Supply Side: SupplySide East Hosts Intimate Connections Showcasing Excellence Across Health and Wellness Manufacturing, Formulation, Processing and Ingredient Sourcing

The only annual event dedicated to relationship building in the ingredient supply industry facilitated purposeful meetings and introductions across the focused two-day expo and conference.

SECAUCUS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / SupplySide East,?the East Coast's leading ingredient sourcing and solutions trade show, wraps with over 2,500 industry professionals. Along with Title Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha, SupplySide East highlights a range of solutions, manufacturers and ingredient experts across a range of product categories such as food and beverage, nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, active nutrition, wellness and beauty, among others. Topics on trends included women's health, cosmetics, healthy aging, sustainable packaging and more, with notable exhibitors such as Gelita, Sabinsa Corporation, Nexira, Applied Food Sciences, California Natural Colors, Bio-Botanica, PLT Health Solutions and many others.

Around 250 leading health and nutrition suppliers showcased the latest ingredients and most interesting natural concoctions from mushroom spore powder and pearl tomatoes to sea cucumbers. Within the longevity of the formulation lifecycle, from field to product, understanding and applying comprehensive ingredient solutions is the most important aspect in developing and manufacturing new products. Leveraging the influence of multiple touchpoints throughout the year, alongside focused conversations in the intimate show setting that the SupplySide East forum offers, brands and buyers gain essential insight on the most up-to-date information to source world class suppliers and partners.

"SupplySide East is the perfect platform for all things ingredient sourcing and professionals look to SupplySide as the leading expert voice to gain an informed perspective of the research and science continuously shaping the business," exclaims?Danica Cullins, Senior Vice President of SupplySide.?"The show serves as a meeting point to engage, connect and further discuss the future of the health and nutrition industry through the?exploration of the latest products, services, research and regulatory changes propelling the estimated $5.6 trillion global wellness market."

"The people and companies at SupplySide East are making the world a better place one product at a time. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve such a positive and impactful community of innovators," notes Jon Benninger, Vice President of Health and Nutrition at SupplySide.

Investing and fostering the growth and career development of the next generation of professionals, SupplySide East presented multiple onsite networking events such as the new SupplySide Connect Hub, designed to kickstart conversations and facilitate interactions with peers and industry-leading experts through speed-networking sessions and curated matchmaking opportunities. Health and nutrition networking group What's Up With Supps hosted The Secret Garden Party and auction in partnership with SupplySide East benefiting Vitamin Angels, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing lifesaving vitamins to mothers and children at risk of malnutrition globally.

Continuously focused on positive environmental and ethical practices, SupplySide East displayed a dedicated Sustainability Station promoting alternatives to single use products as well as support resources on replacement choices with more eco-conscious solutions. Teaming up with Fill It Forward, free reusable water-bottles were provided to guests with a code to scan where a donation is made on behalf of every refill.

This year's educational panels and agendas were intentionally designed with a focus on specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: good health and wellbeing, gender equality and decent work and economic growth, including sessions on functional ingredients, creating trustworthy products for women and supply chain resilience. Championing local proactive purpose, all evergreen trees enjoyed at SupplySide East will also be donated to Secaucus Middle School and planted to honor National Arbor Day (April 26).

SupplySide West, the largest ingredient and solutions show in North America, (Mandalay Bay Convention Center, October 28-31, 2024) will open for registration in June. The cannot-miss annual event brings together over 20,000 participants and 1,500+ international exhibitors from over 40 countries. To plan to visit ahead, exhibitors and attendees may find information at supplysideshow.com .

About SupplySide

SupplySide events are the premier gatherings for innovation and discovery in the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy. SupplySide brings together thousands of suppliers and buyers to explore and learn the latest products, services, research, regulatory changes and more in the health and nutrition industry for more than 26 years. The following SupplySide events and information products are produced by the Health and Nutrition group at Informa Markets:? SupplySide East ,?SupplySide West,?Natural Products Insider?and?Food & Beverage Insider.

Engage with?supplysideshow.com?and follow the latest updates on? Twitter ,? Instagram ,? Facebook and? LinkedIn .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com .

