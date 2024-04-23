SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Popular, Inc. (the "Corporation," "Popular," "we," "us," "our") (NASDAQ:BPOP) reported net income of $103.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $94.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the after-tax impact during the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023 of the FDIC Special Assessment and the $22.9 million tax expense due to prior period intercompany distributions during the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income was $135.2 million and $139.9 million for Q1 2024 and Q4 2023, respectively.

Ignacio Alvarez, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to report solid earnings for the first quarter after considering the impact of an additional accrual for the FDIC special assessment and a tax related expense associated with prior period intercompany distributions. We continued to benefit from a stable deposit base, increased our net interest income by 3% and expanded our net interest margin by eight basis points. Credit remained stable, with trends similar to recent periods. The strength of our liquidity and capital ratios positions us well to continue pursuing sustainable business growth and delivering positive results. I want to thank our colleagues for their continued dedication and commitment to serve our customers and contribute to Popular's success."

Significant Events

FDIC Special Assessment Increase in Estimate

On November 16, 2023, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") approved a final rule that imposes a special assessment (the "FDIC Special Assessment") to recover the losses to the deposit insurance fund resulting from the FDIC's use, in March 2023, of the systemic risk exception to the least-cost resolution test under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act in connection with the receiverships of several failed banks. The special assessments would be collected over eight quarters in 2024 and 2025 with the first assessment period beginning in January 1, 2024. In connection with this assessment, the Corporation recorded an expense of $71.4 million, $45.3 million net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing the full amount of the estimated assessment at that time.

The special assessment amount and collection period may change as the estimated loss is periodically adjusted or if the total amount collected varies. The most recent loss estimate from the FDIC has increased from the $16.3 billion issued when the FDIC Special Assessment was approved. As a result, the Corporation recorded an additional expense of $14.3 million, $9.1 million net of tax, in the first quarter of 2024, based on the updated loss estimates.

Tax impact on Intercompany Distributions

The net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, included $22.9 million of expenses, of which $16.5 million is reflected in income tax expense, related to an out of period adjustment associated with the Corporation's U.S. subsidiary's failure to pay U.S. federal withholding taxes on certain distributions to the Bank Holding Company (BHC) in Puerto Rico, a foreign corporation for U.S. tax purposes, that occurred in certain years from 2014 to 2023. In addition to the $16.5 million of income tax expense, the Corporation also recognized $6.4 million, reflected in other operating expense, for interest due up to March 31, 2024 on the related late payment of the withholding tax.

Additionally, the Corporation recognized $6.5 million in income tax expense during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to reflect the U.S. federal tax withholding liability and estimated related Puerto Rico income tax arising from a $50 million dividend paid during the quarter.

Dividends from the U.S. subsidiaries to the BHC are subject to a Federal 10% withholding tax and ordinary income tax in Puerto Rico, subject to foreign tax credits, use of available net operating losses and certain other limitations. The Corporation does not anticipate the tax treatment of U.S. sourced dividends to the BHC to impact BHC liquidity or future capital actions.

Earnings Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share information) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Net interest income $ 550,744 $ 534,180 $ 531,656 Provision for credit losses 72,598 78,663 47,637 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 478,146 455,517 484,019 Other non-interest income 163,818 168,743 161,961 Operating expenses 483,113 531,145 440,687 Income before income tax 158,851 93,115 205,293 Income tax expense (benefit) 55,568 (1,479 ) 46,314 Net income $ 103,283 $ 94,594 $ 158,979 Net income applicable to common stock $ 102,930 $ 94,241 $ 158,626 Net income per common share - basic $ 1.43 $ 1.31 $ 2.22 Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.31 $ 2.22

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information prepared under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") and Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses Non-GAAP financial measures when it has determined that these measures provide more meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Adjusted net income

In addition to analyzing the Corporation's results on a reported basis, management monitors the "Adjusted net income" of the Corporation and excludes the impact of certain transactions on the results of its operations. Management believes that the "Adjusted net income" provides meaningful information about the underlying performance of the Corporation's ongoing operations. The "Adjusted net income" is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis

Net interest income, on a taxable equivalent basis, is presented with its different components in Tables D and E for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that this presentation provides meaningful information since it facilitates the comparison of revenues arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.

Adjusted Net Income for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Income before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Total U.S. GAAP Net income $ 158,851 $ 55,568 $ 103,283 Non-GAAP Adjustments: FDIC Special Assessment [1] 14,287 (5,234 ) 9,053 Adjustments related to tax withholdings on prior period distributions from U.S. subsidiaries [1] 6,400 16,483 22,883 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 179,538 $ 44,319 $ 135,219 [1] Refer to the Significant Events section of this press release for a description of this item.

Adjusted Net Income for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited) (In thousands) Income before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Total U.S. GAAP Net income $ 93,115 $ (1,479 ) $ 94,594 Non-GAAP Adjustments: FDIC Special Assessment [1] 71,435 (26,170 ) 45,265 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 164,550 $ 24,691 $ 139,859 [1] Refer to the Significant Events section of this press release for a description of this item.

Net interest income and net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP financial measure

Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $550.7 million, an increase of $16.5 million when compared to $534.2 million in the last quarter of 2023. Net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2024 was $589.5 million, compared to $564.8 million in the previous quarter, an increase of $24.7 million.

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.16% compared with 3.08% the prior quarter or an increase of eight basis points. On a taxable equivalent basis, net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.38%, compared to 3.26% in the last quarter of 2023, or a 12 basis points increase. Quarter over quarter, the main variances in net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis were:

Higher interest income from investment securities, trading, and money market investments by $23.7 million driven mainly due to reinvestment of maturities in higher yielding U.S. Treasury bills, and higher volume from the increase in deposits; and

higher interest income from loans by $11.1 million due to higher average volume by $612 million and higher yield by seven basis points. The increase in average loans was led by commercial loans but was reflected in all loan categories. The increase in loan yield results from new loan origination activity and the continued repricing of adjustable-rate loans in a higher interest rate environment;

partially offset by:

higher interest expense on deposits by $10.3 million, mainly due to higher cost of interest-bearing deposits by nine basis points, mainly at Popular Bank. In Puerto Rico, the cost of government deposits decreased one basis point quarter over quarter, while average balances increased by $498 million.

Net interest income for the Banco Popular de Puerto Rico ("BPPR") segment amounted to $472.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of $17.9 million when compared to $454.9 million in net interest income during the last quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the BPPR segment increased 14 basis points to 3.33% compared to 3.19% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest margin reflects a higher volume of loans by $423.6 million largely driven by commercial loans by $227.9 million coupled with higher volume across most loan categories. Earning assets yield improved 15 basis points from 4.88% in Q4 2023 to 5.03% in Q1 2024 mostly due to the repricing of investment securities. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by three basis points to 2.44% from 2.41% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Notwithstanding that, the cost of P.R. public funds decreased one basis point during Q1 2024, the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits in the first quarter of 2024 is driven by a higher proportion of P.R. public deposits for the quarter, which carry a higher rate. Total deposit cost in the first quarter of 2024 was 1.81%, compared to 1.79% in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of two basis points.

Net interest income for Popular Bank ("PB") was $84.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million when compared to $85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net interest margin decreased by 13 basis points in the quarter to 2.59%, compared to 2.72% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mostly driven by a higher cost and volume of deposits, partially offset by a higher volume of money market investments and investment securities. The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.86%, compared to 3.66% for the fourth quarter, or an increase of 20 basis points, while total deposit cost was 3.40% compared to 3.17% in the previous quarter.

Non-interest income

Non-interest income amounted to $163.8 million for the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of $4.9 million when compared to $168.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The variance in non-interest income was driven primarily by:

an unfavorable variance in the adjustment for indemnity reserve on loans previously sold of $2.6 million;

lower other service fees by $2.4 million due mainly to contingent payments on insurance commissions that are typically received during the fourth quarter; and

lower income from mortgage banking activities by $2.0 million mainly due to fair value adjustments of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs");

partially offset by:

an increase of $3.9 million in other operating income mainly due to a higher income recognized for investments accounted under the "equity investment method" of $1.7 million and a gain on mortgage servicing claims of $1.3 million.

Refer to Table B for further details.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $483.1 million, a decrease of $48.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding the prior period adjustment of $6.4 million for interest accrued on tax withholdings adjustment and the effect of the FDIC Special Assessment discussed in the significant events section of this earnings release, total expenses for the first quarter of 2024 were $462.4 million, compared to $459.7 million in the previous quarter. The other factors that contributed to the variance in operating expenses were:

higher personnel cost by $20.7 million mainly due to higher annual incentive awards of performance shares and restricted stock expenses by $9.7 million; higher incentive compensation by $1.7 million; higher payroll taxes by $4.4 million and higher other compensation expenses by $3.5 million that traditionally are higher during the first quarter of the year;

higher credit card processing expenses by $5.5 million mainly due to lower credits in the first quarter of the year for volume incentives from our issuing partners; and

higher technology and software expenses by $2.7 million mainly from network management services.

partially offset by:

lower professional fees by $10.1 million mainly due to lower regulatory related consulting fees and lower advisory expenses related to corporate initiatives;

lower business promotion expense by $6.9 million mainly due to lower seasonal donations, advertising, strategic communications, and sponsorship expenses, which are typically higher in the fourth quarter;

lower operational losses by $3.4 million mainly related to legal settlements reserves and mortgage servicing operational losses; and

lower net occupancy expenses by $2.2 million mainly due to a decrease in buildings' repair and maintenance costs;

Full-time equivalent employees were 9,132 as of March 31, 2024, compared to 9,088 as of December 31, 2023.

For a breakdown of operating expenses by category refer to Table B.

Income taxes

For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, the Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $55.6 million, compared to an income tax benefit of $1.5 million for the previous quarter. As mentioned in the significant events section of this earnings release, the income tax expense for the current quarter includes a net impact of $22.9 million related to withholding tax liabilities for distributions from the U.S. subsidiaries to the Corporation in Puerto Rico, out of which $16.5 million were related to distributions between the years 2014-2023 and $6.4 million were related to an intercompany distribution completed in the first quarter of 2024. The tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects the impact of lower income before tax, primarily due to the FDIC Special Assessment accrual of $71.4 million, and other adjustments recorded in that quarter.

The effective tax rate ("ETR") for the first quarter of 2024 was 35.0%, compared to (1.6%) for the previous quarter. Excluding the impact of the withholding tax liabilities and the additional expense related to the FDIC Special Assessment during this quarter, the ETR would have been 24.7%. Excluding the FDIC Special Assessment, the ETR for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been 15.0%.

The ETR of the Corporation is impacted by the composition and source of its taxable income. The Corporation expects its ETR for the year 2024 to be within a range from 21% to 23%.

Credit Quality

During the first quarter of 2024, the Corporation reflected stable credit quality when compared to the previous quarter. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") and net charge offs ("NCOs") remained below historical averages and delinquencies improved in most loan categories from the prior quarter. We continue to closely monitor changes in the macroeconomic environment and on borrower performance given higher interest rates and inflationary pressures. However, management believes that the improvements over recent years in risk management practices and the risk profile of the Corporation's loan portfolios position Popular to continue to operate successfully under the current challenging environment.

The following presents credit quality results for the first quarter of 2024:

At March 31, 2024, total NPLs held-in-portfolio decreased by $3.5 million from December 31, 2023. BPPR's NPLs decreased by $30.1 million, broadly reflected across most loan categories. The commercial NPLs decrease includes a $5.1 million charge-off related to a previously reserved $17.9 million relationship. PB's NPLs increased by $26.6 million, related to higher mortgage NPLs by $16.9 million, impacted by a single $17.2 million loan, and higher commercial NPLs by $10.2 million. At March 31, 2024, the ratio of NPLs to total loans held-in-portfolio was 1.0%, flat when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Inflows of NPLs held-in-portfolio, excluding consumer loans, increased by $7.9 million quarter-over-quarter. In BPPR, total inflows decreased by $18.9 million driven by the abovementioned $17.9 million inflow in the fourth quarter of 2023. PB inflows increased by $26.8 million, driven by a $16.1 million mortgage inflow and higher commercial inflows by $10.7 million, as explained above,

NCOs amounted to $62.2 million, increasing by $5.3 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in NCOs was driven by the abovementioned $5.1 million charge-off related to a previously reserved loan. Excluding this, NCOs were flat quarter-over-quarter. BPPR's NCOs increased by $4.6 million quarter-over-quarter, mainly driven by higher commercial and consumer NCOs by $3.2 million each. Consumer NCOs increase was mostly related to higher credit cards and personal loans charge-offs by $3.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively, offset in part by lower auto NCOs by $1.7 million. PB's NCOs remained flat quarter-over-quarter. The Corporation's ratio of annualized NCOs to average loans held-in-portfolio was 0.71%, compared to 0.66% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Refer to Table N for further information on NCOs and related ratios.

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased by $10.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2023 to $739.5 million. In BPPR, the ACL increased by $4.5 million, primarily driven by higher reserves for the consumer portfolios attributable to changes in credit quality. In PB, the ACL increased by $5.7 million from the previous quarter, mainly driven by higher reserves for the commercial portfolio due to changes in credit risk ratings.

The ACL incorporated updated macroeconomic scenarios for Puerto Rico and the United States. Given that any one economic outlook is inherently uncertain, the Corporation leverages multiple scenarios to estimate its ACL. The baseline scenario continues to be assigned the highest probability, followed by the pessimistic scenario, and then the optimistic scenario. The weight assigned to the pessimistic scenario decreased this quarter in response to the positive momentum in the economy as expectations for the Federal Reserve achieving a soft landing have improved.

The 2024 annualized GDP growth in the baseline scenario improved to 2.0% and 2.3% for Puerto Rico and the United States, respectively, compared to 1.2% and 1.7% in the previous quarter. The 2024 forecasted average unemployment rate for Puerto Rico and the United States remained stable at 6.5% and 3.9%, respectively, compared to 6.8% and 4.0% in previous forecast.

The Corporation's ratio of the ACL to loans held-in-portfolio was 2.11% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2.08% in the previous quarter. The ratio of the ACL to NPLs held-in-portfolio stood at 208.8%, compared to 204.0% in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the loan portfolios for the first quarter of 2024 was $72.4 million, compared to $75.2 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the previously mentioned changes in the allowance for credit losses. The provision for the BPPR segment was $61.0 million, compared to $67.2 million in the previous quarter, while the provision for PB was $11.4 million, compared to $8.0 million in the previous quarter.

The provision for credit losses on our loan and lease portfolios, as well as the provision (release) for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $(0.2) million and our investment portfolio of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 are aggregated and presented in the provision for credit losses caption in our Consolidated Statement of Operations. For the first quarter, these combined concepts resulted in a provision expense of $72.6 million, compared to $78.7 million in the previous quarter.

Non-Performing Assets (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio $ 354,127 $ 357,611 $ 412,383 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 80,542 80,416 91,721 Total non-performing assets $ 434,669 $ 438,027 $ 504,104 Net charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter $ 62,200 $ 56,947 $ 32,813 Ratios: Loans held-in-portfolio $ 35,118,738 $ 35,064,971 $ 32,338,373 Non-performing loans held-in-portfolio to loans held-in-portfolio 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.28 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-in-portfolio 2.11 2.08 2.13 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held-for-sale 208.84 203.95 167.11 Refer to Table L for additional information.

Provision for Credit Losses (Benefit) - Loan Portfolios (Unaudited) Quarters ended (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios: BPPR $ 61,008 $ 67,235 $ 45,203 Popular U.S. 11,378 7,983 1,943 Total provision for credit losses (benefit) - loan portfolios $ 72,386 $ 75,218 $ 47,146

Credit Quality by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands) Quarters ended BPPR 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $ 61,008 $ 67,235 $ 45,203 Net charge-offs 56,561 51,913 31,464 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 298,594 328,718 378,979 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.92 % 0.86 % 0.56 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 2.62 % 2.61 % 2.57 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 215.79 % 194.65 % 154.89 % Quarters ended Popular U.S. 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Provision for credit losses - loan portfolios $ 11,378 $ 7,983 $ 1,943 Net charge-offs 5,639 5,034 1,349 Total non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 55,533 28,893 33,404 Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans held-in-portfolio 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.06 % Allowance / loans held-in-portfolio 0.91 % 0.85 % 1.07 % Allowance / non-performing loans held-in-portfolio 171.47 % 309.70 % 305.69 %

Financial Condition Highlights (Unaudited) (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Cash and money market investments $ 6,249,064 $ 7,419,333 $ 6,560,301 Investment securities 26,324,139 25,148,673 25,951,936 Loans 35,118,738 35,064,971 32,338,373 Total assets 70,936,939 70,758,155 67,675,759 Deposits 63,808,784 63,618,243 60,953,888 Borrowings 1,032,393 1,078,332 1,402,626 Total liabilities 65,759,625 65,611,202 63,205,034 Stockholders' equity 5,177,314 5,146,953 4,470,725

Total assets amounted to $70.9 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $178.8 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by:

an increase in securities available-for-sale ("AFS") of $1.3 billion, mainly due to purchases of U.S. Treasury Securities, partially offset by repayments and maturities and higher unrealized losses on mortgage-backed securities;

an increase in other assets of $106.3 million mainly due to unsettled trade receivable from the maturity of U.S. Treasury Notes during the first quarter for which the proceeds were received during the second quarter; and

an increase in loans held-in-portfolio of $53.8 million driven by an increase of $123.8 million at BPPR, mainly in the mortgage portfolio as well as in auto loans, partially offset by a decrease of $70.1 million at PB mainly from commercial loans;

partially offset by:

a net decrease in cash and money market investments of $1.2 billion due to the investments in the debt securities portfolio and loan originations; and

a decrease in securities held-to-maturity ("HTM") of $111.1 million driven by maturities of U.S. Treasury securities, partially offset by the amortization of $44.0 million of the discount related to U.S. Treasury securities previously reclassified from the AFS to HTM.

Total liabilities increased by $148.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by:

an increase of $190.5 million in deposits, mainly in retail deposits, time deposits and deposits in trust, partially offset by a decrease in P.R. public sector accounts at BPPR;

partially offset by:

a decrease of $25.3 million in assets sold under agreements to repurchase mainly due to maturities at PB; and

a decrease of $20.6 million in notes payable due to $20.0 million in repayment of Federal Home Loan Bank Advances mainly in PB.

Stockholders' equity increased by $30.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, mainly due to net income for the quarter of $103.3 million and the amortization of unrealized losses from securities previously reclassified to HTM of $35.2 million, net of taxes, partially offset by the after-tax impact of the increase in net unrealized losses in the portfolio of AFS securities of $71.1 million and common and preferred dividends declared during the quarter.

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ("CET1"), common equity per share and tangible book value per share were 16.36%, $71.32 and $60.06, respectively, at March 31, 2024, compared to 16.30%, $71.03 and $59.74, respectively, at December 31, 2023. Refer to Table A for capital ratios.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation those regarding Popular's business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions. Potential factors, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the effect of competitive and economic factors, and our reaction to those factors, the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses, delinquency trends, market risk and the impact of interest rate changes (including on our cost of deposits), our ability to attract deposits and grow our loan portfolio, capital market conditions, capital adequacy and liquidity, the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings, new regulatory requirements or accounting standards on the Corporation's financial condition and results of operations, the occurrence of unforeseen or catastrophic events, including extreme weather events, pandemics, man-made disasters or acts of violence or war, as well as actions taken by governmental authorities in response thereto, and the direct and indirect impact of such events on Popular, our customers, service providers and third parties. Other potential factors include Popular's ability to successfully execute its transformation initiative, including, but not limited to, achieving projected earnings, efficiencies and return on tangible common equity and accurately anticipating costs and expenses associated therewith, imposition of additional or special FDIC assessments, changes to regulatory capital, liquidity and resolution-related requirements applicable to financial institutions in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector and the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative media coverage of the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature, are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "continues," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "project" and similar expressions, and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might," "can," "may" or similar expressions, are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.

More information on the risks and important factors that could affect the Corporation's future results and financial condition is included in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our filings are available on the Corporation's website (www.popular.com) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.sec.gov). The Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.

About Popular, Inc.

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPOP) is the leading financial institution in Puerto Rico, by both assets and deposits, and ranks among the top 50 U.S. bank holding companies by assets. Founded in 1893, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular's principal subsidiary, provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Popular also offers in Puerto Rico auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. In the mainland United States, Popular provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its New York-chartered banking subsidiary, Popular Bank, which has branches located in New York, New Jersey and Florida.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table A - Selected Ratios and Other Information (Unaudited) Quarters ended 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Basic EPS $ 1.43 $ 1.31 $ 2.22 Diluted EPS $ 1.43 $ 1.31 $ 2.22 Average common shares outstanding 71,869,735 71,810,073 71,541,778 Average common shares outstanding - assuming dilution 71,966,803 71,881,020 71,606,196 Common shares outstanding at end of period 72,284,875 72,153,621 71,965,984 Market value per common share $ 88.09 $ 82.07 $ 57.41 Market capitalization - (In millions) $ 6,368 $ 5,922 $ 4,132 Return on average assets 0.57 % 0.52 % 0.93 % Return on average common equity 6.07 % 5.55 % 10.00 % Net interest margin (non-taxable equivalent basis) 3.16 % 3.08 % 3.22 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) -non-GAAP 3.38 % 3.26 % 3.46 % Common equity per share $ 71.32 $ 71.03 $ 61.82 Tangible common book value per common share (non-GAAP) [1] $ 60.06 $ 59.74 $ 50.15 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) [1] 6.19 % 6.16 % 5.40 % Return on average tangible common equity [1] 6.90 % 6.32 % 11.51 % Tier 1 capital 16.42 % 16.36 % 16.79 % Total capital 18.19 % 18.13 % 18.61 % Tier 1 leverage 8.45 % 8.51 % 8.37 % Common Equity Tier 1 capital 16.36 % 16.30 % 16.73 % [1] Refer to Table R for reconciliation to GAAP financial measures.

POPULAR, INC. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table B - Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) Quarters ended Variance Quarter ended Variance Q1 2024 Q1 2024 (In thousands, except per share information) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 vs. Q4 2023 31-Mar-23 vs. Q1 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 638,730 $ 623,438 $ 15,292 $ 541,210 $ 97,520 Money market investments 88,516 100,840 (12,324 ) 65,724 22,792 Investment securities 166,895 143,214 23,681 132,088 34,807 Total interest income 894,141 867,492 26,649 739,022 155,119 Interest expense: Deposits 329,496 319,200 10,296 193,215 136,281 Short-term borrowings 1,192 1,342 (150 ) 2,885 (1,693 ) Long-term debt 12,709 12,770 (61 ) 11,266 1,443 Total interest expense 343,397 333,312 10,085 207,366 136,031 Net interest income 550,744 534,180 16,564 531,656 19,088 Provision for credit losses 72,598 78,663 (6,065 ) 47,637 24,961 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 478,146 455,517 22,629 484,019 (5,873 ) Service charges on deposit accounts 37,442 37,699 (257 ) 34,678 2,764 Other service fees 94,272 96,692 (2,420 ) 90,076 4,196 Mortgage banking activities 4,360 6,388 (2,028 ) 7,400 (3,040 ) Net gain, including impairment, on equity securities 1,103 2,317 (1,214 ) 1,100 3 Net gain on trading account debt securities 361 750 (389 ) 378 (17 ) Net loss on sale of loans, including valuation adjustments on loans held-for-sale - (71 ) 71 - - Adjustments to indemnity reserves on loans sold (237 ) 2,350 (2,587 ) 612 (849 ) Other operating income 26,517 22,618 3,899 27,717 (1,200 ) Total non-interest income 163,818 168,743 (4,925 ) 161,961 1,857 Operating expenses: Personnel costs Salaries 129,384 127,809 1,575 125,393 3,991 Commissions, incentives and other bonuses 38,611 26,632 11,979 31,162 7,449 Pension, postretirement and medical insurance 17,385 17,598 (213 ) 15,378 2,007 Other personnel costs, including payroll taxes 29,997 22,626 7,371 26,827 3,170 Total personnel costs 215,377 194,665 20,712 198,760 16,617 Net occupancy expenses 28,041 30,282 (2,241 ) 26,039 2,002 Equipment expenses 9,567 10,179 (612 ) 8,412 1,155 Other taxes 14,375 14,636 (261 ) 16,291 (1,916 ) Professional fees 28,918 39,065 (10,147 ) 33,431 (4,513 ) Technology and software expenses 79,462 76,772 2,690 68,559 10,903 Processing and transactional services Credit and debit cards 12,144 6,682 5,462 12,550 (406 ) Other processing and transactional services 22,050 22,779 (729 ) 21,359 691 Total processing and transactional services 34,194 29,461 4,733 33,909 285 Communications 4,557 4,181 376 4,088 469 Business promotion Rewards and customer loyalty programs 14,056 14,130 (74 ) 12,348 1,708 Other business promotion 6,933 13,767 (6,834 ) 6,523 410 Total business promotion 20,989 27,897 (6,908 ) 18,871 2,118 Deposit insurance 23,887 81,385 (57,498 ) 8,865 15,022 Other real estate owned (OREO) income (5,321 ) (5,178 ) (143 ) (1,694 ) (3,627 ) Other operating expenses Operational losses 3,561 6,921 (3,360 ) 6,800 (3,239 ) All other 24,711 20,084 4,627 17,561 7,150 Total other operating expenses 28,272 27,005 1,267 24,361 3,911 Amortization of intangibles 795 795 - 795 - Total operating expenses 483,113 531,145 (48,032 ) 440,687 42,426 Income before income tax 158,851 93,115 65,736 205,293 (46,442 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 55,568 (1,479 ) 57,047 46,314 9,254 Net income $ 103,283 $ 94,594 $ 8,689 $ 158,979 $ (55,696 ) Net income applicable to common stock $ 102,930 $ 94,241 $ 8,689 $ 158,626 $ (55,696 ) Net income per common share - basic $ 1.43 $ 1.31 $ 0.12 $ 2.22 $ (0.79 ) Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.31 $ 0.12 $ 2.22 $ (0.79 ) Dividends Declared per Common Share $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ - $ 0.55 $ 0.07

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table C - Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition (Unaudited) Variance Q1 2024 vs. (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Q4 2023 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 320,486 $ 420,462 $ 462,013 $ (99,976 ) Money market investments 5,928,578 6,998,871 6,098,288 (1,070,293 ) Trading account debt securities, at fair value 27,308 31,568 29,839 (4,260 ) Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 18,017,924 16,729,044 17,173,128 1,288,880 Less: Allowance for credit losses 500 - - 500 Debt securities available-for-sale, net 18,017,424 16,729,044 17,173,128 1,288,380 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 8,083,160 8,194,335 8,563,052 (111,175 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses 5,731 5,780 6,792 (49 ) Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 8,077,429 8,188,555 8,556,260 (111,126 ) Equity securities 195,747 193,726 185,917 2,021 Loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 5,352 4,301 11,181 1,051 Loans held-in-portfolio 35,486,161 35,420,879 32,645,023 65,282 Less: Unearned income 367,423 355,908 306,650 11,515 Allowance for credit losses 739,544 729,341 689,120 10,203 Total loans held-in-portfolio, net 34,379,194 34,335,630 31,649,253 43,564 Premises and equipment, net 588,708 565,284 508,007 23,424 Other real estate 80,542 80,416 91,721 126 Accrued income receivable 266,908 263,433 239,815 3,475 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 114,964 118,109 127,475 (3,145 ) Other assets 2,120,902 2,014,564 1,703,285 106,338 Goodwill 804,428 804,428 827,428 - Other intangible assets 8,969 9,764 12,149 (795 ) Total assets $ 70,936,939 $ 70,758,155 $ 67,675,759 $ 178,784 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 15,492,050 $ 15,419,624 $ 15,940,850 $ 72,426 Interest bearing 48,316,734 48,198,619 45,013,038 118,115 Total deposits 63,808,784 63,618,243 60,953,888 190,541 Assets sold under agreements to repurchase 66,090 91,384 123,499 (25,294 ) Notes payable 966,303 986,948 1,279,127 (20,645 ) Other liabilities 918,448 914,627 848,520 3,821 Total liabilities 65,759,625 65,611,202 63,205,034 148,423 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock 22,143 22,143 22,143 - Common stock 1,048 1,048 1,047 - Surplus 4,847,466 4,843,399 4,792,619 4,067 Retained earnings 4,253,030 4,194,851 3,982,140 58,179 Treasury stock (2,013,187 ) (2,018,957 ) (2,025,399 ) 5,770 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (1,933,186 ) (1,895,531 ) (2,301,825 ) (37,655 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,177,314 5,146,953 4,470,725 30,361 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 70,936,939 $ 70,758,155 $ 67,675,759 $ 178,784

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table D - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Variance 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Variance 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,484 $ 7,307 $ (823 ) 5.49 % 5.47 % 0.02 % Money market investments $ 88,516 $ 100,840 $ (12,324 ) $ (1,068 ) $ (11,256 ) 28,308 27,099 1,209 2.71 2.28 0.43 Investment securities [1] 191,103 155,118 35,985 28,398 7,587 33 31 2 3.75 3.72 0.03 Trading securities 311 293 18 (2 ) 20 Total money market, investment and trading 34,825 34,437 388 3.23 2.96 0.27 securities 279,930 256,251 23,679 27,328 (3,649 ) Loans: 17,613 17,251 362 6.84 6.71 0.13 Commercial 299,504 291,791 7,713 1,549 6,164 992 927 65 8.96 9.04 (0.08 ) Construction 22,100 21,131 969 (486 ) 1,455 1,742 1,707 35 6.74 6.60 0.14 Leasing 29,353 28,174 1,179 593 586 7,723 7,626 97 5.62 5.83 (0.21 ) Mortgage 108,543 111,215 (2,672 ) (4,081 ) 1,409 3,227 3,215 12 13.90 13.43 0.47 Consumer 111,490 108,859 2,631 1,870 761 3,763 3,722 41 8.77 8.61 0.16 Auto 82,054 80,731 1,323 433 890 35,060 34,448 612 7.48 7.41 0.07 Total loans 653,044 641,901 11,143 (122 ) 11,265 $ 69,885 $ 68,885 $ 1,000 5.36 % 5.18 % 0.18 % Total earning assets $ 932,974 $ 898,152 $ 34,822 $ 27,206 $ 7,616 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,703 $ 25,027 $ 676 3.63 % 3.60 % 0.03 % NOW and money market [2] $ 232,129 $ 227,079 $ 5,050 $ 3,500 $ 1,550 14,700 14,934 (234 ) 0.93 0.85 0.08 Savings 34,171 32,073 2,098 1,819 279 8,547 8,288 259 2.97 2.87 0.10 Time deposits 63,196 60,048 3,148 1,148 2,000 48,950 48,249 701 2.71 2.62 0.09 Total interest bearing deposits 329,496 319,200 10,296 6,467 3,829 15,083 15,017 66 Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,033 63,266 767 2.07 2.00 0.07 Total deposits 329,496 319,200 10,296 6,467 3,829 84 94 (10 ) 5.70 5.64 0.06 Short-term borrowings 1,192 1,342 (150 ) (2 ) (148 ) Other medium and 998 1,018 (20 ) 5.13 5.04 0.09 long-term debt 12,709 12,770 (61 ) 21 (82 ) Total interest bearing 50,032 49,361 671 2.76 2.68 0.08 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 343,397 333,312 10,085 6,486 3,599 4,770 4,507 263 Other sources of funds $ 69,885 $ 68,885 $ 1,000 1.98 % 1.92 % 0.06 % Total source of funds 343,397 333,312 10,085 6,486 3,599 Net interest margin/ 3.38 % 3.26 % 0.12 % income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 589,577 564,840 24,737 $ 20,720 $ 4,017 2.60 % 2.50 % 0.10 % Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 38,833 30,660 8,173 Net interest margin/ income 3.16 % 3.08 % 0.08 % non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 550,744 $ 534,180 $ 16,564 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table E - Analysis of Levels and Yields on a Taxable Equivalent Basis (Non-GAAP) For the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Variance Average Volume Average Yields / Costs Interest Attributable to 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Variance 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Variance 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Variance Rate Volume (In millions) (In thousands) $ 6,484 $ 5,736 $ 748 5.49 % 4.65 % 0.84 % Money market investments $ 88,516 $ 65,724 $ 22,792 $ 13,566 $ 9,226 28,308 28,862 (554 ) 2.71 2.22 0.49 Investment securities [1] 191,103 158,914 32,189 35,317 (3,128 ) 33 31 2 3.75 4.47 (0.72 ) Trading securities 311 338 (27 ) (55 ) 28 Total money market, investment and trading 34,825 34,629 196 3.23 2.63 0.60 securities 279,930 224,976 54,954 48,828 6,126 Loans: 17,613 15,761 1,852 6.84 6.32 0.52 Commercial 299,504 245,469 54,035 23,691 30,344 992 732 260 8.96 8.40 0.56 Construction 22,100 15,155 6,945 1,215 5,730 1,742 1,588 154 6.74 6.12 0.62 Leasing 29,353 24,282 5,071 2,595 2,476 7,723 7,388 335 5.62 5.46 0.16 Mortgage 108,543 100,773 7,770 3,113 4,657 3,227 3,020 207 13.90 12.85 1.05 Consumer 111,490 95,715 15,775 8,441 7,334 3,763 3,559 204 8.77 8.14 0.63 Auto 82,054 71,407 10,647 6,421 4,226 35,060 32,048 3,012 7.48 6.97 0.51 Total loans 653,044 552,801 100,243 45,476 54,767 $ 69,885 $ 66,677 $ 3,208 5.36 % 4.72 % 0.64 % Total earning assets $ 932,974 $ 777,777 $ 155,197 $ 94,304 $ 60,893 Interest bearing deposits: $ 25,703 $ 23,313 $ 2,390 3.63 % 2.52 % 1.11 % NOW and money market [2] $ 232,129 $ 144,970 $ 87,159 $ 70,094 $ 17,065 14,700 15,029 (329 ) 0.93 0.47 0.46 Savings 34,171 17,443 16,728 16,240 488 8,547 7,099 1,448 2.97 1.76 1.21 Time deposits 63,196 30,802 32,394 21,831 10,563 48,950 45,441 3,509 2.71 1.72 0.99 Total interest bearing deposits 329,496 193,215 136,281 108,165 28,116 15,083 15,704 (621 ) Non-interest bearing demand deposits 64,033 61,145 2,888 2.07 1.28 0.78 Total deposits 329,496 193,215 136,281 108,165 28,116 84 247 (163 ) 5.70 4.74 0.96 Short-term borrowings 1,192 2,885 (1,693 ) 309 (2,002 ) Other medium and 998 947 51 5.13 4.78 0.35 long-term debt 12,709 11,266 1,443 399 1,044 Total interest bearing 50,032 46,635 3,397 2.76 1.80 0.96 liabilities (excluding demand deposits) 343,397 207,366 136,031 108,873 27,158 4,770 4,338 432 Other sources of funds $ 69,885 $ 66,677 $ 3,208 1.98 % 1.26 % 0.72 % Total source of funds 343,397 207,366 136,031 108,873 27,158 Net interest margin/ 3.38 % 3.46 % (0.08 )% income on a taxable equivalent basis (Non-GAAP) 589,577 570,411 19,166 $ (14,569 ) $ 33,735 2.60 % 2.92 % (0.32 )% Net interest spread Taxable equivalent adjustment 38,833 38,755 78 Net interest margin/ income 3.16 % 3.22 % (0.06 )% non-taxable equivalent basis (GAAP) $ 550,744 $ 531,656 $ 19,088 Note: The changes that are not due solely to volume or rate are allocated to volume and rate based on the proportion of the change in each category. [1] Average balances exclude unrealized gains or losses on debt securities available-for-sale and the unrealized loss related to certain securities transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity. [2] Includes interest bearing demand deposits corresponding to certain government entities in Puerto Rico.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table G - Mortgage Banking Activities and Other Service Fees (Unaudited) Mortgage Banking Activities Quarters ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Q1 2024 vs.Q4 2023 Q1 2024 vs.Q1 2023 Mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments: Mortgage servicing fees $ 7,751 $ 7,898 $ 8,689 $ (147 ) $ (938 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustments (3,439 ) (1,204 ) (1,376 ) (2,235 ) (2,063 ) Total mortgage servicing fees, net of fair value adjustments 4,312 6,694 7,313 (2,382 ) (3,001 ) Net gain on sale of loans, including valuation on loans held-for-sale 74 45 263 29 (189 ) Trading account profit (loss): Unrealized gains (loss) on outstanding derivative positions 101 (298 ) (131 ) 399 232 Realized gains (losses) on closed derivative positions 3 (47 ) 56 50 (53 ) Total trading account profit (loss) 104 (345 ) (75 ) 449 179 Losses on repurchased loans, including interest advances (130 ) (6 ) (101 ) (124 ) (29 ) Total mortgage banking activities $ 4,360 $ 6,388 $ 7,400 $ (2,028 ) $ (3,040 )

Other Service Fees Quarters ended Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Q1 2024 vs.Q4 2023 Q1 2024 vs.Q1 2023 Other service fees: Debit card fees $ 14,248 $ 13,944 $ 13,166 $ 304 $ 1,082 Insurance fees 14,689 16,739 13,873 (2,050 ) 816 Credit card fees 40,853 41,439 40,498 (586 ) 355 Sale and administration of investment products 7,427 6,862 6,558 565 869 Trust fees 6,707 6,716 5,775 (9 ) 932 Other fees 10,348 10,992 10,206 (644 ) 142 Total other service fees $ 94,272 $ 96,692 $ 90,076 $ (2,420 ) $ 4,196

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table H - Loans and Deposits (Unaudited) Loans - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Q1 2024 vs.Q4 2023 % of Change Q1 2024 vs.Q1 2023 % of Change Loans held-in-portfolio: Commercial Commercial multi-family $ 2,384,635 $ 2,415,620 $ 2,336,357 (30,985 ) (1.28 %) 48,278 2.07 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 5,057,059 5,087,421 4,650,675 (30,362 ) (0.60 %) 406,384 8.74 % Commercial real estate owner occupied 3,117,844 3,080,635 3,018,587 37,209 1.21 % 99,257 3.29 % Commercial and industrial 7,025,483 7,126,121 5,999,642 (100,638 ) (1.41 %) 1,025,841 17.10 % Total Commercial 17,585,021 17,709,797 16,005,261 (124,776 ) (0.70 %) 1,579,760 9.87 % Construction 1,009,303 959,280 698,996 50,023 5.21 % 310,307 44.39 % Leasing 1,765,413 1,731,809 1,614,344 33,604 1.94 % 151,069 9.36 % Mortgage 7,783,662 7,695,917 7,405,907 87,745 1.14 % 377,755 5.10 % Consumer Credit cards 1,142,153 1,135,747 1,046,196 6,406 0.56 % 95,957 9.17 % Home equity lines of credit 66,717 65,953 69,887 764 1.16 % (3,170 ) (4.54 %) Personal 1,897,010 1,945,247 1,841,069 (48,237 ) (2.48 %) 55,941 3.04 % Auto 3,706,854 3,660,780 3,517,940 46,074 1.26 % 188,914 5.37 % Other 162,605 160,441 138,773 2,164 1.35 % 23,832 17.17 % Total Consumer 6,975,339 6,968,168 6,613,865 7,171 0.10 % 361,474 5.47 % Total loans held-in-portfolio $ 35,118,738 $ 35,064,971 $ 32,338,373 $ 53,767 0.15 % $ 2,780,365 8.60 % Loans held-for-sale: Mortgage $ 5,352 $ 4,301 $ 11,181 $ 1,051 24.44 % $ (5,829 ) (52.13 %) Total loans held-for-sale $ 5,352 $ 4,301 $ 11,181 $ 1,051 24.44 % $ (5,829 ) (52.13 %) Total loans $ 35,124,090 $ 35,069,272 $ 32,349,554 $ 54,818 0.16 % $ 2,774,536 8.58 %

Deposits - Ending Balances Variance (In thousands) 31-Mar-24 31-Dec-23 31-Mar-23 Q1 2024 vs. Q4 2023 % of Change Q1 2024 vs.Q1 2023 % of Change Demand deposits [1] $ 26,473,367 $ 27,579,054 $ 26,191,672 $ (1,105,687 ) (4.01 %) $ 281,695 1.08 % Savings, NOW and money market deposits (non-brokered) 27,852,551 26,817,844 26,622,020 1,034,707 3.86 % 1,230,531 4.62 % Savings, NOW and money market deposits (brokered) 727,794 719,453 734,069 8,341 1.16 % (6,275 ) (0.85 %) Time deposits (non-brokered) 7,850,459 7,546,138 6,891,051 304,321 4.03 % 959,408 13.92 % Time deposits (brokered CDs) 904,613 955,754 515,076 (51,141 ) (5.35 %) 389,537 75.63 % Total deposits $ 63,808,784 $ 63,618,243 $ 60,953,888 $ 190,541 0.30 % $ 2,854,896 4.68 % [1] Includes interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Popular, Inc. Financial Supplement to First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Table I - Loan Delinquency -BPPR Operations (Unaudited) 31-Mar-24 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 19,384 $ 2,027 $ 106 $ 21,517 $ 282,134 $ 303,651 $ 106 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 2,378 3,278 7,922 13,578 2,982,907 2,996,485 7,922 - Owner occupied 6,628 432 26,124 33,184 1,392,908 1,426,092 26,124 - Commercial and industrial 3,020 8,552 33,741 45,313 4,699,810 4,745,123 29,171 4,570 Construction - - - - 162,724 162,724 - - Mortgage 254,008 107,224 385,062 746,294 5,737,257 6,483,551 166,473 218,589 Leasing 19,936 4,752 7,267 31,955 1,733,458 1,765,413 7,267 - Consumer: Credit cards 13,034 9,528 23,858 46,420 1,095,716 1,142,136 - 23,858 Home equity lines of credit - 226 7 233 2,336 2,569 - 7 Personal 19,822 12,169 19,092 51,083 1,695,410 1,746,493 19,092 - Auto 82,957 18,420 41,807 143,184 3,563,670 3,706,854 41,807 - Other 1,022 150 939 2,111 151,567 153,678 632 307 Total $ 422,189 $ 166,758 $ 545,925 $ 1,134,872 $ 23,499,897 $ 24,634,769 $ 298,594 $ 247,331 31-Dec-23 BPPR Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 524 $ - $ 1,991 $ 2,515 $ 289,427 $ 291,942 $ 1,991 $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied 5,510 77 8,745 14,332 2,990,922 3,005,254 8,745 - Owner occupied 2,726 249 29,430 32,405 1,365,978 1,398,383 29,430 - Commercial and industrial 6,998 3,352 36,210 46,560 4,749,666 4,796,226 32,826 3,384 Construction - - 6,378 6,378 163,479 169,857 6,378 - Mortgage 260,897 114,282 416,528 791,707 5,600,117 6,391,824 175,106 241,422 Leasing 20,140 6,719 8,632 35,491 1,696,318 1,731,809 8,632 - Consumer: Credit cards 13,243 9,912 23,281 46,436 1,089,292 1,135,728 - 23,281 Home equity lines of credit 230 - 26 256 2,392 2,648 - 26 Personal 19,065 14,611 19,031 52,707 1,723,603 1,776,310 19,031 - Auto 100,061 27,443 45,615 173,119 3,487,661 3,660,780 45,615 - Other 1,641 204 1,213 3,058 147,104 150,162 964 249 Total $ 431,035 $ 176,849 $ 597,080 $ 1,204,964 $ 23,305,959 $ 24,510,923 $ 328,718 $ 268,362 Variance Past due Past due 90 days or more 30-59 60-89 90 days Total Non-accrual Accruing (In thousands) days days or more past due Current Loans HIP loans loans Commercial multi-family $ 18,860 $ 2,027 $ (1,885 ) $ 19,002 $ (7,293 ) $ 11,709 $ (1,885 ) $ - Commercial real estate: Non-owner occupied (3,132 ) 3,201 (823 ) (754 ) (8,015 ) (8,769 ) (823 ) - Owner occupied 3,902 183 (3,306 ) 779 26,930 27,709 (3,306 ) - Commercial and industrial (3,978 ) 5,200 (2,469 ) (1,247 ) (49,856 ) (51,103 ) (3,655 ) 1,186 Construction - - (6,378 ) (6,378 ) (755 ) (7,133 ) (6,378 ) - Mortgage (6,889 ) (7,058 ) (31,466 ) (45,413 ) 137,140 91,727 (8,633 ) (22,833 ) Leasing (204 ) (1,967 ) (1,365 ) (3,536 ) 37,140 33,604 (1,365 ) - Consumer: Credit cards (209 ) (384 ) 577 (16 ) 6,424 6,408 - 577 Home equity lines of credit (230 ) 226 (19 ) (23 ) (56 ) (79 ) - (19 ) Personal 757 (2,442 ) 61 (1,624 ) (28,193 ) (29,817 ) 61 - Auto (17,104 ) (9,023 ) (3,808 ) (29,935 ) 76,009 46,074 (3,808 ) - Other (619 ) (54 ) (274 ) (947 ) 4,463 3,516 (332 ) 58 Total $ (8,846 ) $ (10,091 ) $ (51,155 ) $ (70,092 ) $ 193,938 $ 123,846 $ (30,124 ) $ (21,031 )