Secure Identity Alliance: OSIA becomes an official International Telecoms Union (ITU) standard

ITU Standardization Sector (ITU-T) Recommendation X.1281 - APIs for interoperability of identity management systems

BRUSSELS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) announced today that its OSIA specification, is recognized as international standard by the International Telecommunication Union's Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T). This milestone establishes OSIA as official ITU standard (ITU-T Recommendation) for the global infrastructure of information and communication technologies (ICT).

The specification that is now an ITU-T Recommendation is: ITU-T X.1281 - APIs for interoperability of identity management systems.

ITU-T is the standardization arm of ITU, the United Nations specialized agency for ICT. The Secure Identity Alliance specifications were approved as official ITU-T Recommendations by ITU members including 193 countries and the world's front-running ICT companies on 1stMarch 2024. The new ITU-T Recommendation is under the responsibility of ITU's standardization expert group for security, ITU-T Study Group 17.

"We are very proud that the OSIA specification is recognized as an international standard by ITU-T. This milestone demonstrates the maturity of OSIA and its potential to foster interoperability and promote fairness in the identity management systems market," said Debora Comparin, Chair of the OSIA Initiative.

Prof. Heung Youl Youm, Chairman of ITU-T Study Group 17, said, "The recognition of the OSIA specification as an official ITU-T Recommendation underscores its critical contribution to the advancement of global ICT infrastructure. We are thrilled about the ongoing collaboration between ITU-T SG17 and the SIA, aimed at developing standards for secure identity management."

"As Editor of the OSIA standard in the ITU-T Study Group 17 Q10, I am pleased to have contributed to this successful recommendation by the ITU," said Abbie Barbir, Rapporteur for ITU-T's working group on 'Identity management and telebiometrics architecture and mechanisms' (Q10/17). "The collaboration with the SIA continues on OSIA and other structuring initiatives and standards development."

Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, CEO, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria & Chair of the OSIA Advisory Committee, said, "As the Chair of the OSIA Advisory Committee, comprised exclusively of government representatives, we take great pride in our five years of collaboration guiding the working group in the development of the OSIA specification. OSIA establishes equal marketplace conditions, fosters collaboration, and ensures product compatibility post-mergers and acquisitions. The OSIA standardized interfaces drive innovation, enabling new local market models and reducing fraud within multiple ID systems. Additionally, OSIA addresses integrator/vendor lock-in, allowing governments to maintain control over their identity systems and pursue national development agendas seamlessly."

"The Secure Identity Alliance has always supported standards and its members have contributed to thousands of standards globally, which are now used in the ICT market. Standards are key to unlock the full power of Identity to enable people, economy and society to thrive," concluded Didier Trutt, Chairman of the SIA.

X.1281 is at publication stage and can be accessed here: https://www.itu.int/ITU-T/workprog/wp_item.aspx?isn=18778

OSIA v6.1.0. twin specification can be accessed here: https://osia.readthedocs.io/en/v6.1.0/index.html

OSIA qualification programme can be accessed here: https://globalplatform.org/osia-qualification-program/

For more information on the Secure Identity Alliance and the OSIA Initiative, visit http://www.secureidentityalliance.org and www.osia.io

For more information on ITU-T SG 17 visit https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/studygroups/2022-2024/17/Pages/default.aspx.

About the Secure Identity Alliance:

Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is a global non-profit association that serves as the voice for public and private actors and organizations active in the secure identity ecosystem and adjacent industries. SIA's mission is to unlock the full power of identity so that people, economy, and society thrive. The association supports the development of the activities of its members across four broad pillars: Identity for Good, Outreach, Open Standards Development and Industry Services and Solutions. www.secureidentityalliance.org

About OSIA:

A digital public good, OSIA is an open standard set of interfaces (APIs) that enables seamless connectivity between building blocks of the identity management ecosystem - independent of technology, solution architecture or vendor. More information at www.osia.io

About ITU-T SG 17

The ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) is one of the three Sectors (branches) of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). It is responsible for coordinating standards for telecommunications and Information Communication Technology such as X.509 for cybersecurity, Y.3172 and Y.3173 for machine learning, and H.264/MPEG-4 AVC for video compression, between its Member States, Private Sector Members, and Academia Members.

