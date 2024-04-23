Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Columbus (COBS) on April 25, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the COBS/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC.

COBS listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/206516_31a5f5879489eb6b_001full.jpg

Columbus (COBS) is designed as a versatile monetary instrument integral to the Columbus ecosystem, facilitating currency exchange and playing a pivotal economic role in various sectors including the salt market, tourism, and big data, aiming to contribute to industrial development and address environmental and food sustainability challenges globally.

Introducing Columbus: A versatile token for economic and environmental progress

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Columbus (COBS), spearheaded by S&P Corp, is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to transform the global salt industry through advanced technologies and sustainable practices. The initiative harnesses smart salt farm technology, capable of producing high-mineral concentration salt with elevated efficiency and environmental consideration. This project not only aims to lead in salt production but also seeks to revitalize and expand the industry by introducing a diversified economic model that includes online and offline services such as theme parks, metaverse platforms, and NFT marketplaces.

At the core of COLUMBUS's operation is the integration of blockchain technology, which underpins the platform's secure, transparent, and efficient transaction system. COLUMBUS COIN, the dedicated digital currency, facilitates transactions within the ecosystem, allowing users to access a variety of services seamlessly. The platform's use of the Binance Smart Chain ensures fast transaction processing and low fees, supporting a broad range of decentralized applications and fostering a robust digital economy around salt-based products and experiences.

Beyond its technological prowess, COLUMBUS is set to create a holistic user experience through its metaverse and physical theme parks, promoting a unique blend of entertainment and commerce. These venues will serve as primary channels for revenue, leveraging blockchain technology to offer immersive, interactive experiences. The platform's commitment to innovation and sustainability positions it to redefine industry standards and lead in the creation of a more connected and environmentally responsible salt market.

About COBS Token

Based on BEP20, COBS has a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000). The COBS token distribution allocates 30% to team and seed investors, 20% to community incentives, 15% each to development and marketing funds, 15% to private investors, and 5% to a risk prevention fund. The COBS token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on April 25, 2024. Investors who are interested in COBS can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about COBS Token:

Official Website: https://snpglobal.net/

Telegram: https://t.me/+Ya_7YPiO6oFmY2Q1

Kakao: https://open.kakao.com/o/gUus4iig

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206516

SOURCE: LBank