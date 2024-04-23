Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
23.04.2024 | 15:24
Bright Data Ltd.: First Comprehensive Report on Public Web Data Released by Bright Data

Reveals necessity in every industry

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Released today, The State of Public Web Data Report 2024, details a comprehensive analysis on how organizations leverage public web data to drive innovation, enhance customer experience, and develop AI models.

Bright Data logo

Bright Data commissioned an independent third-party to carry out the first survey of this kind which details the emergence of public web data as the most valued data type. Nearly every organization surveyed uses and benefits from public web data through quicker decision-making, boosting revenue, and meeting customer needs.

The need for public web data in AI is clear in all industries, with more than half of respondents using public web data to build AI models for customer service or to meet internal needs such as fraud detection and risk assessment.

Although necessary to build AI machines, 72% of respondents are worried that public web data will no longer be accessible in the next 5 years. The lack of a legal framework to protect this data emerged as a top concern.

Other key insights from the report:

  • 89% of respondents recognize public web data is crucial or very important to the global economy.
  • 82% of respondents say public web data is critical to the future of their organization.
  • 79% of respondents agree that large organizations and or big tech hide too much of their public web data.
  • 88% of respondents believe public web data is critical for the development of AI models.

"Our findings reveal a clear consensus among industry leaders: leveraging public web data is key to unlocking growth and fostering innovation," said Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data. "Public web data is not a 'like to have,' it's a 'must have' to conduct business and maintain a competitive market. We understand from our own experience with 20,000 customers that once a business realizes the potential of public web data they will look to discover new ways to leverage this tool to lead against the competition."

About Bright Data:
Bright Data is the #1 web data platform. Fortune 500 companies, academic institutions, non-profits, and small businesses rely on Bright Data's solutions to collect public web data in the most efficient, reliable, and flexible way to make faster, more informed business-critical decisions.

Contacts:
media@brightdata.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2276620/Bright_Data_logo__1044x234_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/first-comprehensive-report-on-public-web-data-released-by-bright-data-302124673.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
