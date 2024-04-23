Nordic IT Launches New SaaS Offering, the reMARK Cloud

The robust and innovative reMARK cloud allows users to harness the full power of reMARK while maintaining its most popular features & functionality.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Copenhagen-based Nordic IT, a provider of email collaboration solutions for the maritime industry, has announced the launch of its latest SaaS offering, the reMARK Cloud. The cloud-based solution has been designed to provide greater flexibility and streamline operations for businesses.

This latest offering supports all client features, including desktop and mobile, enabling users to manage their maritime communication effectively regardless of location. As a SaaS solution, Nordic IT's dedicated team handles the operation of reMARK, including all back-end infrastructure updates and maintenance, while keeping everything up to date and in perfect working order.

The reMARK Cloud includes all of the features available in the reMARK Gateway and enhanced API integrations, allowing users to leverage the system's full potential and use their favorite features without interrupting their workflow.

"We are thrilled to bring the reMARK Cloud to the market; it's a comprehensive service created to enhance our offerings, streamline communication and operations, and bring increased value to our customers," said Martin Mørup, Nordic IT's CEO.

This innovative SaaS product provides a competitive advantage for shipping businesses, freeing time and resources to focus on core business functions. Moreover, the cloud facilitates reduced hardware, maintenance, licensing, and personnel costs, making it a cost-effective solution for the maritime industry and beyond.

About Nordic IT

Nordic IT has been transforming maritime communication since 1982. Widely regarded as one of the leading experts in collaborative email technology for the past two decades, the company presently serves more than 300 clients across the globe. Nordic IT has offices in the USA, Denmark, Dubai, and Singapore, and their collaborative email solution is used by some of the largest and most well-respected shipping companies in the industry. Offering exceptional customer service and highly effective communication solutions, Nordic IT is at the forefront of collaborative email technology for maritime shipping companies.

Contact Information

Martin Mørup

CEO

martin.morup@nordic-it.com

SOURCE: Nordic IT

View the original press release on newswire.com.