Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
WKN: 905428 | ISIN: CH0009320091 | Ticker-Symbol: FTO
23.04.2024 | 18:06
93 Leser
Feintool International Holding AG: Feintool general meeting approves all motions

This is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Listing Rules (LR) of the SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG accepted all motions at the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2024. Martin Klöti was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

At the ordinary general meeting of Feintool International Holding AG on April 23, 2024, the shareholders approved the 2023 annual report, the 2023 annual financial statements and the 2023 consolidated financial statements. They also approved the payment of a dividend of CHF 0.17 per share and a payment from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.17 per share. In addition, the shareholders granted discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for their business activities during the year under review. Furthermore, the total remuneration of Board of Directors members for the 2024/2025 year in office and the Group Executive Board members for the 2025 financial year was approved.

All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election, namely Alexander von Witzleben, Dr. Marcus Bollig, Norbert Indlekofer and Heinz Loosli were confirmed for another year by the General Assembly. Martin Klöti was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors. Since last November, he serves as CFO and member of the Group Executive Board of the Artemis Group, which is the major shareholder of Feintool. Furthermore, Martin Klöti was appointed as a new member of the Compensation Committee by the General Meeting alongside the current members Norbert Indlekofer (Chairman) and Alexander von Witzleben.

The independent voting rights representative and the auditors KPMG were also confirmed in office until the next ordinary general meeting or for the 2024 financial year.

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 17 production sites, 3,200 employees and over 100 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and - as of 2025 - India. In 2023, turnover amounted to 848 million Swiss francs. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8
3250 Lyss
Schweiz

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart
Phone +41 32 387 51 57
Mobile +41 79 609 22 02
karin.labhart@feintool.com
www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:
Press Release (PDF)


