Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
23.04.24
08:13 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,000
+8,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
23.04.2024 | 15:12
66 Leser
SciBase will present at the Redeye Medtech Event on April 24th

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders will participate at the Redeye Medtech event.

On April 24 at CET 9.50 CEO Pia Renaudin will present the latest developments in SciBase at Redeye. The presentation is live broadcasted and can be followed at https://www.redeye.se/events/974326/redeye-theme-medtech-2 where the replay and the presentations will be available afterwards.

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, VD, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities
Tel: +46 8 580 065 99
Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase:

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-will-present-at-the-redeye-medtech-event-on-april-24-th-,c3966053

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3966053/2751965.pdf

Redeye presentation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-will-present-at-the-redeye-medtech-event-on-april-24th-302124656.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
