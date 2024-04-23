Addison Group: DLC Promotes Marcia Ayala to Managing Director of Los Angeles, Orange County, and Chicago Markets

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / DLC, an Addison Group company and a leading provider of professional business consulting services, is pleased to announce the promotion of Marcia Ayala to Managing Director of the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Chicago markets. Marcia has served as the Managing Director of the DLC Chicago market for six years and is now expanding her leadership role, inheriting teams of established expert consultants in two of DLC's most prominent markets.

Marcia Ayala joined DLC in 2006 and has over 20 years of finance and accounting execution experience, supporting various Fortune 500 and private equity-backed clients with M&A integration, system implementation, BPO and captive shared services migration, and other process improvement and transformation project initiatives.

Addison Group CEO Tom Moran said, "Marcia is a valuable asset to DLC, and her promotion reflects her hard work and proven track record in leading and managing exceptional teams-all while consistently providing top-level service to our clients. Now driving both the Los Angeles and Orange County areas, I am confident Marcia's leadership and experience will translate into years of successful endeavors for DLC and our clients in these key major markets."

DLC, a comprehensive finance and accounting (F&A) consulting and staffing solutions company, began serving clients ranging in size from early-stage start-ups to Fortune 1000 companies in 2001. In 2019, DLC was acquired by Addison Group, a conglomerate with multiple brands that provides industry-leading talent solutions and business consultancy to a diverse portfolio of clients across the United States.

DLC has been recognized as a Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune, and The Los Angeles Business Journal also recognized DLC as one of the nation's fastest-growing companies. DLC has built a reputation for providing services that drive innovation and successful business transformations and growth by transforming ideas into action, one project at a time.

Marcia stated, "I'm truly honored to expand my role at DLC. I've been immersing myself in getting to know our talented consultants in LA and OC, and I'm genuinely excited to work with the team. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our business development and internal teams as we continue to deliver outstanding results to our clients."

DLC, an Addison Group company, is an award-winning industry leader in finance, accounting, program management, and process improvement consulting. Serving Chicago, the Greater Los Angeles area, Orange County, and San Francisco Bay Area marketplaces, DLC is a leading finance and accounting consulting firm with a diverse service offering and clients ranging from startups to Fortune 1000 companies.

