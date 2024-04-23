NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.55 A.M. ET).
In the Green
HWH International Inc. (HWH) is up over 42% at $1.83. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is up over 20% at $5.96. Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) is up over 19% at $86.29. AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) is up over 18% at $2.96. Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) is up over 14% at $2.58. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) is up over 13% at $3.02. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (RNAC) is up over 11% at $20.33. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is up over 10% at $1.76. POET Technologies Inc. (POET) is up over 8% at $1.35. China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is up over 5% at $1.05.
In the Red
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is down over 45% at $3.98. Calix, Inc. (CALX) is down over 15% at $24.89. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO) is down over 14% at $2.70. YY Group Holding Limited Class A (YYGH) is down over 12% at $2.55. Sasol Limited (SSL) is down over 11% at $7.00. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is down over 11% at $1.27. mF International Limited (MFI) is down over 10% at $10.97. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is down over 10% at $6.75. Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is down over 9% at $14.79. Moolec Science SA (MLEC) is down over 8% at $2.27.
Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX