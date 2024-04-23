China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the nation installed more than 47 GW of solar in the first three months of this year. China's NEA said the nation's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 660 GW at the end of March. In the first three months of this year, the country added 45. 74 GW of new PV systems, with 9. 02 GW deployed in March alone. By comparison, China deployed just 33. 66 GW of new PV capacity in the first quarter of 2023. DKEM has responded to recent investor queries by stating that its photovoltaic conductive silver paste business achieved sales of 1713. 62 tons ...

