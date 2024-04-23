Delta Electronics: Delta Unveils Groundbreaking Solutions for Smart Manufacturing and e-Mobility at Hannover Messe 2024

HANNOVER, Germany, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, is presenting, under the theme "Realizing an Intelligent, Sustainable and Connecting World," its unique capabilities to foster smart manufacturing and sustainable cities at Hannover Messe 2024. The showcase features a new generation of collaboration robots (cobots) for smart factory automation applications, and a new 500kW DC ultra-fast charger for traditional and heavy-duty electric vehicles (EV).

At today's press conference, Dalip Sharma, President and General Manager of Delta Electronics EMEA Region, said, "Delta's dedication to sustainability is intricately woven into our innovative solutions and business model, mirroring Europe's net-zero endeavours. Moreover, our proactive sustainability measures, such as our Internal Carbon Pricing system, have been crucial for Delta's factories, R&D centres, and offices in EMEA to achieve RE100 in 2023. We are also proud to demonstrate our new factory digital twin, developed on the NVIDIA OmniverseTM platform, for our smart production demo lines."

Across the approximately 400-square-meter Delta booth, visitors will engage on a journey into the world of intelligent infrastructure across three sectors: Intelligent Industry, Smart Energy Infrastructure, and ICT Infrastructure.

Transformation to Smart Factory

Michael Mayer-Rosa, Senior Director, Industrial Automation Business Group at Delta Electronics EMEA Region, said, "Leveraging our deep-rooted expertise in machine, process, and factory automation, we're honoured to unveil Delta's D-Bot series cobots at Hannover Messe 2024." Delta's cobots are engineered for swift deployment and straightforward operation, offering plug-and-play functionality alongside intuitive programming. This innovation significantly bolsters Delta's capabilities in smart factory automation, directly catering to the industry's urgent requirements for adaptability and efficiency. Furthermore, the cobot portfolio boasts payload capacities up to 30 kg, reach spans as long as 1800 mm, and compatibility with EtherCAT, CODESYS, and Modbus to ensure optimal levels of precision, in applications such as pick & place, palletizing, and welding.

Just last month, Delta joined NVIDIA GTC , a global AI conference. With a digital twin developed on NVIDIA Omniverse, Delta simplified the simulation process of tray and object detection on a demo robotic line by consolidating the 3D data of diverse equipment. The result on the demo line was an increase in the synthetic data generation capabilities. The solution saves time to plan and optimize factory operations before actual production starts.

Energy Transition for Grid Challenges

Delta supports the world's current energy transition with its comprehensive Smart Energy Infrastructure solutions, including PV inverters, energy storage systems, a variety of AC and DC EV chargers, and an advanced EV Charging Management System. At Hannover Messe, the Company is demonstrating a fast-charging station application, including the brand new 500kW DC heavy-duty EV charger, the UFC 500, designed for fleet and public charging, and the DeltaGrid® EVM. This integration, complemented by Delta's smart energy solutions, illustrates the Company's commitment to alleviating grid stress from the fast-growing demand for fast EV charging.

Strong Information & Communications Infrastructure in the Age of Digital Transformation

At Hannover, Delta is also showcasing its readiness to be the partner in establishing a solid information & communications infrastructure, featuring complete ICT solutions, from prefabricated to edge data centres, and 5G telecommunication infrastructure, all designed for optimal efficiency, reliability, and scalability. These solutions are enabling higher energy efficiency and productivity in critical applications in the era of IIoT and digital transformation.

Discover Delta's innovations at Hannover Messe 2024

Delta invites visitors to explore its latest technologies and solutions from 22 to 26 April in Hall 11, Stand C05. Media representatives unable to attend the press conference this afternoon can still arrange interviews with Delta during the trade fair. For more information about Delta's participation in Hannover Messe 2024 and its innovative solutions, visit: www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/landing/HM24

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and display, to nurture sustainable cities and smart manufacturing. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 13 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

