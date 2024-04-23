Logicbroker Recognized in 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / Logicbroker, an industry-leading multi-vendor commerce platform, was recently recognized in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications as "a headless, multi-tenant SaaS Solution."





The 2024 Gartner report notes that "enterprise marketplaces help organizations increase resilience with extended product ranges and better efficiency by directly connecting customers and sellers. Digital commerce leaders should choose an MOA that supports their product types, selling models and deployment preferences.

To help enterprise retailers and brands launch effective, modern, and curated marketplace experiences, Logicbroker works tirelessly to ensure our people, processes, and technology make every fulfillment process easier and more efficient. The real value of Logicbroker stems from our ability to blend dropship, marketplace, and owned inventory fulfillment models into one comprehensive solution. This combined with our network of 8,500+ vetted global suppliers ensures you can manage your business effectively and responsibly curate assortment based on changing trends and consumer behaviors.

"We are thrilled to be part of this report," Logicbroker CEO Justin Hartanov said. "We pride ourselves on being able to deliver enterprise service while maintaining the close connections needed to get projects done quickly and efficiently. We know speed and accuracy are critical to a successful program. Our automated onboarding system gets vendors onboarded in under an hour, giving our clients the speed to market they need to succeed in both marketplace and dropship operations."

To read the full Gartner report, please visit its website. To learn more about how Logicbroker can help revolutionize your eCommerce fulfillment strategy, please click here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications, March 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker provides modern dropship and marketplace solutions that empower retailers and brands to Connect, Orchestrate, and Grow their commerce programs to take control of their customer experience. Through curated expanded assortment, flexible integration tools, and automated onboarding procedures, Logicbroker clients enjoy unmatched speed-to-market capabilities. We work with mid-market and enterprise organizations and service brands such as Samsung, Victoria's Secret, and more.

