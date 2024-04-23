Sugar's AI-Driven Platform Does the Work to Empower Niftylift's Sales Reps to Sell Anywhere, Anytime through Cloud and Mobile Access to Critical Customer Data and Sales Information

HANNOVER MESSE -- SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven sales automation platform, today announced that Niftylift, a leading manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, is leveraging Sugar in the cloud to optimise sales processes, automate sales quoting, and centralise data for a 360-degree view of customers.

Serving customers in 60 countries worldwide, countless service professionals rely on Niftylift to get work done safely and efficiently. Niftylift is one of the largest manufacturers of mobile elevating work platforms (MEWP) designed to lift and lower people and equipment.

Niftylift adopted Sugar to streamline and centralise its sales and customer data and automate sales quoting. Previously, disparate information and disjointed customer interactions spread across various platforms such as shared drives, personal folders, and email chains hindered Niftylift from efficiently creating accurate quotes or providing accurate timely updates for repeat customers, which comprise 75 percent of its sales.

With Sugar, Niftylift now has a centralised database, automated consistent processes, and improved visibility that delivers a complete picture of the customer journey. Since implementing Sugar, Niftylift has achieved a positive impact in sales, as well as a major improvement in data quality. Instead of calling or emailing sales admin staff to update customer information while on the road, Niftylift sales reps now simply capture the data themselves through cloud and mobile access.

Niftylift collaborated with London-based Sugar partner redk, the expert CRM consultants, to aid with cloud migration and application implementation.

Sugar provides Niftylift with an accurate view of its customers, and sales automation to speed quote creation. Niftylift's sales team is always on the move, and Sugar provides leading edge mobile solutions, enabling access to timely sales data and automation to streamline sales quotations for improved sales.

"Manufacturers such as Niftylift recognise the critical importance of establishing long-term relationships with their customers and are making significant investments in advanced CRM systems to streamline sales processes, make productive use of sales data, enhance customer communication, and provide exceptional customer service," said James Frampton, Senior Vice President and General Manager for SugarCRM International.

Read the case study for more information about how Niftylift is fueling business growth with Sugar.

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar's platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

