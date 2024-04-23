Velocity Holdings, LLC: Velocity Micro Announces New Line of Powerful Linux PCs

Products include three workstation desktops and one laptop, powered by Ubuntu Linux

RICHMOND, VA. / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Velocity Micro, the premier builder of award-winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, high performance computing solutions, and professional workstations announces the immediate availability of a line of Linux powered PCs preinstalled with Ubuntu 22.04. Systems are designed for a wide range of customers and use cases such as individual enthusiasts, CAD and content creation professionals, machine learning/AI, and enterprise, to bring the flexibility and security of an open source OS platform into the mainstream. Desktops start at $1,429 with Linux laptops starting at $1,199. Shipments begin immediately.









"We've been preinstalling various flavors of Linux on custom server and workstation builds for years, which has really afforded us the opportunity to get hands-on to learn the OS," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "We're excited to bring what we've learned to market and introduce our customers to Ubuntu Linux."

Velocity Micro's line of Ubuntu Linux PCs feature hand-selected configuration options prequalified for full support of Ubuntu 22.04 without drive conflicts or compatibility issues, taking the guesswork out of the purchase process. New products include the following:

ProMagix HD30 - 14 th Gen Intel Core processors in a small form factor chassis make this the perfect compact Linux desktop.

- 14 Gen Intel Core processors in a small form factor chassis make this the perfect compact Linux desktop. ProMagix HD80 - Ideal or both single and multithreaded applications, or simply users looking to utilize the security and openness of the Linux platform in a full tower chassis.

- Ideal or both single and multithreaded applications, or simply users looking to utilize the security and openness of the Linux platform in a full tower chassis. ProMagix HD150 - Featuring Threadripper Pro processors, this workstation takes Linux development to new levels.

- Featuring Threadripper Pro processors, this workstation takes Linux development to new levels. NoteMagix M15 - The ultra-slim M15 is designed for style and power with new Intel Core Ultra processors in a metal body chassis.

All Velocity Micro systems ship from and are supported in Richmond, VA. To custom configure a Linux based workstation, laptop, or other custom PC, visit VelocityMicro.com or call 804-419-0900.

https://velocitymicro.com/linux.php

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and visual supercomputers. Velocity Micro products are currently available in retail from Newegg.com and Amazon.com. For more information, please call (804) 419-0900 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 20 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, Computer Shopper, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

Contact Information

Josh Covington

Director, Sales and Marketing

jcovington@velocitymicro.com

804-419-0900

SOURCE: Velocity Micro

View the original press release on newswire.com.