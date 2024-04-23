The new eco-friendly label is over 90% plastic-free made from renewable materials, and delivers Sensormatic quality and performance in a robust sustainable design

This new label demonstrates Sensormatic Solutions continuous work to reduce single-use plastic in its product lines

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today showcases a new, sustainable Acousto-Magnetic (AM) label designed to protect merchandise and the planet: the Sustainable SPX AM Label. With the new patent-pending label, the organization replaced previous polystyrene with renewable, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified material, ultimately helping retailers with their sustainability objectives while safeguarding against shrink.

"Responsible retail has long been central to our mission, and advancements in manufacturing processes and material options are helping us continue to champion our vision for a more sustainable future," said Craig Szklany, vice president product general manager, Loss Prevention Liability and Inventory Intelligence of Sensormatic Solutions. "Meaningful change begins with one action, and many of our retail customers are taking stronger stances on eco-friendly initiatives. This new label can give retailers another easy, accessible way to do their part to protect the planet and move the needle on helping reduce environmental impact while maintaining precision loss prevention."

U.S. shoppers are taking a stronger position when it comes to sustainability. According to Sensormatic Solutions U.S. Consumer Sentiment Survey, over 70% of consumers would change their shopping habits after learning a brand isn't operating sustainably. These trends played a key role in Sensormatic Solutions decision to focus on plastic-free materials rather than recycled plastic for a more positive impact on the environment:

Designed to reduce environmental impact. The label iscreated using FSC-certified material, fabricated using eco-friendly manufacturing processes, and shipped in recyclable packaging. With a design that is over 90% plastic-free and made from renewable materials, this sustainable SPX AM Label can help reduce the environmental impact.

Adopt sustainable practices with fewer barriers to entry. Sensormatic Solutions SPX AM Labels are making it easier for retailers to answer the call to pursue responsible practices. That's because material innovations integrated within the label helps reduce waste during Sensormatic Solutions manufacturing processes. Additionally, FSC's sustainable forestry standards translate into tangible actions that make a positive impact on the world's forests.

Protect high-risk items without impacting customer experiences. The label's versatile design fits various packaging form factors, so retailers can effectively protect difficult-to-tag items, without the friction that comes with locks or cases. TheSPX AM Labels offer the same high-quality performance retailers expect from Sensormatic Solutions and are compatible with the brand's existing AM ecosystem of solutions and are precision-tuned for reliable detection and deactivation.

Sustainability has always been a focus for Sensormatic Solutions, and it's woven into its processes and facilities, products, solutions, and services. The SPX AM Label is part of these efforts while also maintaining the same quality, durability and reliability that the brand has been known for since its inception in 1966. The SPX AM Labels will be available later this year.

To learn more about Sensormatic Solutions commitment to supporting retail's healthier, more sustainable future, download "Our Retail Sustainability Story"or visit sensormatic.com/about-us/sustainability

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions is the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls powering operational excellence at scale and enabling smart and connected shopper engagement. Our intelligent digital operating platform Sensormatic IQ combines the full Sensormatic Solutions portfolio, including third-party data to deliver unmatched insights into shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention and operational effectiveness with advanced technologies, like AI and Machine Learning. This enables retailers to act on prescriptive and predictive data-driven outcomes to confidently move into the future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

