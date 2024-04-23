Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MK8D | ISIN: US4285671016 | Ticker-Symbol: HB6
Tradegate
23.04.24
15:50 Uhr
80,50 Euro
+12,00
+17,52 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HIBBETT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIBBETT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,5082,5016:06
80,5081,0016:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABEONA THERAPEUTICS
ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC3,780-45,61 %
AGBA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2,700+8,00 %
HIBBETT INC80,50+17,52 %
HWH INTERNATIONAL INC1,670+38,02 %
IMMUNITYBIO INC4,861+4,70 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.