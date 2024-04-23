CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) today reported 2024 first-quarter net income of $74.3 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $77.4 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023. The 2024 first-quarter results included a net positive impact of $0.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2023 first-quarter results included a net negative impact of $1.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Details related to Tax Adjustments and Other Items are provided in the attached Supplemental Information.
"We continue to experience solid demand globally for most railcar types in our fleets," said Robert C. Lyons, president and chief executive officer of GATX. "At Rail North America, fleet utilization remained high at 99.4% at the end of the first quarter and the renewal success rate during the quarter was very strong at 83.4%. The renewal lease rate change of GATX's Lease Price Index was positive 33%, with an average renewal term of 64 months. In the first quarter, we generated remarketing income of $33 million, reflecting continued depth and strength in the secondary market.
"Rail International performed as expected and took delivery of over 1,000 new railcars during the quarter. Both Rail Europe and Rail India continued to experience higher renewal lease rates compared to expiring rates for most railcar types. In Engine Leasing, the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates and our wholly owned engine portfolio continue to experience robust demand for aircraft spare engines, driven by continued strength in global air passenger traffic. We anticipate adding new aircraft spare engines to our wholly owned portfolio at a similar level as 2023, with investments likely to occur through the balance of the year."
Mr. Lyons concluded, "First-quarter investment volume was $379 million and 2024 investment prospects remain favorable. As the year is progressing in line with our original expectations, our 2024 full-year earnings estimate remains unchanged at $7.30-$7.70 per diluted share, excluding the impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items."
RAIL NORTH AMERICA
Rail North America reported segment profit of $90.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $95.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. Lower 2024 first-quarter segment profit was primarily driven by lower gains on asset dispositions and higher interest expense, partially offset by higher lease revenue.
As of March 31, 2024, Rail North America's wholly owned fleet totaled approximately 111,400 cars, including 9,670 boxcars. The following fleet statistics and performance discussion exclude the boxcar fleet.
Fleet utilization was 99.4% at the end of the first quarter, compared to 99.3% at the end of the prior quarter and 99.3% at the end of the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the GATX Lease Price Index (LPI), a weighted-average lease renewal rate for a group of railcars representative of Rail North America's fleet, was positive 33.0%. This compares to an LPI of positive 33.5% in the prior quarter and positive 28.3% in the first quarter of 2023. The average lease renewal term for all cars included in the LPI during the first quarter was 64 months, compared to 65 months in the prior quarter and 55 months in the first quarter of 2023. The 2024 first-quarter renewal success rate was 83.4%, compared to 87.1% in the prior quarter and 77.9% in the first quarter of 2023. Rail North America's investment volume during the first quarter was $321.7 million.
Additional fleet statistics, including information on the boxcar fleet, and macroeconomic data related to Rail North America's business are provided on the last page of this press release.
RAIL INTERNATIONAL
Rail International's segment profit was $28.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $23.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. Higher 2024 first-quarter segment profit was predominately driven by more railcars on lease.
As of March 31, 2024, GATX Rail Europe's (GRE's) fleet consisted of over 29,300 railcars. Fleet utilization was 95.3%, compared to 95.9% at the end of the prior quarter and 98.5% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
As of March 31, 2024, Rail India's fleet consisted of over 9,500 railcars. Fleet utilization was 100%, compared to 100% at the end of the prior quarter and 100% at the end of the first quarter of 2023.
Additional fleet statistics for GRE and Rail India are provided on the last page of this press release.
ENGINE LEASING
As of December 31, 2023, the Company had sold all marine assets, including the Specialized Gas Vessels, and we no longer have any marine operations. As a result, we have changed the name of this business segment from Portfolio Management to Engine Leasing to reflect the prospective operations of this business segment.
Engine Leasing reported segment profit of $25.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to segment profit of $28.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The 2024 first-quarter segment profit included a net positive impact of $0.6 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. The 2023 first-quarter segment profit included a net negative impact of $1.6 million from Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Additional details are provided in the attached Supplemental Information under Tax Adjustments and Other Items. Lower 2024 first-quarter segment profit was driven by lower earnings at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance (RRPF) affiliates, partially offset by increased earnings from GATX Engine Leasing. Lower 2024 first-quarter earnings at RRPF was driven by lower remarketing income.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
At GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX), we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "continue," "likely," "will," "would," and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.
The following factors, in addition to those discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations expressed in forward-looking statements:
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
333.3
$
302.0
Non-dedicated engine revenue
13.2
4.5
Marine operating revenue
-
3.5
Other revenue
33.4
28.9
Total Revenues
379.9
338.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
91.4
83.9
Marine operating expense
-
2.0
Depreciation expense
96.0
89.8
Operating lease expense
9.0
9.0
Other operating expense
13.6
11.0
Selling, general and administrative expense
55.9
50.4
Total Expenses
265.9
246.1
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
36.2
47.1
Interest expense, net
(77.8
)
(59.0
)
Other income (expense)
0.8
(4.0
)
Income before Income Taxes and Share of Affiliates' Earnings
73.2
76.9
Income taxes
(18.6
)
(20.2
)
Share of affiliates' earnings, net of taxes
19.7
20.7
Net Income
$
74.3
$
77.4
Share Data
Basic earnings per share
$
2.04
$
2.19
Average number of common shares
35.8
35.3
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.03
$
2.16
Average number of common shares and common share equivalents
35.9
35.8
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.58
$
0.55
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In millions)
March 31
December 31
2024
2023
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
479.1
$
450.7
Restricted Cash
0.1
0.1
Receivables
Rent and other receivables
96.3
87.9
Finance leases (as lessor)
137.3
136.4
Less: allowance for losses
(6.1
)
(5.9
)
227.5
218.4
Operating Assets and Facilities
13,320.1
13,081.9
Less: allowance for depreciation
(3,700.3
)
(3,670.7
)
9,619.8
9,411.2
Lease Assets (as lessee)
Right-of-use assets, net of accumulated depreciation
203.5
212.0
203.5
212.0
Investments in Affiliated Companies
647.6
627.0
Goodwill
118.0
120.0
Other Assets ($1.8 and $0.8 related to assets held for sale)
283.5
286.6
Total Assets
$
11,579.1
$
11,326.0
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
$
208.2
$
239.6
Debt
Commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities
10.8
11.0
Recourse
7,624.5
7,388.1
7,635.3
7,399.1
Lease Obligations (as lessee)
Operating leases
215.2
226.8
215.2
226.8
Deferred Income Taxes
1,096.2
1,081.1
Other Liabilities
99.9
106.4
Total Liabilities
9,254.8
9,053.0
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,324.3
2,273.0
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
11,579.1
$
11,326.0
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
236.5
$
80.6
$
8.1
$
8.1
$
333.3
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
13.2
-
13.2
Other revenue
28.5
3.1
-
1.8
33.4
Total Revenues
265.0
83.7
21.3
9.9
379.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
72.9
17.5
-
1.0
91.4
Depreciation expense
65.1
18.9
8.4
3.6
96.0
Operating lease expense
9.0
-
-
-
9.0
Other operating expense
6.7
3.5
2.5
0.9
13.6
Total Expenses
153.7
39.9
10.9
5.5
210.0
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain on asset dispositions
34.2
1.3
0.6
0.1
36.2
Interest (expense) income, net
(53.3
)
(16.7
)
(9.3
)
1.5
(77.8
)
Other (expense) income
(2.1
)
0.4
0.3
2.2
0.8
Share of affiliates' pre-tax earnings
0.2
-
23.7
-
23.9
Segment profit
$
90.3
$
28.8
$
25.7
$
8.2
$
153.0
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
55.9
Income taxes (includes $4.2 related to affiliates' earnings)
22.8
Net income
$
74.3
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
321.7
$
49.9
$
-
$
7.0
$
378.6
Net Gain on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains on disposition of owned assets
$
32.9
$
0.1
$
0.6
$
0.1
$
33.7
Residual sharing income
0.1
-
-
-
0.1
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
1.2
1.2
-
-
2.4
$
34.2
$
1.3
$
0.6
$
0.1
$
36.2
__________
(1)
Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(In millions)
Rail North
Rail
Engine
Other
GATX
Revenues
Lease revenue
$
215.1
$
70.4
$
8.3
$
8.2
$
302.0
Non-dedicated engine revenue
-
-
4.5
-
4.5
Marine operating revenue
-
-
3.5
-
3.5
Other revenue
23.8
2.9
-
2.2
28.9
Total Revenues
238.9
73.3
16.3
10.4
338.9
Expenses
Maintenance expense
66.9
15.9
-
1.1
83.9
Marine operating expense
-
-
2.0
-
2.0
Depreciation expense
65.5
15.7
5.4
3.2
89.8
Operating lease expense
9.0
-
-
-
9.0
Other operating expense
7.0
2.2
0.9
0.9
11.0
Total Expenses
148.4
33.8
8.3
5.2
195.7
Other Income (Expense)
Net gain (loss) on asset dispositions
47.8
0.8
(1.5
)
-
47.1
Interest (expense) income, net
(42.3
)
(12.5
)
(5.7
)
1.5
(59.0
)
Other (expense) income
(0.4
)
(4.3
)
(0.5
)
1.2
(4.0
)
Share of affiliates' pre-tax (losses) earnings
(0.4
)
-
28.0
-
27.6
Segment profit
$
95.2
$
23.5
$
28.3
$
7.9
$
154.9
Less:
Selling, general and administrative expense
50.4
Income taxes (includes $6.9 related to affiliates' earnings)
27.1
Net income
$
77.4
Selected Data:
Investment volume
$
296.5
$
81.1
$
-
$
9.4
$
387.0
Net Gain (Loss) on Asset Dispositions
Asset Remarketing Income:
Net gains (losses) on disposition of owned assets
$
44.7
$
0.4
$
(0.4
)
$
-
$
44.7
Residual sharing income
0.1
-
0.1
-
0.2
Non-remarketing net gains (1)
3.0
0.4
-
-
3.4
Asset impairments
-
-
(1.2
)
-
(1.2
)
$
47.8
$
0.8
$
(1.5
)
$
-
$
47.1
__________
(1)
Includes net gains (losses) from scrapping of railcars.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except per share data)
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Net Income (1)
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Net income (GAAP)
$
74.3
$
77.4
Adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income:
(Gain) loss on Specialized Gas Vessels at Engine Leasing (2)
$
(0.6
)
$
1.6
Net gain on Rail Russia at Rail International (3)
-
(0.3
)
Total adjustments attributable to consolidated pre-tax income
$
(0.6
)
$
1.3
Net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
73.7
$
78.7
Impact of Tax Adjustments and Other Items on Diluted Earnings per Share (1)
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
2.03
$
2.16
Diluted earnings per share, excluding tax adjustments and other items (non-GAAP)
$
2.01
$
2.20
_________
(1)
In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we compute certain financial measures using non-GAAP components. Specifically, we exclude the effects of certain tax adjustments and other items for purposes of presenting net income and diluted earnings per share because we believe these items are not attributable to our business operations. Management utilizes net income, excluding tax adjustments and other items, when analyzing financial performance because such amounts reflect the underlying operating results that are within management's ability to influence. Accordingly, we believe presenting this information provides investors and other users of our financial statements with meaningful supplemental information for purposes of analyzing year-to-year financial performance on a comparable basis and assessing trends.
(2)
In 2022, we made the decision to sell the Specialized Gas Vessels. We have recorded gains and losses associated with the subsequent impairments and sales of these assets. All vessels were sold as of December 31, 2023.
(3)
In 2022, we made the decision to exit our rail business in Russia ("Rail Russia"). In the first quarter of 2023, we sold Rail Russia and recorded a gain on the final sale of this business.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(In millions, except leverage)
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
Total Assets, Excluding Cash, by Segment
Rail North America
$
7,214.1
$
6,984.9
$
6,760.5
$
6,671.3
$
6,610.8
Rail International
2,142.1
2,150.8
1,951.5
1,902.3
1,801.2
Engine Leasing
1,354.4
1,343.2
1,363.8
1,328.6
1,089.6
Other
389.3
396.3
368.5
370.2
368.9
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
11,099.9
$
10,875.2
$
10,444.3
$
10,272.4
$
9,870.5
Debt and Lease Obligations, Net of Unrestricted Cash
Unrestricted cash
$
(479.1
)
$
(450.7
)
$
(203.1
)
$
(317.5
)
$
(177.4
)
Commercial paper and bank credit facilities
10.8
11.0
12.3
10.9
20.3
Recourse debt
7,624.5
7,388.1
6,835.6
6,785.6
6,360.9
Operating lease obligations
215.2
226.8
233.2
241.1
246.2
Total debt and lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash
$
7,371.4
$
7,175.2
$
6,878.0
$
6,720.1
$
6,450.0
Total recourse debt (1)
$
7,371.4
$
7,175.2
$
6,878.0
$
6,720.1
$
6,450.0
Shareholders' Equity
$
2,324.3
$
2,273.0
$
2,174.5
$
2,178.9
$
2,101.5
Recourse Leverage (2)
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.1
3.1
_________
(1)
Includes recourse debt, commercial paper and bank credit facilities, and operating and finance lease obligations, net of unrestricted cash.
(2)
Calculated as total recourse debt / shareholder's equity.
Reconciliation of Total Assets to Total Assets, Excluding Cash
Total Assets
$
11,579.1
$
11,326.0
$
10,647.5
$
10,590.1
$
10,048.1
Less: cash
(479.2
)
(450.8
)
(203.2
)
(317.7
)
(177.6
)
Total Assets, excluding cash
$
11,099.9
$
10,875.2
$
10,444.3
$
10,272.4
$
9,870.5
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
Rail North America Statistics
Lease Price Index (LPI) (1)
Average renewal lease rate change
33.0
%
33.5
%
33.4
%
33.1
%
28.3
%
Average renewal term (months)
64
65
65
61
55
Renewal Success Rate (2)
83.4
%
87.1
%
83.6
%
85.3
%
77.9
%
Fleet Rollforward (3)
Beginning balance
101,167
100,656
100,585
101,219
100,954
Railcars added
1,422
1,688
791
358
1,816
Railcars scrapped
(375
)
(354
)
(292
)
(316
)
(324
)
Railcars sold
(527
)
(823
)
(428
)
(676
)
(1,227
)
Ending balance
101,687
101,167
100,656
100,585
101,219
Utilization
99.4
%
99.3
%
99.3
%
99.3
%
99.3
%
Average active railcars
100,677
100,197
99,796
100,230
100,552
Boxcar Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
9,311
9,087
8,959
8,789
8,663
Boxcars added
587
424
316
279
229
Boxcars scrapped
(228
)
(152
)
(95
)
(109
)
(103
)
Boxcars sold
-
(48
)
(93
)
-
-
Ending balance
9,670
9,311
9,087
8,959
8,789
Utilization
99.8
%
100.0
%
99.7
%
99.8
%
100.0
%
Average active railcars
9,583
9,207
8,985
8,855
8,720
Rail North America Industry Statistics
Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Index (4)
78.4
%
78.7
%
79.5
%
78.9
%
79.5
%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (excl. intermodal) (5)
(4.2
)%
0.7
%
30.0
%
0.6
%
(0.3
)%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (chemical) (5)
4.5
%
(0.3
)%
(2.6
)%
(4.5
)%
(6.8
)%
Year-over-year Change in U.S. Carloadings (petroleum) (5)
7.7
%
11.1
%
10.5
%
9.6
%
12.3
%
Production Backlog at Railcar Manufacturers (6)
n/a
(7)
51,836
58,680
59,878
56,062
_________
(1)
GATX's Lease Price Index (LPI) is an internally-generated business indicator that measures renewal activity for our North American railcar fleet, excluding boxcars. The average renewal lease rate change is reported as the percentage change between the average renewal lease rate and the average expiring lease rate. The average renewal lease term is reported in months and reflects the average renewal lease term in the LPI.
(2)
The renewal success rate represents the percentage of railcars on expiring leases that were renewed with the existing lessee. The renewal success rate is an important metric because railcars returned by our customers may remain idle or incur additional maintenance and freight costs prior to being leased to new customers.
(3)
Excludes boxcar fleet.
(4)
As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(5)
As reported and revised by the Federal Reserve.
(6)
As reported by the Railway Supply Institute (RSI).
(7)
Not available, not published as of the date of this release.
GATX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
9/30/2023
6/30/2023
3/31/2023
Rail Europe Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
29,216
29,102
28,759
28,461
28,005
Railcars added
322
371
446
376
502
Railcars scrapped/sold
(167
)
(257
)
(103
)
(78
)
(46
)
Ending balance
29,371
29,216
29,102
28,759
28,461
Utilization
95.3
%
95.9
%
96.0
%
96.9
%
98.5
%
Average active railcars
27,984
28,003
27,884
27,973
27,931
Rail India Statistics
Fleet Rollforward
Beginning balance
8,805
7,884
6,927
6,351
5,872
Railcars added
696
921
957
576
479
Ending balance
9,501
8,805
7,884
6,927
6,351
Utilization
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
100.0
%
Average active railcars
9,089
8,321
7,366
6,584
6,038
