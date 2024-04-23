Albertsons Companies' Vons Store Partners With Local Southern California Artist for Earth Month Mural

GARDEN GROVE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / For Albertsons Companies, Earth Month is every month. That's why we tapped local artist Eric Junker to combine his passion and unique style with our Recipe for Change initiative.

We're working together to make a positive impact in the communities we serve and the planet we all share.

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View the original press release on accesswire.com