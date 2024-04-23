NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Change of ticker code or Nokia and UPM-Kymmene (135/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 118/24, published on April 15, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered have been changed to have better alignment with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed the ticker codes for regular and gross return forwards in Nokia Oyj (NOK1V3), denominated in EUR, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM1V3) with an effect from the start of trading on April 24, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol NOK1V3 NOA UPM1V3 UPM The series received new names, ISIN-codes and product IDs which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1214991