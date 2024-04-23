Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 15:02
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

USA Borescopes: Introducing the Groundbreaking Wöhler VIS 250 Video Inspection Camera: A Game-Changer in Pipe Analysis

Revolutionizing pipe infrastructure inspections with advanced technology, user-friendly interface, and unparalleled convenience

CLARKSVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / USA Borescopes proudly announces the immediate availability of the innovative Wöhler VIS 250 Video Inspection Camera Multipurpose System 6253. Hailed by Mike Costello of USA Borescopes as a favorite for its compact design and practical features, this German-made product is set to redefine pipe infrastructure inspections.

Wöhler VIS 250

Wöhler VIS 250
Wöhler sewer camera inspection system.



The Wöhler VIS 250 visual inspection camera brings users an all-in-one solution for addressing pipe damage. The camera, conveniently powered by rechargeable batteries, allows for seamless inspections. Its competitive edge lies in its compact design, enabling user-friendly maneuverability in tight spaces-a critical feature for professionals across various industries such as plumbing and construction.

Beyond its physical attributes, the technology of the Wöhler VIS 250 paves the way for precision and efficiency. The camera head allows for the detailed analysis of wastewater pipes, downpipes, and flue gas lines. The system features intuitive controls, video recording, photo snapshots, and displays both the distance traveled and the current camera angle - details displayed on a detachable 7" full-color screen, which enhances visibility in full sunlight. Photos and recordings are saved onto an included 4 GB SD card.

Available for the competitive price of $2,699.00, the Wöhler VIS 250 ensures that all your equipment remains organized, protected, and on-the-go with its durable plastic carrying case. Those who opt for the Wöhler VIS 250 are choosing to invest in convenience, innovation, and precision-never settling for mediocrity.

With the launch of the Wöhler VIS 250, inspection professionals can now look forward to a smoother and more efficient inspection process, revolutionizing the industry one pipe at a time.

Contact Information
Jonathan Pokk
Sales
csr@usaborescopes.com
931-362-3304

USA Borescopes Sales
sales@usaborescopes.com
931-362-3304

Mike Costello
Sales
mike@usaborescopes.com
931-362-3304

SOURCE: USA Borescopes

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.