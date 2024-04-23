BLOOMSBURG, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("Corporation") (OTCQX: CCFN), parent company of Journey Bank ("Bank"), has released its unaudited financial statements for the first quarter of 2024.

Unaudited Financial Information

Net income, as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, was $4,036,000 compared to net income of $1,940,000 for the same period in 2023. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the quarters-ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 were $1.13 and $0.93, respectively. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.02% and 10.52% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 as compared to 0.82% and 8.94% for the same period of 2023.

The fully-tax equivalent net interest margin on interest earning assets and liabilities was 3.32% and 2.41% at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Total consolidated assets amounted to $1,573,271,000 at March 31, 2024, as compared to $1,639,779,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, loans receivable, not held for sale, increased by $12,318,000 while available-for-sale debt securities decreased $73,708,000. Total deposits increased $62,831,000 while short term borrowings decreased $126,619,000 since the end of 2023.

On January 17, 2024, the Corporation sold available-for-sale debt securities with a total market value of $50,311,000, the proceeds of which were utilized to paydown short-term Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") borrowings. Securities sold included $34,222,000 of US government agency securities, $15,526,000 of mortgaged-backed securities and $563,000 of collateralized mortgage obligations. The sale resulted in a net realized loss of $8,000 which was recorded in January 2024.

The increase in total deposits during the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 was as a result of a strategic initiative to reposition customer repurchase agreements, which are classified as short-term borrowings, into core deposit accounts. The Bank anticipates a continued migration of customer repurchase accounts from short-term borrowings to deposits throughout 2024. The execution of this initiative will assist in optimizing the Bank's long-term liquidity needs and balance sheet management strategies.

Total non-performing assets amounted to $7,328,000 at March 31, 2024, as compared to $4,475,000 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, the increase in non-performing assets was primarily attributable to one real estate loan relationship with an aggregate balance of $2,221,000 which was placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter. This relationship is well secured, and the Bank is working closely with the borrower to bring the relationship to a current status. The Bank does not expect to incur a credit loss related to this relationship at this time.

The Corporation invests in various forms of agency debt including mortgage-backed securities and callable agency debt. The fair value of these securities is influenced by market interest rates, prepayment speeds on mortgage securities, bid to offer spreads in the market place and credit premiums for various types of agency debt. These factors change continuously and therefore the fair market value of these securities may be higher or lower than the Corporation's carrying value at any measurement date. The temporary impact on investment securities will also affect stockholders' equity as these fluctuations are recorded through accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). For the quarter-ended March 31, 2024, the temporary impact of these unrealized losses on the stockholders' equity amounted to a reduction of $16,526,000. The Corporation does not consider its debt securities to be credit impaired since it has both the intent and ability to hold the securities until a recovery of its amortized cost basis, which may be maturity, and the decline in fair value is deemed to be as a result of changes in interest rates and not credit factors.

Total stockholders' equity equated to a book value per share of $43.35 at March 31, 2024 as compared with $43.08 at December 31, 2023. For the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 cash dividends of $0.44 per share were paid to stockholders as compared to $0.42 for the same period of 2023. The Corporation remains well capitalized, with an equity to assets ratio of 9.84% as of March 31, 2024 and 9.38% at December 31, 2023.

About Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation ("MCFC") is a registered financial holding company headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. MCFC has one subsidiary bank, Journey Bank, serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Sullivan Counties through 22 banking offices.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties related to integration following the merger; the risk that the anticipated benefits, cost savings and other savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to realize; potential impairment to the goodwill recorded in connection with the merger; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; our ability to manage credit risk; our ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit loss on loans; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; fluctuations in the values of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; our ability to successfully manage liquidity risk; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; the concentration of large deposits from certain customers who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of reports filed by the Corporation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 11,994 $ 14,614 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 4,237 3,763 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,231 18,377 Interest-bearing time deposits 736 979 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 339,594 413,302 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 1,178 1,295 Restricted investment in bank stocks, at cost 8,013 10,394 Loans held for sale 614 366 Loans receivable 1,080,747 1,068,429 Allowance for credit losses (9,351 ) (9,302 ) Loans, net 1,071,396 1,059,127 Premises and equipment, net 27,322 27,569 Foreclosed assets held for sale 335 170 Accrued interest receivable 4,849 5,362 Bank-owned life insurance 40,456 40,209 Investment in limited partnerships 5,641 5,828 Deferred tax asset, net 11,745 12,634 Goodwill 25,609 25,609 Core deposit intangible, net 11,346 11,895 Other assets 8,206 6,663 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 949,546 $ 884,654 Noninterest-bearing deposits 263,954 266,015 Total deposits 1,213,500 1,150,669 Short-term borrowings 125,913 252,532 Long-term borrowings 65,524 70,448 Accrued interest payable 2,281 2,358 Other liabilities 11,190 9,947 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,418,408 1,485,954 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1.25 per share; 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued 3,836,988 and outstanding 3,572,288 at March 31, 2024; issued 3,834,976 and outstanding 3,570,276 at December 31, 2023; 4,796 4,794 Additional paid-in capital 83,403 83,343 Retained earnings 92,980 90,514 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,526 ) (15,036 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 264,700 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (9,790 ) (9,790 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 154,863 153,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 2024 2023 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans: Taxable $ 17,256 $ 5,934 Tax-exempt 353 216 Interest and dividends on investment securities: Taxable 1,161 1,208 Tax-exempt 830 129 Dividend and other interest income 223 67 Federal funds sold - - Deposits in other banks 66 60 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 19,889 7,614 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,610 627 Short-term borrowings 2,497 1,786 Long-term borrowings 847 - TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 7,954 2,413 NET INTEREST INCOME 11,935 5,201 Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans 101 (418 ) (Credit) provision for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures (11 ) 9 TOTAL PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 90 (409 ) NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION (CREDIT) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 11,845 5,610 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 615 525 Gain on sale of loans 76 29 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 227 109 Brokerage 224 128 Trust 206 191 Losses on marketable equity securities (117 ) (81 ) Realized losses on available-for-sale debt securities, net (8 ) - Interchange fees 619 424 Other non-interest income 690 301 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,532 1,626 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,802 2,592 Occupancy 618 323 Furniture and equipment 896 519 Pennsylvania shares tax 210 161 Professional fees 799 311 Director's fees 134 82 Federal deposit insurance 220 108 Telecommunications 88 84 Automated teller machine and interchange 262 119 Merger-related expenses 96 - Amortization of core deposit intangible 549 - Other non-interest expense 972 518 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 9,646 4,817 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 4,731 2,419 INCOME TAX PROVISION 695 479 NET INCOME $ 4,036 $ 1,940 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 1.13 $ 0.93 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 3,570,342 2,079,135

At or 3 Months Ended (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 Operating Highlights Net income (loss) $ 4,036 $ (1,186 ) $ 1,171 $ 1,462 $ 1,940 Net interest income 11,935 8,257 4,891 4,913 5,201 Provision (credit) for credit losses 90 3,114 (168 ) (16 ) (409 ) Non-interest income 2,532 2,267 1,522 1,706 1,626 Non-interest expense 9,646 9,163 5,273 4,857 4,817 Balance Sheet Highlights Total assets $ 1,573,271 $ 1,639,779 $ 957,580 $ 960,080 $ 955,030 Loans, net and loans held for sale 1,072,010 1,059,493 556,862 544,593 535,843 Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net 36,955 37,504 7,937 7,937 7,937 Total deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 263,954 $ 266,015 $ 165,888 $ 175,521 $ 178,438 Savings 203,002 204,968 155,750 157,833 166,231 NOW 298,122 251,953 146,944 152,358 151,191 Money Market 112,190 103,602 41,521 44,341 51,846 Time Deposits 336,232 324,131 130,472 128,430 127,670 Total interest-bearing deposits 949,546 884,654 474,687 482,962 496,938 Core deposits* 877,268 826,538 510,103 530,053 547,706 Selected Ratios Fully tax-equivalent net interest margin (YTD) 3.32 % 2.34 % 2.29 % 2.32 % 2.41 % Annualized return on average assets 1.02 % -0.35 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.82 % Annualized return on average equity 10.52 % -3.95 % 6.78 % 7.63 % 8.94 % Capital Ratios - Journey Bank** Common equity tier I capital ratio 13.95 % 13.52 % 18.80 % 18.96 % 18.94 % Tier 1 capital ratio 13.95 % 13.52 % 18.80 % 18.96 % 18.94 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.94 % 14.49 % 19.91 % 20.11 % 20.10 % Leverage ratio 8.40 % 8.03 % 10.58 % 10.65 % 10.62 % Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing assets $ 7,328 $ 4,475 $ 2,659 $ 2,562 $ 2,808 Allowance for credit losses - loans 9,351 9,302 6,094 6,278 6,288 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.87 % 0.87 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 127.61 % 207.87 % 244.81 % 245.04 % 223.91 % Per Share Data Earnings (loss) per share $ 1.13 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.56 $ 0.71 $ 0.93 Dividend declared per share 0.44 0.43 0.43 0.43 0.42 Book value 43.35 43.08 42.50 43.44 44.52 Common stock price: Bid $ 30.50 $ 34.50 $ 34.59 $ 37.57 $ 40.05 Ask 32.00 37.17 35.00 43.00 42.50 Weighted average common shares 3,570,342 2,873,775 2,080,109 2,079,649 2,079,135 * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits ** Capital ratios for the most recent period are estimated

