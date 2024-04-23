Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR) Partners with OhioX to Drive Responsible AI Adoption in Ohio

Statewide nonprofit technology and innovation trade association promote ethical AI practices, fosters innovation, and drives economic growth in Ohio

SAN ANTONIO, April 23, 2024is proud to partner with OhioX, Ohio's statewide nonprofit technology and innovation trade association, to accelerate the responsible adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among enterprises across the state. This collaboration aims to promote ethical AI practices, foster innovation, and drive economic growth in Ohio.



As part of this partnership, FAIR is the exclusive presenting partner of the 2024 OhioX Ohio AI Roundtable bringing together industry leaders and experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI adoption. These roundtables, held in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, will provide a platform for enterprise technology leaders to exchange insights and best practices to accelerate the responsible adoption of AI.

"We are excited to partner with FAIR to advance the responsible adoption of AI in Ohio," said Chris Berry, President, and CEO of OhioX. "This partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation and economic growth in Ohio. AI will have a transformational impact on our state's economy and workforce."

FAIR will moderate an AI panel discussion at OhioX's 3rd annual Ohio Tech Summit, on Thursday, May 16th, 2024, focusing on the latest trends in AI and how Ohio enterprises can leverage AI to drive business success. The panel will feature thought leaders and practitioners who will share their experiences and insights on AI adoption and implementation.

To support the responsible adoption of AI in Ohio, OhioX and FAIR will collaborate on the creation of a "State of AI in Ohio" survey as part of OhioX Insights. OhioX Insights captures the pulse of Ohio's tech sector through expert perspectives and insights.

"We are thrilled to partner with OhioX to promote ethical AI practices, foster innovation, and drive economic growth in Ohio," said Srini Koushik, President of Technology, Sustainability and FAIR. "This partnership aligns with FAIR's mission to promote Responsible AI practices and will help ensure that AI technologies benefit all Ohioans."

About OhioX

OhioXis a statewide 501c6 nonprofit trade association on a mission to build Ohio into a tech hub. Our members include Fortune 500 companies, leading startups, tech-focused businesses, universities, research institutions, and more. Our work centers around connecting, promoting, and advocating for the growth of Ohio's tech and innovation economy.

About Foundry for AI by Rackspaceis a groundbreaking global practice dedicated to advancing business transformation, improving customer experience, increasing the quality of service, and accelerating value creation through the secure and responsible use of AI technologies. FAIR has identified over 500 use cases across multiple industries and is working on several industry-leading implementations for our customers across the globe.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

