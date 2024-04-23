Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881525 | ISIN: US4791671088 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
23.04.24
15:39 Uhr
42,540 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 15:38
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: Good for the Great Outdoors With Johnson Outdoors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / "If a check would fix the problem, I would've written that check already," said Sam Johnson, founder of Johnson Outdoors. These words embody the company's ethos founded with a reverence for nature and a commitment to its preservation. Since its inception, Johnson Outdoors has steadfastly safeguarded the outdoors while nurturing consumers' passion for outdoor adventure and enjoyment.

At the heart of Johnson Outdoors' success lies an unwavering commitment to its founding principles. As a family company, its leadership understands and protects the company's values and purpose. As an employer, the company hires individuals who share this deep-rooted respect for nature, helping foster a culture united in environmental stewardship and a love for spending time outdoors.

We invited Connor Leipold, Johnson Outdoors Spokesman and SCUBAPRO Brand Manager, to share his insights. This initiative continues to inspire and empower outdoor enthusiasts worldwide, demonstrating our collective commitment to preserving the natural wonders that serve as our playground.

Listen for insights on:

  • How tapping into employee passions can inspire innovation
  • Surpassing goals in the consumer and employee-driven Clean Earth Challenge
  • Identifying like-minded partnerships and creating innovative preservation solutions

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.