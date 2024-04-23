Nature's Answer Introduces Maca Root Extract to Its Range of Bio-Chelated Extracts

Maca Root Extract; A true 1:1 fluid extract containing 1,000 mg per serving that is natural, Non-GMO Project Verified with no artificial colors, preservatives, or flavors.

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Nature's Answer, a pioneer in botanical extracts, proudly announces the addition of Maca Root Extract to its esteemed lineup of over 180 premium extracts. Known for its commitment to quality and innovation, Nature's Answer continues to raise the bar with its latest offering, providing consumers with a unique and effective solution for their health and wellness needs.

Maca, scientifically known as Lepidium meyenii, is a root vegetable native to the high Andes of Peru. Revered for centuries for its potential health benefits, Maca has gained popularity worldwide as a natural supplement for energy and stamina.*

What sets Nature's Answer apart is their proprietary Bio-Chelated® extraction process, ensuring the highest quality and potency of each extract. This innovative technique, developed by the company's team of experts, maximizes the bioavailability of the plant's active constituents, delivering superior results with each dose without overheating the plant's vital nutrients during processing.

Furthermore, Nature's Answer takes pride in offering a wide range of alcohol-free extracts, catering to the needs of consumers who seek alternatives to high-alcohol tinctures in the market. With a commitment to providing pure, potent, and alcohol-free formulations, Nature's Answer ensures that everyone can enjoy the benefits of herbal extracts without the concern of alcohol content.

"We are thrilled to introduce Maca Root Extract to our growing family of botanical extracts," said Chris Martir, Manager of Commercial Development & Innovation at Nature's Answer. "With our Bio-Chelated® extraction process and dedication to alcohol-free formulations, we continue to uphold our promise of delivering the highest quality herbal supplements to our customers."

Nature's Answer Maca Root Extract offers a convenient and reliable way to incorporate this revered botanical into daily wellness routines. If seeking to support your energy levels,* consumers can trust in the purity and potency of Nature's Answer extracts.

As with all Nature's Answer products, Maca Root Extract undergoes rigorous testing and quality control measures to ensure safety, purity, and efficacy. Each batch is carefully crafted to meet the highest standards of excellence, providing consumers with confidence and peace of mind.

Nature's Answer remains committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility, sourcing only the finest herbs from their native regions where they grow best. By prioritizing sustainability throughout the supply chain, Nature's Answer continues to lead by example in the natural products industry.

Maca Root Extract from Nature's Answer is now available for purchase at select retailers and online. For more information about Maca Root Extract and other Nature's Answer products, visit www.naturesanswer.com or call 1(800) 439-2324.

About Nature's Answer:

Nature's Answer is a leading provider of premium botanical extracts, dedicated to promoting health and wellness through nature's finest ingredients. With over 50 years of experience, Nature's Answer continues to set the standard for quality, purity, and innovation in the natural products industry. Committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Nature's Answer remains a trusted choice for consumers seeking superior herbal supplements.

* This statement has not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

