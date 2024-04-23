CMG Europe: CMG hosts 4th International Chinese Language Video Festival to mark 2024 UN Chinese Language Day

GENEVA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG), one of the largest media conglomerates in the world, is marking the 2024 United Nations (UN) Chinese Language Day with a video festival.

The 4th International Chinese Language Video Festival is hosted at the Palais des Nations on Tuesday jointly by CMG, the UN Office at Geneva, and the Permanent Mission of the People's Republic of China to the UN at Geneva.

Over 300 guests, including Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UN Geneva and Ambassador Chen Xu, Permanent Representative of China in Geneva, are joining the festival together with other diplomats, officials, and youth representatives from international organizations.

This year's festival calls for video productions from all over the world under the banner of "Youth Together for a Better World."

"Taking its inspiration from the theme of 'youth,' the fourth CMG Chinese Language Video Festival invites friends around the world who are passionate about Chinese culture to use video to celebrate the benefits and vibrancy of multiculturalism," Shen Haixiong, President and Editor-in-Chief of CMG said. "By sowing the seeds of the Chinese language, we hope to harvest the fruits of mutual understanding of civilisations together with friends across the world."

"Language is not merely a means of communication; it is a vessel for transmitting knowledge, a bridge between peoples, and a cornerstone of our shared humanity," said Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. "Let us admire the beauty and power of Chinese language and art. Let us celebrate their contributions to our global cultural heritage and get inspired for our collective work towards an inclusive, peaceful, and sustainable future."

"If young people around the world have ideals and commitment, there will be a future for humankind and hope for the noble cause of peaceful development," said Ambassador Chen Xu, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva. "We should look at different civilisations from a perspective of equality, inclusiveness and friendship, treat diverse civilisations with appreciation, mutual learning and mutual appreciation, and promote mutual respect and harmonious coexistence."

More than 1000 videos from 47 countries and regions have competed in this year's festival. The festival has set up nine categories with 18 awards, including the Best Short Video Award, A People's Award and Special Award for Young Cultural Ambassadors. Winners will embark on a journey to China this summer, where they will enjoy a chance to explore the traditions and sites of China as new Young Cultural Ambassadors.

A Chinese folk concert by young musicians from Hunan and a creative Chinese Characters Show using digital technology by young artists from Nanjing are also being hosted at the Palais des Nations.

The timing of the event draws its significance from Guyu, meaning "Rain of Millet," which is the sixth of 24 solar terms in the traditional East Asian calendar, and pays tribute to Cangjie, who is reputed to be the inventor of Chinese written characters. This marks the fourth year that CMG Europe has organized the event in conjunction with United Nations Chinese Language Day.

