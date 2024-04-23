LashMe NYC: Lash ME NYC Promotes New Exhaustive Range of Lash Extensions, From Subtle to Dramatic

Whether the preference is for understated lashes or a high-glam look, Lash Me NYC's customized luxurious lash solutions make sure clients look and feel their best.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Announcing a new era in lash perfection, Lash Me NYC proudly unveils its updated selection of lash extension offerings to its clients across Brooklyn and Manhattan. This move reaffirms Lash Me NYCs sustained promise to set new standards of excellence in the beauty industry.

Eyelash extensions are made from semi-permanent fibers attached near the lash line. Lash Me NYC uses only the highest quality mink cashmere lashes sourced from Germany. Because these cashmere lashes are 30% lighter than silk lashes, they allow for added volume without added weight.

From two lash salons near NYC, the lash artists at Lash Me NYC serve clients looking for lashes in Brooklyn Heights and Carroll Gardens. Experts in the Classic lash technique, which adheres a single faux lash to as many lashes as needed to create the desired look. Patrons can also choose the Volume technique, involving the use of multiple fans on the lashes or the Hybrid lash technique, which utilizes a combination of both techniques.

Prospective clients can choose from six different exclusive extension styles.

Full Lite Classic Lash Extensions use 60 single lashes per eye, offering a natural look that's on the lighter side.

Full Natural Classic Lash Extensions provide 90 lashes per eye, ramping up the classic natural look with just a hint of drama.

Full Glamour Classic Lash Extensions offer a bit of wow, using 120 single lashes per eye for added glamor.

Full Luxe Hybrid Lash Extensions offer a customized approach with up to 350 lashes per eye.

Full-Volume Lash Extensions provide an even fuller and more dramatic look.

Full Mega Volume Lash Extensions ramps up the full volume drama for a look that's perfect for a night out on the town.

Lower Lashes Extensions, lasting for approximately one week, are a temporary way to make a statement when attending a special occasion.

Customized Color Lashes come in a wide range of vibrant hues, so clients walk away with a customized and eye-catching look that makes a bold statement.

At Lash Me NYC, the satisfaction and loyalty of their clients is of the utmost importance. Their goal is to build long-term relationships based on trust, respect, and a commitment to exceeding client expectations with confidence-building beauty results. With locations for eyelash extensions in Brooklyn Heights and Carroll Gardens, their client-centered studios seek to create a warm, attentive environment that makes every client feel confident and valued the moment they walk through the door.

For additional questions or information about Lash Me NYC services, visit https://www.lashmenyc.com or follow them on social media.

