Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - Nickelex Resource Corporation (TSXV: NICK) ("Nickelex" or the "Company") has signed a letter agreement with Origen Resources Inc. ("Origen") on April 19, 2024 (the "Arlington Agreement"), to earn a 100% interest in nine claims, totaling 3,583.89 ha, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia (the "Arlington Property").

The Arlington Agreement, which is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance ("Regulatory Approval"), provides that Nickelex may earn a 100% interest in the Arlington Property by meeting the following obligations to Origen, all by the first anniversary of Regulatory Approval:

making cash payments totaling $130,000 ($30,000 of which is reimbursement of costs associated with the Bond posted in regards to the current drill permit to be assigned to Nickelex);

incurring exploration expenditures of $250,000 on the Arlington Property; and

issuing shares to Origen valued at $200,000 within 7 days of Regulatory Approval; and issuing additional shares to Origen valued at $200,000, or 2 million shares, whichever is greater in aggregate value, by the first anniversary of Regulatory Approval.

Origen will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns, provided that the Company may purchase 1% of such royalty at any time for the price of $1,000,000.

About the Arlington Property, Greenwood MD, B.C.

The Arlington Property is located in the West Kettle River Valley, south-central British Columbia, 17 km north of Beaverdell and 65 km south of Kelowna B.C. (see Location Map). The property consists of nine claims covering 3,583.89 hectares located in the Greenwood Mining Division. Historic work in the area was driven by the early success and discoveries made in the Beaverdell and Carmi Mining Camps during the late 1890s. Previous exploration on the Arlington property was conducted from the early 1970's to 1996 and from 2015 to 2021. In 2020/21, the Fresh Pots and Blockchain mineral claims were staked by Origen to encompass ground geologically similar to the adjoining Arlington claims. Origen conducted ground surveys on the Fresh Pots claims, consisting of soil and rock-chip sampling, ground magnetic surveys and geological mapping. It completed ~2,000 soil sampling surveys in 2021/22 which revealed a strong gold anomaly approximately 2,000 meters in a N-S direction and 1,000 meters in an E-W direction. The values ranged from 15 - 2300 ppb Au, with associated anomalous values of Cu, Co, Ag, and As. The Freshpots claims area has never been drilled before Origen conducted a back-pack drill hole (20 - 30 meters deep) in 2022. Assays from the core graded 2.18 ppm Au, 11.34 ppm Ag and 0.35% Cu over 0.70 m.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5345/206472_dde14c49a49ee8f7_002full.jpg

Nickelex is planning an initial exploration program consisting of detailed soil sampling, geological mapping, prospecting and trenching, followed by a 6-7 hole, 1,000m drill program during 2024. The objective of the program will be to determine the nature of mineralization and possible presence of gold skarn mineralization, similar to mineralization at the Buckhorn Mine located 8km south of the Canada/USA border.

In corporate news, the Company has terminated the private placement that was announced on October 24, 2023.

About Nickelex

Nickelex is a Malaspina-Manex Group Company. The Group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Nickelex's operations:

Swift Katie gold/copper property is well located near Salmo, British Columbia in an area that has historically hosted several important mining districts and is underlain by rocks favourable for the discovery of both copper-gold porphyry deposits and high-grade gold quartz veins. Exploration to date has identified three separate Cu-Au deposits over an 1800 metre cumulative strike-length, and two prominent gold targets within a 2500-metre-long alteration zone which transects the southern part of the property. It is 100% owned. The Company has now received a permit allowing exploration by diamond drilling of up to 17 exploration sites in 2024.

Strong Project - Thompson, Manitoba nickel properties: The company holds an option to acquire interests in the Strong Project in the North Thompson Nickel Belt. The Agreement is subject to completion of certain conditions including receipt of Exchange approval. The Company has agreed with the optionor to hold completion of the agreement conditions in abeyance pending satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.

Pilar Gold Inc. and Laiva Gold Inc.: operations in Brazil and Finland. Nickelex participated in the funding, acquisition and development of several gold properties and mines in Brazil, ultimately selling its interests in such Brazilian properties to Pilar Gold in exchange for 4 million shares of Pilar Gold with an ascribed book value of C$2,400,000. Upon the formation of Laiva Gold Inc. by Pilar Gold to acquire a mine and mill in Finland, Nickelex received 500,000 shares of Laiva Gold at a current valuation of C$400,000. Pilar Gold operates the Pilar gold mine in Brazil and plans to restart the high-grade Sertão mine in 2024. Laiva Gold owns the Laiva gold mine and mill in Finland and plans to restart operations this year. Both Pilar Gold and Laiva Gold intend to list its shares on a Canadian Stock Exchange in 2024.

John R. Kerr. P. Eng., is the President of Nickelex Resource Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He has read and approves the technical content of this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Kerr"

John Kerr, President, Nickelex Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Nickelex's website at www.nickelexresource.com or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at corpdev@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the completion of the property transaction, the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the exercise of the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, Exchange acceptance of the Arlington Agreement, future exploration plans and expenditures on the Arlington Project, and Exchange acceptance of the Strong project acquisition. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Nickelex Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Nickelex Resource Corporation's projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Nickelex Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206472

SOURCE: Nickelex Resource Corporation