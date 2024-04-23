Anzeige
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code or Nokia and UPM-Kymmene (135/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 118/24, published on April 15, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of
the underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross
return forwards in Nokia Oyj (NOK1V3), denominated in EUR, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj
(UPM1V3) with an effect from the start of trading on April 24, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              NOK1V3                NOA

              UPM1V3                 UPM



The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in
the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1214991
