The Fedora Project and Slimbook announce the Slimbook Fedora 2, the latest iteration of the collaborative ultrabook featuring Fedora software.

Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Slimbook Fedora 2. The Slimbook Fedora 2 comes in 14 inch and 16 inch models and provides users with new features and upgrades.

The Slimbook Fedora 2 offers:

A new black magnesium chassis

Optional US ANSI keyboard layout

Intel® Core i7-13700H Processor

GNOME 46

Up to 64 GB SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM

Up to 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe Gen 4.0

Thunderbolt 4

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 4060 GPU only available in the 16 inch Slimbook Fedora 2

This hardware update comes with a software upgrade courtesy of Fedora's latest release, Fedora Workstation 40. Fedora Linux 40 also comes with the latest Nouveau drivers to give users an improved out of the box experience with the NVIDIA graphics card found in the 16 inch model of the Slimbook Fedora 2.

In support of open source initiatives, 3% of the revenue from each Slimbook Fedora 2 ultrabook sale will be donated to the GNOME Foundation, a global non-profit committed to building a diverse and sustainable computing ecosystem.

For more information or to place an order, visit the Slimbook Fedora 2 webpage.

Additional Resources

Learn more about Slimbook Fedora 2

Learn more about the Fedora contributor discount

Connect with Slimbook

Follow Slimbook on Mastodon

Follow Slimbook on Twitter

Follow Slimbook on Instagram

Follow Slimbook on Facebook

Follow Slimbook on YouTube

Connect with Fedora Project

Learn more about the Fedora Project

Follow the Fedora Project on Mastodon

Follow the Fedora Project on Twitter

Follow the Fedora Project on Instagram

Follow the Fedora Project on Facebook

Follow the Fedora Project on LinkedIn

Subscribe to the Fedora Project on YouTube

About the Fedora Project

The Fedora Project is a global community sponsored by Red Hat. We make Fedora Linux an innovative free open source operating system for computers, clouds, containers, and other hardware platforms. Fedora envisions a world where everyone benefits from free and open source software built by inclusive, welcoming, and open-minded communities.

About Slimbook

Slimbook started in 2015, in Spain, with the idea of becoming the top brand in the computer market with GNU/Linux. Our mission is to provide a superior computing experience by delivering top-tier products that fulfill the needs of users in the ultrabook and notebook segments.

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat and Fedora are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Slimbook is a trademark of Grupo Odin Soluciones Informaticas SL, registered in Europe and based in Spain. The present Slimbook is responsible for the hardware and is in charge of providing warranty for it. Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. NVIDIA, GeForce, and GeForce RTX are registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240423465731/en/

Contacts:

Marian Pierson

mpierson@redhat.com

770-856-6099

Red Hat, Inc.