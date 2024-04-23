DJ Linedata Services: Q1 2024 revenue: EUR43.9m (+3.3%)

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Q1 2024 revenue: EUR43.9m (+3.3%) 23-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1 2024 revenue: EUR43.9m (+3.3%) Q1 2023* Q1 2024 Change Change at constant exchange rates ASSET MANAGEMENT 29.1 29.2 +0.4% +0.4% LENDING & LEASING 13.4* 14.7 +9.7% +9.8% TOTAL LINEDATA 42.5* 43.9 +3.3% +3.4% *: of which Audaxys Q1 2023 EUR0.8m

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 23 April 2024 - Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN), the global solutions and outsourcing services provider to the investment management and credit finance industries, generated revenue of EUR43.9m in the first quarter of 2024, up 3.3% versus the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted for the currency effect, organic growth came to 3.4%, up +0.5 basis points versus Q1 2023.

Recurring revenue came to EUR35.3m, an increase of EUR2.2m compared with the same period last year. Representing 81% of total revenue, recurring revenue is holding up well in both businesses, with a marked increase in Lending & Leasing.

Commercial activity continued to grow, with an order intake of EUR20.7m, up 2.6% compared with Q1 2023, bolstered by the solid performance of the Lending & Leasing business.

Performance by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: EUR29.2m, +0.4%)

In Q1 2024, the Asset Management segment turned in a mixed performance, with Services still buoyant and Software down slightly.

Software revenue amounted to EUR21.0m, representing a one-off drop of 1.5% due to a temporary slowdown in Transfer Agency projects and lower sales of perpetual licenses. Conversely, front-office migration projects are continuing.

The Services division continued to perform well, thanks to the success of its co-sourcing offerings for fund managers. Q1 2024 revenue amounted to EUR8.2m, up 5.7% compared to last year's period.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: EUR14.7m, +9.8%)

The Lending & Leasing business continued to advance in Q1 2024, taking into account the success of the Linedata Ekip and Linedata Capitalstream platforms and the increase in the recurring share of its revenue, which stood at 78% in Q1 2024 compared with 71% in Q1 2023. With migrations to new versions now complete for many customers, the segment benefits from an increase in periodic maintenance and support services.

Q1 2024 revenue thus came in at EUR14.7m, up 9.8% compared with the same period last year.

Outlook:

The Group is maintaining its objective of organic growth for 2024.

Next communication: first-half 2024 revenue on July 23 after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 25 years' experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata's 1200 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help its clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Headquartered in France, Linedata achieved revenues of EUR 183.3 million in 2023 and is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

