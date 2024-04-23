Anzeige
23.04.2024
ClearCOGS Announces Official USPTO Registration of 'Restaurant Copilot'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / ClearCOGS, a pioneering force in the restaurant technology landscape, proudly announces the official registration of its trademark "Restaurant Copilot" by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This significant achievement underscores ClearCOGS commitment to transforming the operational efficiency of restaurants across the United States with its AI-driven solutions.

Restaurant Copilot

Restaurant Copilot
Restaurant Copilot (Powered by ClearCOGS)

"Restaurant Copilot" is more than just a product name; it represents our core mission to empower restaurants with real-time, actionable insights that drive profitability and efficiency," said Matt Wampler, CEO of ClearCOGS. "With this registration, ClearCOGS reaffirms its dedication to being the operational backbone for restaurants, akin to what a trusted co-pilot offers in aviation: reliability, efficiency, and indispensable support."

The trademark registration is a testament to ClearCOGS' innovative approach in a highly competitive market. ClearCOGS has carved a niche by providing solutions that not only integrate seamlessly with existing systems but also adapt continuously to the evolving needs of restaurant operations. The "Restaurant Copilot" system offers predictive analytics, demand forecasting, and operational advice, enabling restaurants to optimize both back-end and customer-facing decisions.

As the restaurant industry navigates increasing complexity and competition, the necessity for robust, scalable technological solutions becomes ever more critical. ClearCOGS "Restaurant Copilot" effectively addresses these challenges, ensuring that restaurants are not only surviving but thriving by making data-driven decisions that enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction.

With the official USPTO recognition, ClearCOGS is set to continue its trajectory toward revolutionizing restaurant management through technology. The company remains dedicated to its mission of providing each restaurant it serves with the equivalent of a digital COO/CFO, optimizing operations through sophisticated yet user-friendly technology.

Contact Information

Matt Wampler
CEO & Co-Founder
info@clearcogs.com

Kelsey Jobalia
Marketing Manager, ClearCOGS
kelsey@clearcogs.com

SOURCE: ClearCOGS, INC

