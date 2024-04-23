Silverado Executives to Attend 36th Annual Global Conference in Krakow, Poland to Share Insights from the Accreditation Process

Silverado Memory Care, a leading provider of innovative memory care for all stages of dementia, announced today its executives will travel to Krakow, Poland and share their experiences being recognized as the first organization in the United States to receive accreditation from Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI), which is considered the global voice and authority on dementia.

"The experience of memory loss and dementia is not specific to any one country, but instead prevalent across all cultures and regions of the world. This is why global collaboration is critical to effectively addressing the impact it has on individuals and their loved ones," said Loren Shook, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Silverado. "I'm honored by ADI's recognition of Silverado and the hard work of our talented teams and humbled by the ongoing opportunity to advance the care for those impacted by dementia together."

Receiving accreditation entails meeting specific criteria related to staff training, quality of care and adherence to best practices in dementia care. It encompasses several stages, including an eligibility request, an accreditation visit by team members of the ADI Global Review Panel to assess the organization and its training programs and a final assessment report against ADI standards. Additionally, accredited organizations implement recommendations and suggestions from the Global Review Panel and are expected to provide annual updates to the organization.

During the ADI 36th Global Conference, April 24-26, held in Krakow, Poland, experts from around the world will share insights on industry achievements and innovations in dementia research, care and policy. Both Shook and Kim Butrum, MS, RN, GNP, Senior Vice President of Clinical Services at Silverado will speak to attendees about Silverado's experiences going through the accreditation process and the importance of measuring our clinical model against ADI's core standards.

Specifically, Butrum will speak on Silverado's early-stage brain health program, Nexus, which played a key role in securing the accreditation. This innovative program, focused on purposeful engagement and meaningful connection, has not only demonstrated industry leading clinical outcomes but has also garnered international recognition. Dr. Mette Andresen, a dementia care expert in Denmark, replicated and implemented Silverado's Nexus program with remarkable success in eight nursing homes in Denmark, prompting Shook and Butrum to visit the country before the conference to witness its transformative impact firsthand.

"This year, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to present alongside Dr. Andresen on how she rolled out the Nexus program in Denmark and saw the same results that we saw in our communities in the United States," shared Butrum. "It's incredible to see how purpose and meaning can lead to such positive outcomes for both residents and staff, and we can't wait to share these results with the conference attendees."

Through their accreditation journey, Silverado aims to inspire other organizations to pursue accreditation by ADI and ultimately enhance the quality of dementia care on a global scale.

"It's amazing to see Silverado leading the way as the first in the country to achieve this accreditation. Hopefully, many more will follow, as the process helps organizations to review and update their curriculums and further their missions to help people living with dementia," said David Troxel, renowned dementia care writer, consultant and Alzheimer's Disease International volunteer. "The U.S. should be very proud we are a leader in so many areas including research, and there's still a lot to learn from our colleagues around the world."

