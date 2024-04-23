InfusionPoints, LLC: Onspring GovCloud Achieves FedRAMP Moderate ATO With InfusionPoints

NORTH WILKESBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Onspring Technologies, LLC ("Onspring") proudly announces the achievement of a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) for Onspring GovCloud, its cloud-based, no-code software platform specializing in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) process automation.





Onspring GovCloud Achieves FedRAMP Moderate ATO With InfusionPoints

Onspring GovCloud enables organizations to organize data, ensure data integrity, oversee workflow, and provide real-time reporting on critical processes. "Expanding into the Federal marketplace has been a strategic objective for Onspring, and achieving FedRAMP Moderate ATO is a testament to our commitment to providing secure and compliant solutions to our customers," said Jason Shropshire, Co-founder and COO of InfusionPoints.

Onspring chose InfusionPoints as its partner for this venture because of their demonstrated expertise in FedRAMP requirements and AWS. InfusionPoints presented a customized partnership approach, offering extensive assistance throughout the ATO process.

"InfusionPoints is proud to have collaborated with Onspring on their FedRAMP ATO journey," said Jason Redding, Associate at InfusionPoints. "Our XccelerATOr compliance automation, coupled with our FedRAMP subject matter experts, enabled Onspring to rapidly integrate its SaaS offering and meet FedRAMP requirements and achieve a FedRAMP Moderate authorization."

With InfusionPoints' assistance, Onspring successfully obtained FedRAMP Moderate authorization, gaining access to the Federal marketplace and positioning itself for continued success in serving Federal agencies. The partnership between Onspring and InfusionPoints exemplifies the collaborative approach needed to navigate the complexities of FedRAMP and deliver secure, compliant solutions to Federal customers.

"InfusionPoints was a true partner to Onspring throughout the entire FedRAMP Authorization process. The expertise they brought to the project and the level of attention we received from their team were indispensable. Simply put: We could not have attained this exciting outcome without them," said Ellen Pantaenius, General Counsel at Onspring Technologies.

For more information about Onspring GovCloud, visit https://onspring.com/solutions/grc-software-for-the-federal-government/

About InfusionPoints

InfusionPoints delivers a comprehensive set of advisory and managed security services that cover the full lifecycle of Cybersecurity, from concept to operations. A proven leader in Cybersecurity since 2007, InfusionPoints combines extensive U.S. Government security requirements knowledge with cloud expertise, advanced technology, and solid methodologies to provide customer success. In addition, InfusionPoints is an Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Partner Network (APN). InfusionPoints is a part of the Solution Provider Program, Public Sector Solution Provider Program, Public Sector Partner Programs and has the AWS Security, Level 1 MSSP, Government Consulting, Well Architected Framework Competencies. InfusionPoints is also an active member of the AWS Global Security Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) group. InfusionPoints is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) Small Business, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and ISO 17020 Certifications as well as an A2LA FedRAMP 3PAO Certification.

