Laboratory Filtration Market Worth $6.1 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Laboratory Filtration Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Some factors contributing to the growth of the global market include rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing adoption of membrane filtration, increasing demand for single-use filtration products, stringent regulatory requirements. Despite this, concerns related to membrane fouling, and contamination risks and need to preserve product integrity are expected to hinder market growth.

Laboratory Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.1 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $6.1 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Test Type, Allergen, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Untapped market potential in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing adoption of membrane filtration

The membrane filters segment accounted for the largest share of the filters & filter media segment in the laboratory filtration market in 2023.

Based on filters & filter media, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into membrane filters, membrane sheets & discs, filter media, depth filters, and other filters. Membrane filters segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Membrane filters are further segmented based on module into capsule filters, syringe filters, syringeless filters, and other membrane filters. Among these, capsule filters are most widely used as they feature a capsule-shaped housing filled with membrane filter media, providing a convenient and disposable solution for sterile filtration, clarification, and particle removal.

The polyethersulfone (PES) segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the laboratory filtration market.

Based on material type, the filtration membrane market is further segmented into Polyethersulfone (PES), Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), Nylon, Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Mixed Cellulose Ester & Cellulose Acetate (MCE & CA), Polycarbonate Track-etched (PCTE), and other filtration membrane (polypropylene (PP), cellulose nitrate (CN), regenerated cellulose (RC), gelatin, PETE, and polyvinylchloride (PVC)). PES filtration membrane are most widely used due to their hydrophilic nature, high flow rates, high chemical resistance, low protein-binding properties, and stability in alkaline pH.

The Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region of the laboratory filtration market in 2023.

Based on the region, the laboratory filtration market is segmented into major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth in the laboratory filtration owing to the increasing adoption of filtration techniques, research & manufacturing facility expansions by pharmaceutical companies, high government investments & fundings for R&D, and growing biotechnology industries.

Laboratory Filtration Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Growing adoption of membrane filtration

Restraints:

1. Concerns related to membrane fouling

Opportunities:

1. Untapped market potential in emerging economies

Challenge:

1. Availability of alternative technologies

Key Market Players of Laboratory Filtration Industry:

Key players in the laboratory filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), GEA Group (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Steris PLC (US), MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Ahlstrom (Finland), GVS S.P.A. (Italy), Membrane Solutions (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Rephile Bioscience Ltd. (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Nupore Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Hawach (China), and Filtros Anoia (Spain).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -25%, Latin America -5% and Middle East & Africa- 5%

Recent Developments of Laboratory Filtration Industry:

In October 2023, Cytiva (US) announced the opening of a 33,000 ft2 manufacturing facility in Pune, India. The new facility will manufacture bioprocessing equipment such as tangential flow, virus filtration, and inactivation systems.

In July 2023, Avantor, Inc. announced plans to expand its Bridgewater, N.J. Innovation Center. The new Bridgewater Innovation Center's labs will focus on upstream and downstream process development, chemistry and material science, analytical and bioanalytical, viral vector workflows and electronic materials.

Laboratory Filtration Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall laboratory filtration market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing adoption of membrane filtration, increasing demand for single-use filtration products, and stringent regulatory requirements), restraints (concerns related to membrane fouling and contamination risks & need to preserve product integrity), opportunities (untapped market potential in emerging economies and advances in nanofiltration technology), and Challenges (availability of alternative technologies) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the laboratory filtration market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the laboratory filtration market

Competitive Assessment: Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), GEA Group (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), among others in the market.

