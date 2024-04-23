Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U3H | ISIN: FR0010131409 | Ticker-Symbol: 3WG
München
23.04.24
08:02 Uhr
8,760 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLIX GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4708,97018:47
Actusnews Wire
23.04.2024 | 18:23
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WALLIX CONTINUES ITS DEVELOPMENT IN THE UK BY PARTNERING WITH PRIANTO

Paris, April 3, 2024

WALLIX, (Euronext ALLIX), European cybersecurity software publisher and experts in identity and access security, is pleased to announce it's partnership with Prianto, one of the fastest growing software distributors in The UK.

Prianto's extensive experience in specialised software distribution will help with expansion for WALLIX in this key region and strengthen WALLIX's Channel strategy worldwide. Indeed, The UK is a key region where companies need solutions to address crucial cybersecurity challenges and issues especially in identity and access management. As most organisations from all sectors are more and more targetted by sophisticated cyberattacks, WALLIX aims to help them secure their infrastructures in OT as well as IT environments by leveraging a network of resellers and distributors of which Prianto is now a key player.


"At Prianto, we've always been dedicated to providing our resellers, system integrators, and MSPs with innovative solutions. WALLIX focus on securing and managing identity access provides the perfect partnership for a market which has been expanding significantly." Said Yuri Pasea, CEO of Prianto Distribution UK.

"We are delighted to start working with Prianto to develop WALLIX activities in The UK, as we are engaged to deploy our solutions on a global scale and UK is for us, a key region. This partnership will allow us to be closer to local businesses and organizations from all sectors" declares Eric Gatrio, CRO at WALLIX.

About PRIANTO

Prianto was founded by a team of experienced executives with extensive knowledge and experience within distribution with a particular focus on the Virtualization, and now more so, security markets.

Prianto was setup to address the market needs for specialized distribution, as the smaller, niche organisations were being swallowed up by the bigger, fulfilment players.

Prianto Distribution's goal is to provide its customers and vendors in Europe, with the values, culture and business thought-leadership around knowledge-based distribution.

To find out more about WALLIX and Prianto, contact our specialists sales team; alan.fink@prianto.com or call 01635 225262

About WALLIX

Wallix, a company listed on Euronext (ALLIX), is the world leader in digital identity and access security for IT and OT environments. In a world where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and particularly target privileged accounts as a vector of infiltration, WALLIX acts proactively by strengthening access controls to organizational systems, with agile, flexible, and easy to use solutions, thus reducing their attack surface.

Present in 90 countries, WALLIX has been protecting thousands of businesses of all sizes around the world for more than 20 years and is distributed through a network of more than 300 resellers.

www.wallix.com

WWW.OT.security

info@wallix.com

WALLIX PRESS CONTACT

Amon Françoise KOUTOUA

Global Brand

& Comms Manager akoutoua@wallix.com

LEWIS

Louise CAETANO

+33 6 98 82 07 71 /

WALLIXfrance@teamlewis.com

FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CONTACTS

ACTUS Finance & Communication

Investors Relations Hélène DE WATTEVILLE

+33 1 53 67 36 33 /

WALLIX@actus.fr

Press Relations

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

+33 6 24 03 26 52 /

acdudicourt@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lW+daMmXZmbFyWxpapZtmpKVbW5nlmGdmGXLlZeZlMrJZ51mnWtoacWXZnFml2hv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85239-wallix-continues-its-development-in-the-uk-by-partnering-with-prianto_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.