
$
185,393
$
226,475
$
234,968
$
221,004
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
4,163
4,162
4,162
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,263
6,808
7,030
7,262
7,503
|Adjusted income
$
219,423
$
188,038
$
229,343
$
238,068
$
224,344
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
877,692
$
752,152
$
917,372
$
952,272
$
897,376
|Average stockholders' equity
$
8,759,992
$
8,312,798
$
8,370,469
$
8,395,298
$
8,215,676
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,090,751
2,838,770
2,847,560
2,856,581
2,849,673
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
5,385,262
$
5,190,049
$
5,238,930
$
5,254,738
$
5,082,024
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
16.30
%
14.49
%
17.51
%
18.12
%
17.66
%
|(1) Merger related expenses include Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024. 2023 periods primarily include charges related to the merger with Sterling.
|(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
$
8,747,498
$
8,689,996
$
8,199,201
$
8,279,726
$
8,294,294
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,861,310
|Tangible stockholders' equity
$
5,496,589
$
5,855,396
$
5,355,984
$
5,427,609
$
5,432,984
|Total assets
$
76,161,693
$
74,945,249
$
73,130,851
$
74,038,243
$
74,844,395
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,250,909
2,834,600
2,843,217
2,852,117
2,861,310
|Tangible assets
$
72,910,784
$
72,110,649
$
70,287,634
$
71,186,126
$
71,983,085
|Tangible equity
7.54
%
8.12
%
7.62
%
7.62
%
7.55
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
$
5,496,589
$
5,855,396
$
5,355,984
$
5,427,609
$
5,432,984
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
5,212,610
$
5,571,417
$
5,072,005
$
5,143,630
$
5,149,005
|Tangible assets
$
72,910,784
$
72,110,649
$
70,287,634
$
71,186,126
$
71,983,085
|Tangible common equity
7.15
%
7.73
%
7.22
%
7.23
%
7.15
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
5,212,610
$
5,571,417
$
5,072,005
$
5,143,630
$
5,149,005
|Common shares outstanding
172,464
172,022
172,056
173,261
174,712
|Tangible book value per common share
$
30.22
$
32.39
$
29.48
$
29.69
$
29.47
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
$
60,747,743
$
60,784,284
$
60,331,767
$
58,747,532
$
55,297,479
|Less: Certificates of deposit
5,928,773
5,574,048
5,150,139
4,743,204
3,855,406
|Brokered certificates of deposit
1,008,547
2,890,411
2,337,380
2,542,854
674,373
|Core deposits
$
53,810,423
$
52,319,825
$
52,844,248
$
51,461,474
$
50,767,700
Three months ended
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
$
216,323
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,263
|FDIC special assessment estimate, tax-effected
8,917
|Ametros acquisition expenses, tax-effected
2,360
|Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected
7,386
|Net (gain) on sale of mortgage servicing rights, tax-effected
(8,761
)
|Discrete tax adjustment
10,929
|Adjusted income
$
240,254
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
961,016
|Average stockholders' equity
$
8,759,992
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,090,751
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
5,385,262
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
17.85
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
$
216,323
|Add: FDIC special assessment estimate, tax-effected
8,917
|Ametros acquisition expenses, tax-effected
2,360
|Loss on sale of investment securities, tax-effected
7,386
|Net (gain) on sale of mortgage servicing rights, tax-effected
(8,761
)
|Discrete tax adjustment
10,929
|Adjusted income
$
237,154
|Adjusted income, annualized basis
$
948,616
|Average assets
$
75,332,765
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.26
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
Three months ended March 31, 2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
Pre-Tax Income
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
$
285.7
$
212.2
$
1.23
|FDIC special assessment estimate
11.9
8.9
0.05
|Ametros acquisition expenses
3.1
2.4
0.01
|Loss on sale of investment securities
9.8
7.4
0.04
|Net (gain) on sale of mortgage servicing rights
(11.7
)
(8.8
)
(0.05
)
|Discrete tax adjustment
-
10.9
0.07
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
298.9
$
233.0
$
1.35
|Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.
