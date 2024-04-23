Greenpro Capital Corp.: Green-X Leads the Charge in GreenPro Capital's Social Value Economy Initiative

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) CEO Dr. CK Lee has outlined plans for Green-X to be the leading Social Economy driver promoting value delivery between end-to-end users.

Obtaining its Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange license from Labuan Financial Service Authority ("LFSA") in 2022, Green-X are fast becoming the leading Security Token Exchange in the Digital Asset space.

Following the business consolidation with CryptoSX in March 2023, Green-X now host issuers from a diverse field covering advance battery technology patent (2UT), refined Chinese ceramics tokenization (TS1) and gold deposits backed token (DIGau).

"We have a series of pipeline of RWA for tokenization, such as rare earth elements, sapphire gemstones, IOT utility advertising that will go online in the next two months. We are also exploring numerous green projects around South East Asia including waste management and perpetual magnetic electric generation that are contributors for the betterment of mankind," said Philip Tam, Chief Exchange Officer of Green-X.

The exchange has also announced back in December 2023 that it is venturing into the field of carbon credit tokenization, part of the business expansion detailed in the initial license application back in 2022.

The global trend of decarbonization lead to a surge in demand for carbon credits which in turn lead to the valuation of carbon credit markets at US$ 25.35 billion in 2022 and these markets are expected to reach US$ 145.04 billion in valuation by 2030 at a CAGR of 24.4% between 2023 and 2030. The total value of carbon credits traded in the market to help entities achieve their net zero goals can be worth US$ 1 trillion as early as 2037, according to BloombergNEF.

"To achieve humanity's common goal of achieving carbon neutrality, Green-X intends to partner with key players in the ESG and carbon credit industries, including Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) and Regulatory Compliance Market (RCM)," said Dr. CK Lee, GreenPro Capital CEO.

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

Email: philip@green-x.io

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

