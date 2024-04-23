Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - The full report from Cafely looks at both the production and consumption of coffee, and how emerging trends are making coffee even more accessible to the mass market. Using information from the World Population Review report of 2024 among other references, the report delivers findings which conclude coffee consumption is on the rise.

One of the standout findings of the report relates to the Western world's reliance on coffee.

The average consumption in the US currently sits at 3.8 lbs of coffee for every person in the country per year.

Here are the key takeaways from the report and subsequent analysis:

The US consumes 1.62 billion pounds of coffee every year across a population of 340 million, averaging 3.8 lbs of coffee for every person in the country per year.

Finland drinks the most coffee per person per year, but the US drinks the most overall.

65% of Americans drink coffee daily, compared to just 55% who consume bottled water.

In the United Kingdom, 80% of homes have instant coffee in their cupboards.

South America produced 4 million tonnes of coffee in 2023, making it the largest producer by region.

Of the report, Cafely co-founder Mimi Nguyen said:

"Having built Cafely from my own appreciation of Vietnamese coffee as a child and through into adulthood, I know that coffee consumption isn't just about the what but also the how. Namely how it is grown, how it is served and how it is enjoyed. Conducting this research has granted us further insight into who is drinking coffee, how often, and when - so that we can continue to develop products and coffee experiences that give consumers what they want."

