The 14th assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) last week in Abu Dhabi underscored the centrality of geopolitics and security in the current global energy landscape. The gathering also called for greater action to achieve the COP28 target of tripling renewables deployment by 2030. The opening of IRENA's 14th assembly by its president, Francesco La Camera, emphasized the urgency of implementing specific strategies to make the world comply with the 2030 target set by the COP28 conference in Dubai last year. The aim is to triple global solar capacity by the end of this decade. ...

