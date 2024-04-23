The CE Shop LLC: Live Webinars for MLO 2024 Continuing Education Credits Now Offered by The CE Shop

The CE Shop's Michelle White is leading webinar courses that satisfy the eight hours of 2024 annual continuing education required of individuals maintaining a state-issued mortgage loan originator (MLO) license

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / The CE Shop is now offering industry-leading live webinars to fulfill Continuing Education (CE) credits for MLOs in 2024. Most courses are conveniently scheduled on weekends to accommodate busy schedules, something not seen in the industry offerings to date.









With nationally renowned mortgage expert Michelle White, the webinar instructor who was recently named Legend of Lending by Mortgage Bank Magazine, as well as 2024 Real Estate Newsmaker by RISMedia, students gain assurance that they are learning from the best.

The CE Shop's eight-hour SAFE continuing education course satisfies the 2024 annual continuing education required for maintaining a state-issued MLO license. With NMLS reporting daily, there are no additional fees for course takers.

The CE Shop also offers pre-licensing for the MLO career and there are many reasons to consider both the career and The CE Shop for the career lifecycle.

Loan officers ranked second place on Indeed's Best Jobs of 2024, announced in February.

A career as an MLO offers both fair pay and flexibility. In a recent study conducted with Forrester, Indeed found that job seekers continue to name "fair pay" as the number one factor that will increase their workplace well-being, with "flexibility" as a close second.

MLO professionals can earn up to $200,000 from the comfort of their homes.

With best-in-class customer support seven days a week, The CE Shop provides confidence and ease on the path to career growth.

The CE Shop has been serving the entirety of the real estate community for nearly 20 years. For those looking to maintain their license and stay ahead of the competition, The CE Shop continues to offer a diverse set of education and professional development courses that highlight current topics and new regulations affecting the real estate industry, which includes appraisal, home inspection, and mortgage loan origination.

Learn more here.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces and provides quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they are veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar

buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: The CE Shop

View the original press release on newswire.com.