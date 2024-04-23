Anzeige
23.04.2024 | 15:02
SpendMend Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-Year Certification to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates SpendMend is operating leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / SpendMend, a leading provider of solutions to optimize the cost cycle for the healthcare industry, today announced the successful continuation of HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification for their Client Portal, Data Storage System, Data Capture & Processing System, and Analytics System while at the same time adding HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification for Trulla Procurement & Analytics, Trulla Direct and Rebate Insight.

SpendMend

SpendMend
SpendMend

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification demonstrates that the designated SpendMend software applications, databases, and systems are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 Certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices," said Jeremy Toth, Chief Information Officer at SpendMend. "Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

"HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "SpendMend's HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity."

Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST, added the following, "The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as SpendMend. HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to SpendMend for earning HITRUST i1 Certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of their cybersecurity program."

About SpendMend

SpendMend is a leading provider of tech-enabled, cost-savings solutions in the healthcare industry. Combining the use of data, proprietary technology, and rigorous analytics with its healthcare focus and expertise, SpendMend partners with healthcare networks to expose dark data to improve and optimize their costs in meaningful and collaborative ways. SpendMend's mission is to help its clients improve their patient care through innovative cost-savings solutions.

SpendMend media contact:

Kylee Savage
SpendMend
ksavage@spendmend.com

Contact Information

Kylee Savage
Marketing Manager
ksavage@spendmend.com
616-257-8331

SOURCE: SpendMend

