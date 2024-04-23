It's National Telephone Day! Canadians Can Expect to Spend Almost 15 Years of Their Life on Mobile Devices, Finds OntarioCasinos.com

?? Ring, Ring, Canada! I can't pick up the phone right now. But you definitely can because these stats show that the average Canadian will spend 70.46 days per year on mobile apps, or 14.46 years of their life, if they use mobile devices for 75 years.

Over the years, Canadians have increasingly spent more time on their mobile phones, marking a dramatic shift from the era of landlines.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / On April 25th, we celebrate National Telephone Day to commemorate the importance of the telephone invention made by Scottish-Canadian scientist Alexander Graham Bell and his contemporaries. In the 148 years since that first telephone call on March 7th, 1876, the way Canadians communicate has changed drastically. Musically, cult classics such as "Hello" by Adele, "Call Me Maybe" by Carly Rae Jepson, "Ring Ring" by Abba, "I Just Called to Say I Love You" by Stevie Wonder, "Video Phone" by Beyonce, and "Telephone" by Lady Gaga all celebrate the phone, and as the data demonstrates, Canadians also have a slight obsession with these mobile devices.

75% of Canadians are active on social media sites, yet 1.6 million Canadians own a Cell Phone without Smartphone Capabilities.

Through secondary data collection, it was found that Canadians are more connected than ever, with 96.22% of Canadians connected to the internet via mobile devices in 2024.

Results

Traditional landline telephone use in Canada steadily declined by almost 16% between 2017 and 2021 ( StatCan ).

As of 2022, 84% of Canadians own a smartphone, while an additional 4% own a cell phone that is not a smartphone ( Pew ).

However, Canadian adults across all demographics have continued to purchase smartphones in the last nine years ( Pew ).

The 18-19 age range increased from 94% to 98%

The 30-49 age range increased from 82% to 95%

The 50+ age range most notably increased from 46% to 72%

??How Much Time Are We Spending on Our Phones?

Mobile phone usage continues to be on the incline and has increased by 76.56% since 2019!

Overall, screen usage is also on the incline as of the third quarter of 2023; Canadians spent 6 hours and 18 minutes daily using the internet via devices

2 hours and 59 minutes of internet browsing was done with a mobile phone. ( Statista )

Mobile phone usage leads the charge, increasing screen time Year over Year as Canada averaged ( Data.ai ):

3.2 hours/day in 2019

3.9 hours/day in 2020

4.4 hours in 2021

5 hours/day in 2022 (*estimated on data trend predictions)

5.65 hours/day in 2023 (*estimated on data trend predictions)

But what exactly are Canadians doing on their phones?

At any given time, there is a good chance a Canadian using their mobile phone is doing one of the most popular online activities via mobile device according to internet users in Canada as of 2022 and beyond ( Statista ):

Social media: 42%

Email: 40%

Instant messaging 29%

According to the most recent data, Canadians spent 4 hours and 38 minutes on mobile apps per day ( Statista ).

75% of Canadians are active on social media sites ( Pew ).

The most popular of these is Facebook (48.96%), followed by Pinterest (20.63%), then Twitter/X (14.29%) and Instagram (11.61%) ( Statista ).

That's 70.46 days per year spent on mobile apps, or 14.46 years of your life if you use mobile devices for 75 years. Approximately 10 of those hours would be spent on social media sites.

Among Canadian gamers (55% of the total population), gaming on mobile devices, including smartphones, is the most popular, at 46% ( Entertainment Software Association of Canada ).

Canadians also prefer to use their phones to execute everyday activities. These include:

Ordering food deliveries (88% prefer using their phone to order rather than ordering in person).

Asking questions to their banks (69% prefer using mobile technology over going in person).

Asking questions to the local government (78% prefer using mobile technology over going in person) ( Researchco. )

However, Researchco . reported two activities Canadians still prefer to communicate in person rather than through their mobile device….

Ending a relationship: 77% prefer to do it in person

Quitting a job: 68% prefer to do it in person



Methodology

To create this report, secondary data collection was conducted to review publicly available statistics and reports on Canadians' mobile phone and internet use habits over the past decade. Where applicable, calculations are rounded to the nearest tenth. Where data was unavailable, calculations were done based on YOY data trends and marked with *estimated on data trend predictions.

