Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188 | Ticker-Symbol: 86C
Frankfurt
23.04.24
08:15 Uhr
3,050 Euro
-0,050
-1,61 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOTALYS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOTALYS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0103,12018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.04.2024 | 18:06
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Results of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

Press release - regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS) (the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, held its ordinary and an extraordinary shareholders' meeting today at 10:00 CEST at the Company's seat. The legally required presence quorum was reached for the extraordinary shareholders' meeting. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the meetings. All documents relating to the shareholders' meetings can be consulted on the website of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00
E: IR@biotalys.com

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrol solutions for the protection of crops and food and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY technology platform, Biotalys is developing a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and has been listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.