WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded $22.7 Million in Tech and Cyber Security Services Contracts During Q1 2024

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that it was awarded approximately $22.7 million in contracts during the first quarter of 2024.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "WidePoint entered 2024 on a high note and carried the momentum from 2023 into the new year, with more than 18 contractual actions totaling approximately $22.7 million. These wins include new government and commercial awards, renewals, and contract extensions across all WidePoint solution lines. We are pleased by how our strategic partnerships are evolving to create new opportunities based on the recognition that WidePoint truly is the most trusted industry leader in Managed Mobility Services and Identity & Access Management. Our team is pleased with the sustained growth trajectory of our business and look forward to carrying this momentum forward for the rest of 2024."

Highlights include:

More than 18 contractual actions resulting in approximately $22.7 million in contract value Approximately $1.0 million in commercial contracts Approximately $21.7 million in government contracts

Numerous federal contracts including: the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the National Science Foundation and the Transportation Security Administration

Renewals and new orders for WidePoint's IAM offerings including university, aerospace and defense organizations

Multi-year Managed Services contracts with leading financial and bottling enterprises

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Revenue Officer, stated: "WidePoint is proud that our PKI and ECA IAM solutions are gaining traction beyond our U.S. Department of Defense work as infrastructure, healthcare, education and financial entities are waking up to the reality that most commercial IAM offerings are highly vulnerable to cyberattacks. While a change in enterprise technology buying habits does not happen overnight, WidePoint is excited to see numerous new paths for market penetration in important sectors and industries."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM, Mobility Managed Services (MMS, Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc., Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860 WYY@gateway-grp.com

