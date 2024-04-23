American Weigh Scales Expands Pocket Scale Line With Innovative Features and New Units

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / American Weigh Scales, a leading provider of precision measurement solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its pocket scale line with a range of innovative, multifunctional features designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers who want on-the-go weighing.

American Weigh Scales' New Scales

With AWS pocket scales, consumers can weigh tiny items like gems, gold, coins, coffee, and other tiny food items in units such as ounces, milligrams, karats, and more. Since our founding, we have remained committed to providing the public with quality scales at affordable prices.

New Pocket Scale Features Already Available

The highlight of the expanded pocket scale line is the introduction of color-changing LCD displays, a groundbreaking feature that enhances readability and user experience. Each pocket scale in the AWS lineup now features an LCD display with separate brilliant colors for each weighing unit. This new feature ensures optimal visibility and clarity, regardless of the environment in which the scale is used.

In addition to the color-changing LCD displays, the expanded pocket scale line includes various other features to enhance convenience and functionality. Notable additions are the inclusion of accessories such as collapsible bowls and USB mini lights. The collapsible bowls provide a convenient and portable solution for measuring loose items, while the USB mini lights illuminate precise measurements in low-light conditions. Upon buying one of these pocket scales, owners will also get a microfiber cloth and a premium VIP manual to get them started on their weighing journey.

Development of New Pocket Scale Models

In the coming months, American Weigh Scales will soon offer expanded capacities in the pocket and milligram categories, catering to a broader spectrum of measurement requirements. Furthermore, we will introduce new models to our product lineup, offering increased options for customers seeking enhanced precision and reliability in their weighing solutions. These new scales, along with our current offerings, are ideal for displays in convenience stores and similar outlets to help drive sales.

Our expanded lineup, expected to be available to consumers in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2024, includes the following:

AWS-200

BLADE-200

GEMINI-50

"We are thrilled to introduce our expanded pocket scale line, featuring innovative features that enhance usability and convenience," said Gary Sahni, CEO of American Weigh Scales. "At American Weigh Scales, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality measurement solutions that cater to their diverse needs. Through continuous product development, our pocket scales and other scale categories provide unparalleled versatility and functionality, addressing a wide array of needs and applications with precision and reliability."

American Weigh Scales remains at the forefront of the precision measurement industry by continually evolving and expanding its product offerings, delivering reliable and cutting-edge solutions to consumers worldwide.

For more information about American Weigh Scales, visit our website to learn about our expanded pocket scale line and other weighing solutions.

