LYSAKER, Norway, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (OSE: AKH) will publish its financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Tuesday 30 April 2024, at 07:00 CEST. An online presentation of the results will be held on the same day at 08:30 CEST.

Date: Tuesday 30 April 2024

Time: 08:30 CEST

Language: English

Link: https://akerhorizons.com/investors

Questions can be submitted prior to and throughout the streaming event to ir@akerhorizons.com

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Director of Communications and External Affairs

Tel: +47 41 18 84 82

Email: marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 41 64 31 07

Email: stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to net zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company employs approximately 1,100 people in 18 countries on five continents.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/aker-horizons-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2024,c3966073

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-asa-invitation-to-presentation-of-first-quarter-results-2024-302124659.html