Dienstag, 23.04.2024
Breaking News: InnoCan startet in eine neue Ära – FDA Zulassung!
Indizes
Kurs
Aktien
Kurs
Fonds
Kurs
Devisen
Kurs
Rohstoffe
Kurs
Themen
Kurs
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
22.04.24
15:32 Uhr
19,200 Euro
+0,200
+1,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,90019,00020:08
18,90019,00018:54
ACCESSWIRE
23.04.2024 | 18:50
Albertsons Companies' Vons Store Partners With Local Southern California Artist for Earth Month Mural

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / For Albertsons Companies, Earth Month is every month. That's why we tapped local artist Eric Junker to combine his passion and unique style with our Recipe for Change initiative.

We're working together to make a positive impact in the communities we serve and the planet we all share.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
