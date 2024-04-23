Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
23.04.24
16:58 Uhr
172,22 Euro
+1,46
+0,86 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
172,08172,1817:01
172,04172,2217:01
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 16:26
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skill Building: Research Office Offering Memorial Community Free Access to IBM Digital Program

By Melissa Ennis

Originally published by the Memorial University Gazette

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / As technology advances and industries evolve, skill building is integral to any student or professional's toolkit.

It can sometimes feel daunting to keep up. You might wonder: am I communicating effectively? What is ChatGPT? Should I be using it at work or school?

Thanks to a partnership with IBM Canada, the Memorial community now can access a free, digital training program, IBM SkillsBuild.

Continue reading here.

Becky Martin is a staff member in the Student Experience Office who used the IBM SkillsBuild program. Image courtesy of the Gazette.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.